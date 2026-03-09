Nebraska Takes Down the Hawkeyes on Senior Night 84-75 | Photo Gallery

Nebraska Cornhusker senior Kendall Blue (2) was escorted out on Senior Day before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Kendall Blue (2) shakes hands with coach Fred Hoiberg on Senior Day before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Kendall Blue (2) poses for a photo with coach Fred Hoiberg and family escorted out on Senior Day before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Jared Garcia (15) was escorted out on Senior Day before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Jared Garcia (15) shakes hands with coach Fred Hoiberg on Senior Day before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Jared Garcia (15) poses for a photo with coach Fred Hoiber and family on Senior Day before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Jamarques Lawrence (10) canvas for Jamarques on Senior Day during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Jamarques Lawrence (10) was escorted out on Senior Day before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Jamarques Lawrence (10) shakes hands with coach Fred Hoiberg on Senior Day before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Jamarques Lawrence (10) poses for a photo with Fred Hoibeg and family with coach Fred Hoiberg on Senior Day before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Rienk Mast (51) was escorted out on Senior Day before takingon the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Rienk Mast (51) gives coach Fred Hoiberg a hug on Senior Day before takingon the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Rienk Mast (51) poses for a photo with coach Fred Hoiberg and family before taking on Iowa during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Fred Hoiberg watches the video with his son Sam on Senior Day during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Sam Hoiberg (1) gives his father a hug on Senior Day during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Sam Hoiberg (1) stands with his father on Senior Day during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Sam Hoiberg (1) poses for a photo with his family on Senior Day during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker senior Sam Hoiberg (1) waves to the fans on Senior Day during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker seniors Sam Hoiberg, Rienk Mast, Jamarques Lawrence, Jared Garcia, and Kendall Blue, along with coach Fred Hoiberg, pose for a photo during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
The National Anthem is being played on an electric guitar before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Berke Büyüktuncel (9) dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) makes a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) celebrates making a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Sam Hoiberg (1) causes a turnover against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Pryce Sandfort (21) gets tied up with Iowa Hawkeye guard Bennett Stirtz (14) going after the ball in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Pryce Sandfort (21) dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Braden Frager (5) drives to the basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Sam Hoiberg (1) dribbles the ball down the court against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Cale Jacobsen (31) makes a lay against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketballl game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Sam Hoiberg (1) drives the lane Iowa Hawkeye guard Kael Combs (11) in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers bench celebrates Jared Garcia's three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker fans reach to catch a t-shirt from a t-shirt toss at a break in the action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Jared Garcia (15) drives to the lane against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Iowa Hawkeyes coach holds a sign with a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Rienk Mast (51) dunks the basketball against Iowa Hawkeye guard Tavion Banks (6) in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Berke Büyüktuncel (9) celebrates getting fouled against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Iowa Hawkeye head coach Ben McCollum shows his frustration with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Rienk Mast (51) makes a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Pryce Sandfort (21) gives Rienk Mast after making a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Pryce Sandfort (21) makes a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Pryce Sandfort (21) celebrates making a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes go after a loose ball in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Sam Hoiberg (1) celebrates a lay-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Fred Hoiberg watches the action on the court against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Cale Jacobsen (31) reaches for the ball against Iowa Hawkeye guard Tavion Banks (6) in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) makes a three-point shot against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) celebrates a three-point shot against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Braden Frager (5) points to Jamarques Lawrence for the assist against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Cale Jacobsen (31) makes a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Cale Jacobsen (31) celebrates making a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Cale Jacobsen (31) makes a three-point shot against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Cale Jacobsen (31) runs down the court after making a three-point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Sam Hoiberg (1) celebrates a basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Cale Jacobsen (31) gives Sam Hoiberg (1) the ball to finish out the remaining seconds in overtime to win the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Cale Jacobsen (31) celebrates the win with Jared Garcia against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Rienk Mast (51) claps for the fans after the win over the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Cale Jacobsen (31) gives the fans high fives after the win over the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Pryce Sandfort (21) gives the fans high fives after the win over the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Kendall Blue (2) gives high fives after the win over the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Berke Büyüktuncel (9) gives the fans high fives after the win against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a college basketball game on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.