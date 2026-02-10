Hurrdat Sports
Hail Varsity
Mavericks All Access
Bluejay Breakdown
NebPreps
NebPros

NebPreps Boys Class A Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Boys Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Creighton Prep16559.2264.350.880.77
2Lincoln Southwest17254.51274.758.280.06
3Omaha Westside16457.1472.458.278.88
4Millard North14555.21066.950.678.3
5Lincoln North Star17455.4968.750.877.89
6Bellevue West14559.9165.858.973.89
7Papillion-LaVista South12555.7860.555.565.69
8Lincoln Southeast11752.81770.456.465.34
9Omaha Central12856.7660.755.363.52
10Papillion-LaVista12856.9563.457.463.11
11Omaha Westview13749.02366.454.861.95
12Lincoln High12650.22266.955.461.84
13Millard South101056.6772.368.660.34
14Lincoln East12853.51660.455.459.37
15Omaha Benson13846.62560.758.052.11
16Lincoln Northeast81053.61455.652.151.91
17Millard West61158.3361.962.651.51
18Kearney10950.92060.258.551.36
19Elkhorn South91053.51558.458.247.86
20Omaha North71351.11954.657.840.74
21Columbus91052.31855.265.439.01
22Omaha Northwest91045.82649.557.337.8
23Omaha Burke61344.42954.759.933.33
24North Platte51544.13145.260.631.03
25Norfolk41454.11353.667.730.55
26Fremont41345.72743.458.229.5
27Omaha South41444.33055.466.128.37
28Omaha Buena Vista51441.73242.259.125.9
29Bellevue East31554.81146.665.724.88
30Grand Island31648.92437.561.821.67
31South Sioux City11750.82143.771.218.68
32Omaha Bryan01945.42843.675.49.83

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

You May Also Like