NebPreps Boys Class C1 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Boys Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Ogallala18060.0277.244.8107.01
2Auburn18147.23662.434.486.15
3Ashland-Greenwood19052.81359.335.184.76
4Cozad20253.91068.042.584.12
5Doniphan-Trumbull17343.14969.940.380.08
6Bridgeport18456.2459.639.677.08
7Winnebago14345.34468.847.975.04
8Gothenburg16456.1561.546.872.87
9Douglas County West17452.71454.939.571.36
10Grand Island Central Catholic17451.51752.240.869.11
11Omaha Concordia14550.62254.740.065.78
12Syracuse14547.53359.342.864.52
13Pierce15647.83253.043.063.28
14West Point-Beemer15643.24858.744.161.1
15Fairbury13646.24050.742.557.99
16Lincoln Christian13752.81254.047.057.96
17Conestoga12642.45058.346.257.03
18Scotus Central Catholic11951.01957.450.456.62
19Omaha Nation13847.03861.950.056.6
20Adams Central13650.42351.846.954.72
21Johnson County Central12749.82551.447.653.58
22Milford13848.23155.949.953.49
23Fort Calhoun10952.81154.051.553.44
24Ord13744.44758.049.351.32
25Mount Michael Benedictine12754.0952.850.350.05
26Mitchell91152.31653.347.249.91
27Malcolm10847.13751.544.449.4
28Logan View-Scribner-Snyder11840.55352.744.748.29
29Minden11852.41557.959.446.95
30Chadron91255.0753.051.146.93
31Chase County91258.9352.055.946.79
32Madison11838.55457.551.546.76
33Omaha Brownell Talbot91045.54353.751.446.58
34Bishop Neumann10945.54247.844.846.26
35Sidney71362.1154.555.645.17
36Lincoln Lutheran101054.6845.847.644.83
37Columbus Lakeview101145.04551.346.444.41
38Broken Bow71251.31858.758.141.92
39Boone Central91047.23551.456.238.9
40St. Paul81144.84646.849.837.74
41Louisville71148.82946.949.537.37
42Central City101140.75248.950.937.16
43Kearney Catholic71348.53051.056.235.63
44Battle Creek51550.32449.056.133.05
45Palmyra61349.42647.551.132.98
46Arlington51450.72150.857.631.63
47O'Neill41549.32746.453.531.46
48Holdrege51355.4657.667.931.13
49Wilber-Clatonia61547.33445.653.529.48
50David City71240.95138.552.724.19
51Falls City31548.92832.858.713.84
52Boys Town21750.92037.558.912.1
53Gibbon11945.64135.569.25.31
54Raymond Central11646.93933.765.44.77

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

