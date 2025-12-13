Creighton Men’s Basketball Falls Short Against Kansas State | Photo Gallery

Creighton men’s basketball rallied from a 20-point deficit but came up short Saturday afternoon in an 83-76 loss to Kansas State at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The loss dropped the Bluejays to 5-5 on the season.

Josh Dix and Isaac Traudt finished with 18 points and seven assists apiece while Austin Swartz chipped in 12 points on 4-of-9 from 3 as Coach Greg McDermott shuffled his starting lineup and trimmed his rotation. Ty Davis, the other new starter, added five points and five assists for the Bluejays.

Abdi Bashir Jr., an Omaha native playing for the Wildcats (7-4), scored 18 points on 6-of-12 from deep in his first game back home since his junior year of high school at Omaha Bryan.

Up next for Creighton is a trip to Xavier on Wednesday to open Big East play.