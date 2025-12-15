Nebraska’s Season Ends With Texas A&M | Photos

Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and outside hitter Harper Murray (27) talk during the NCAA Volleyball Regional against the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive specialist and senior Maisie Boesiger (7) lead the Huskers out for the last time to take on the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fan holds up a sign for her favorite players against the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie is watching the Huskers against the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers lines up for the National Anthem before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker libero/defensive specialist Laney Choboy (6) serves the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Texas A&M Aggie head coach Jamie Morrison watches the action on the court against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) and middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) jump up to block against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) and opposite Virginia Adriano (9) jump up to block Texas A&M Aggies in the first set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) tips the ball over the net against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) and middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) jump up to block Texas A&M Aggie outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) in the first set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) bumps the ball over the net against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) passes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker libero/defensive specialist Laney Choboy (6) passes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) spikes the ball for a kill against Texas A&M Aggie outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) in the first set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
The Bob Devaney Sports Center is packed with Nebraska Cornhuskers and Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against Texas A&M Aggie opposite Logan Lednicky (9) in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Texas A&M Aggie opposite Logan Lednicky (9) spikes the ball against Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) and outside hitter Harper Murray (27) in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) celebrates a score against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive specialist Olivia Mauch (10) passes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball against Texas A&M Aggie opposite Logan Lednicky (9) in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite Virginia Adriano (9) celebrates a point against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) bumps the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) sets the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball for middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) in the second set against the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) jumps to block against the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies int the third set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball for middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker libero/defensive specialist Laney Choboy (6) makes a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) and middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) jump up to block Texas A&M Aggie outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) in the fourth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) is ready for a serve against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Texas A&M Aggie middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) spikes the ball against Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) in the fourth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) flexes, celebrating a point against the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) spikes the ball between Texas A&M Aggie outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) and middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) in the fourth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and coaching staff watching the action on the court against the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) spikes the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite Virginia Adriano (9) tries to make a save against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans react to the Huskers being behind in the fifth set against the Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Taylor Landfair (12) gives Rebekah Allick five against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers checking out the score against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker libero/defensive specialist Laney Choboy (6) walks back to serve against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker libero Laney Choboy (6) fires up the Husker fans more against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers react to losing match point against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Texas A&M Aggies celebrate the win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up after the loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5), Virginia Adriano, and Andi Jackson comfort each other after the loss against the Texas A&M Aggies after five sets during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly walks back to the locker room after the loss against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth set during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers wave to the fans after the loss to the Texas A&M Aggies after five sets during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers head back to the locker room after the loss to the Texas A&M Aggies after five sets during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Harper Murray and Andi Jackson comfort Virginia Adriano after the loss to Texas A&M Aggies during the NCAA Volleyball Regional on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.