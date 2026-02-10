NebPreps Boys Class C1 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Ogallala
|18
|0
|60.0
|2
|77.2
|44.8
|107.01
|2
|Auburn
|18
|1
|47.2
|36
|62.4
|34.4
|86.15
|3
|Ashland-Greenwood
|19
|0
|52.8
|13
|59.3
|35.1
|84.76
|4
|Cozad
|20
|2
|53.9
|10
|68.0
|42.5
|84.12
|5
|Doniphan-Trumbull
|17
|3
|43.1
|49
|69.9
|40.3
|80.08
|6
|Bridgeport
|18
|4
|56.2
|4
|59.6
|39.6
|77.08
|7
|Winnebago
|14
|3
|45.3
|44
|68.8
|47.9
|75.04
|8
|Gothenburg
|16
|4
|56.1
|5
|61.5
|46.8
|72.87
|9
|Douglas County West
|17
|4
|52.7
|14
|54.9
|39.5
|71.36
|10
|Grand Island Central Catholic
|17
|4
|51.5
|17
|52.2
|40.8
|69.11
|11
|Omaha Concordia
|14
|5
|50.6
|22
|54.7
|40.0
|65.78
|12
|Syracuse
|14
|5
|47.5
|33
|59.3
|42.8
|64.52
|13
|Pierce
|15
|6
|47.8
|32
|53.0
|43.0
|63.28
|14
|West Point-Beemer
|15
|6
|43.2
|48
|58.7
|44.1
|61.1
|15
|Fairbury
|13
|6
|46.2
|40
|50.7
|42.5
|57.99
|16
|Lincoln Christian
|13
|7
|52.8
|12
|54.0
|47.0
|57.96
|17
|Conestoga
|12
|6
|42.4
|50
|58.3
|46.2
|57.03
|18
|Scotus Central Catholic
|11
|9
|51.0
|19
|57.4
|50.4
|56.62
|19
|Omaha Nation
|13
|8
|47.0
|38
|61.9
|50.0
|56.6
|20
|Adams Central
|13
|6
|50.4
|23
|51.8
|46.9
|54.72
|21
|Johnson County Central
|12
|7
|49.8
|25
|51.4
|47.6
|53.58
|22
|Milford
|13
|8
|48.2
|31
|55.9
|49.9
|53.49
|23
|Fort Calhoun
|10
|9
|52.8
|11
|54.0
|51.5
|53.44
|24
|Ord
|13
|7
|44.4
|47
|58.0
|49.3
|51.32
|25
|Mount Michael Benedictine
|12
|7
|54.0
|9
|52.8
|50.3
|50.05
|26
|Mitchell
|9
|11
|52.3
|16
|53.3
|47.2
|49.91
|27
|Malcolm
|10
|8
|47.1
|37
|51.5
|44.4
|49.4
|28
|Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
|11
|8
|40.5
|53
|52.7
|44.7
|48.29
|29
|Minden
|11
|8
|52.4
|15
|57.9
|59.4
|46.95
|30
|Chadron
|9
|12
|55.0
|7
|53.0
|51.1
|46.93
|31
|Chase County
|9
|12
|58.9
|3
|52.0
|55.9
|46.79
|32
|Madison
|11
|8
|38.5
|54
|57.5
|51.5
|46.76
|33
|Omaha Brownell Talbot
|9
|10
|45.5
|43
|53.7
|51.4
|46.58
|34
|Bishop Neumann
|10
|9
|45.5
|42
|47.8
|44.8
|46.26
|35
|Sidney
|7
|13
|62.1
|1
|54.5
|55.6
|45.17
|36
|Lincoln Lutheran
|10
|10
|54.6
|8
|45.8
|47.6
|44.83
|37
|Columbus Lakeview
|10
|11
|45.0
|45
|51.3
|46.4
|44.41
|38
|Broken Bow
|7
|12
|51.3
|18
|58.7
|58.1
|41.92
|39
|Boone Central
|9
|10
|47.2
|35
|51.4
|56.2
|38.9
|40
|St. Paul
|8
|11
|44.8
|46
|46.8
|49.8
|37.74
|41
|Louisville
|7
|11
|48.8
|29
|46.9
|49.5
|37.37
|42
|Central City
|10
|11
|40.7
|52
|48.9
|50.9
|37.16
|43
|Kearney Catholic
|7
|13
|48.5
|30
|51.0
|56.2
|35.63
|44
|Battle Creek
|5
|15
|50.3
|24
|49.0
|56.1
|33.05
|45
|Palmyra
|6
|13
|49.4
|26
|47.5
|51.1
|32.98
|46
|Arlington
|5
|14
|50.7
|21
|50.8
|57.6
|31.63
|47
|O'Neill
|4
|15
|49.3
|27
|46.4
|53.5
|31.46
|48
|Holdrege
|5
|13
|55.4
|6
|57.6
|67.9
|31.13
|49
|Wilber-Clatonia
|6
|15
|47.3
|34
|45.6
|53.5
|29.48
|50
|David City
|7
|12
|40.9
|51
|38.5
|52.7
|24.19
|51
|Falls City
|3
|15
|48.9
|28
|32.8
|58.7
|13.84
|52
|Boys Town
|2
|17
|50.9
|20
|37.5
|58.9
|12.1
|53
|Gibbon
|1
|19
|45.6
|41
|35.5
|69.2
|5.31
|54
|Raymond Central
|1
|16
|46.9
|39
|33.7
|65.4
|4.77