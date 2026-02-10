Hurrdat Sports
Hail Varsity
Mavericks All Access
Bluejay Breakdown
NebPreps
NebPros

NebPreps Boys Class C2 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Boys Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Alma19148.72960.933.283.97
2Johnson-Brock18349.42262.036.279.91
3Bergan Catholic19148.82866.042.679.55
4Freeman16353.4661.841.779.05
5Cross County15346.64461.640.276.18
6Norfolk Catholic17452.51166.750.475.96
7EMF16552.7965.247.975.74
8Valentine17355.0566.848.274.95
9Kimball15456.0365.253.373.85
10Yutan17253.1853.441.473.84
11Tri County17553.4756.844.172.31
12Dundy County Stratton16449.42355.941.468.79
13Cornerstone Christian11445.84655.543.868.73
14Pender16547.24253.238.666.82
15North Bend Central17549.42462.048.665.95
16Amherst14750.41656.644.765.26
17Hemingford13552.21254.647.464.26
18Sandy Creek15648.53156.143.264.07
19Ponca14750.11753.041.959.55
20Crofton14749.52052.946.856.7
21Gordon-Rushville111049.61956.046.456.2
22Wakefield14744.15160.151.056.04
23Twin River13747.73852.046.756.03
24Hershey101060.8157.856.155.93
25Elkhorn Valley12845.84754.646.855.12
26Perkins County9956.5253.952.253.06
27Sutton12950.81550.547.752.53
28Humphrey-Lindsay11948.03754.052.248.62
29Shelby-Rising City101045.74850.348.648.3
30Fillmore Central10848.33450.747.647.88
31Cedar Bluffs111041.15351.246.647.23
32Cedar Catholic91155.1451.252.147.23
33Elmwood-Murdock9951.91452.450.346.2
34Arcadia/Loup City10945.35050.747.645.77
35Hartington-Newcastle91048.63053.256.942.4
36H&H71147.34155.457.241.38
37Laurel-Concord-Coleridge81349.02648.156.436.57
38Hi-Line81149.22540.849.935.42
39Tekamah-Herman71343.95252.357.834.61
40Superior51650.01849.056.234.59
41Summerland71248.13548.856.833.99
42Giltner/Harvard81239.95442.946.933.86
43Wood River71347.04346.256.031.46
44Clarkson/Leigh61448.53346.858.230.5
45Tri County Northeast41848.53254.666.529.02
46Thayer Central41552.61036.849.327.77
47Ainsworth41545.64941.459.423.91
48Centura31747.44042.259.222.16
49West Holt31748.03639.955.222.01
50Homer21751.91341.562.219.83
51Centennial11746.44537.859.015.11
52Oakland-Craig31649.02736.264.715.06
53Stanton11847.63933.757.414.52
54Aquinas Catholic11849.52134.157.814.24

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

You May Also Like