NebPreps Boys Class A Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Creighton Prep
|16
|5
|59.2
|2
|64.3
|50.8
|80.77
|2
|Lincoln Southwest
|17
|2
|54.5
|12
|74.7
|58.2
|80.06
|3
|Omaha Westside
|16
|4
|57.1
|4
|72.4
|58.2
|78.88
|4
|Millard North
|14
|5
|55.2
|10
|66.9
|50.6
|78.3
|5
|Lincoln North Star
|17
|4
|55.4
|9
|68.7
|50.8
|77.89
|6
|Bellevue West
|14
|5
|59.9
|1
|65.8
|58.9
|73.89
|7
|Papillion-LaVista South
|12
|5
|55.7
|8
|60.5
|55.5
|65.69
|8
|Lincoln Southeast
|11
|7
|52.8
|17
|70.4
|56.4
|65.34
|9
|Omaha Central
|12
|8
|56.7
|6
|60.7
|55.3
|63.52
|10
|Papillion-LaVista
|12
|8
|56.9
|5
|63.4
|57.4
|63.11
|11
|Omaha Westview
|13
|7
|49.0
|23
|66.4
|54.8
|61.95
|12
|Lincoln High
|12
|6
|50.2
|22
|66.9
|55.4
|61.84
|13
|Millard South
|10
|10
|56.6
|7
|72.3
|68.6
|60.34
|14
|Lincoln East
|12
|8
|53.5
|16
|60.4
|55.4
|59.37
|15
|Omaha Benson
|13
|8
|46.6
|25
|60.7
|58.0
|52.11
|16
|Lincoln Northeast
|8
|10
|53.6
|14
|55.6
|52.1
|51.91
|17
|Millard West
|6
|11
|58.3
|3
|61.9
|62.6
|51.51
|18
|Kearney
|10
|9
|50.9
|20
|60.2
|58.5
|51.36
|19
|Elkhorn South
|9
|10
|53.5
|15
|58.4
|58.2
|47.86
|20
|Omaha North
|7
|13
|51.1
|19
|54.6
|57.8
|40.74
|21
|Columbus
|9
|10
|52.3
|18
|55.2
|65.4
|39.01
|22
|Omaha Northwest
|9
|10
|45.8
|26
|49.5
|57.3
|37.8
|23
|Omaha Burke
|6
|13
|44.4
|29
|54.7
|59.9
|33.33
|24
|North Platte
|5
|15
|44.1
|31
|45.2
|60.6
|31.03
|25
|Norfolk
|4
|14
|54.1
|13
|53.6
|67.7
|30.55
|26
|Fremont
|4
|13
|45.7
|27
|43.4
|58.2
|29.5
|27
|Omaha South
|4
|14
|44.3
|30
|55.4
|66.1
|28.37
|28
|Omaha Buena Vista
|5
|14
|41.7
|32
|42.2
|59.1
|25.9
|29
|Bellevue East
|3
|15
|54.8
|11
|46.6
|65.7
|24.88
|30
|Grand Island
|3
|16
|48.9
|24
|37.5
|61.8
|21.67
|31
|South Sioux City
|1
|17
|50.8
|21
|43.7
|71.2
|18.68
|32
|Omaha Bryan
|0
|19
|45.4
|28
|43.6
|75.4
|9.83