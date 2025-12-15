Nebraska’s Season Ends With Texas A&M | Photos

No. 1 Nebraska volleyball saw its season come to an ended with a five-set loss to 3-seed Texas A&M at the Devaney Center on Sunday.

The Huskers dug out of a 0-2 hole to send the match to a fifth set, but the Aggies won the match 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 35-37, 15-13 to advance to the Final Four.

Harper Murray led the way with 25 kills on .255 hitting, nine digs and three aces while senior Rebekah Allick added 15 kills on .480 hitting and four blocks in her final match inside John Cook Arena.

Nebraska’s season ends at 33-1.