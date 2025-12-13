Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Men’s Basketball Falls Short Against Kansas State | Photo Gallery

by Dec 13, 2025College Basketball, Creighton Bluejays Mens Basketball Photos

Creighton Bluejay head coach Greg McDermott yells to get back during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Photo Credit: Brandon Tiedemann

Creighton men’s basketball rallied from a 20-point deficit but came up short Saturday afternoon in an 83-76 loss to Kansas State at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The loss dropped the Bluejays to 5-5 on the season.

Josh Dix and Isaac Traudt finished with 18 points and seven assists apiece while Austin Swartz chipped in 12 points on 4-of-9 from 3 as Coach Greg McDermott shuffled his starting lineup and trimmed his rotation. Ty Davis, the other new starter, added five points and five assists for the Bluejays.

Abdi Bashir Jr., an Omaha native playing for the Wildcats (7-4), scored 18 points on 6-of-12 from deep in his first game back home since his junior year of high school at Omaha Bryan.

Up next for Creighton is a trip to Xavier on Wednesday to open Big East play.

 

Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) warms up before a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay head coach Greg McDermott and Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang meet before a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) gets introduced during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Ty Davis (9) gets introduced during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) shoots a three pointer during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Ty Davis (9) dribbles during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Kansas States Abdi Bashir Jr (1) celebrates a three during a basketball game against Creighton on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Josh Dix (4) runs down the court during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Jasen Green (0) takes the ball up court during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Josh Dix (4) contests a shot during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Fedor Žugić (7) attempts a three pointer during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Owen Freeman (32) attempts a lay up during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Owen Freeman (32) blocks a shot during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Kansas States Abdi Bashir Jr (1) celebrates a made three during a basketball game against Creighton on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Isaac Traudt (41) shoots a three pointer during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejays Austin Swartz (1) and Ty Davis (9) celebrate a three pointer during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay head coach Greg McDermott looks into the crowd during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Isaac Traudt (41) shoots a three pointer during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay head coach Greg McDermott claps during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Josh Dix (4) attempts a three pointer during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Owen Freeman (32) dunks during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) shoots a three pointer during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Owen Freeman (32) looks to pass during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Josh Dix (4) drives to the hoop during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay head coach Greg McDermott yells to get back during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Isaac Traudt (41) shoots a free throw during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Isaac Traudt (41) celebrates a made basket during a basketball game against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
