NebPreps Boys Class C2 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Alma
|19
|1
|48.7
|29
|60.9
|33.2
|83.97
|2
|Johnson-Brock
|18
|3
|49.4
|22
|62.0
|36.2
|79.91
|3
|Bergan Catholic
|19
|1
|48.8
|28
|66.0
|42.6
|79.55
|4
|Freeman
|16
|3
|53.4
|6
|61.8
|41.7
|79.05
|5
|Cross County
|15
|3
|46.6
|44
|61.6
|40.2
|76.18
|6
|Norfolk Catholic
|17
|4
|52.5
|11
|66.7
|50.4
|75.96
|7
|EMF
|16
|5
|52.7
|9
|65.2
|47.9
|75.74
|8
|Valentine
|17
|3
|55.0
|5
|66.8
|48.2
|74.95
|9
|Kimball
|15
|4
|56.0
|3
|65.2
|53.3
|73.85
|10
|Yutan
|17
|2
|53.1
|8
|53.4
|41.4
|73.84
|11
|Tri County
|17
|5
|53.4
|7
|56.8
|44.1
|72.31
|12
|Dundy County Stratton
|16
|4
|49.4
|23
|55.9
|41.4
|68.79
|13
|Cornerstone Christian
|11
|4
|45.8
|46
|55.5
|43.8
|68.73
|14
|Pender
|16
|5
|47.2
|42
|53.2
|38.6
|66.82
|15
|North Bend Central
|17
|5
|49.4
|24
|62.0
|48.6
|65.95
|16
|Amherst
|14
|7
|50.4
|16
|56.6
|44.7
|65.26
|17
|Hemingford
|13
|5
|52.2
|12
|54.6
|47.4
|64.26
|18
|Sandy Creek
|15
|6
|48.5
|31
|56.1
|43.2
|64.07
|19
|Ponca
|14
|7
|50.1
|17
|53.0
|41.9
|59.55
|20
|Crofton
|14
|7
|49.5
|20
|52.9
|46.8
|56.7
|21
|Gordon-Rushville
|11
|10
|49.6
|19
|56.0
|46.4
|56.2
|22
|Wakefield
|14
|7
|44.1
|51
|60.1
|51.0
|56.04
|23
|Twin River
|13
|7
|47.7
|38
|52.0
|46.7
|56.03
|24
|Hershey
|10
|10
|60.8
|1
|57.8
|56.1
|55.93
|25
|Elkhorn Valley
|12
|8
|45.8
|47
|54.6
|46.8
|55.12
|26
|Perkins County
|9
|9
|56.5
|2
|53.9
|52.2
|53.06
|27
|Sutton
|12
|9
|50.8
|15
|50.5
|47.7
|52.53
|28
|Humphrey-Lindsay
|11
|9
|48.0
|37
|54.0
|52.2
|48.62
|29
|Shelby-Rising City
|10
|10
|45.7
|48
|50.3
|48.6
|48.3
|30
|Fillmore Central
|10
|8
|48.3
|34
|50.7
|47.6
|47.88
|31
|Cedar Bluffs
|11
|10
|41.1
|53
|51.2
|46.6
|47.23
|32
|Cedar Catholic
|9
|11
|55.1
|4
|51.2
|52.1
|47.23
|33
|Elmwood-Murdock
|9
|9
|51.9
|14
|52.4
|50.3
|46.2
|34
|Arcadia/Loup City
|10
|9
|45.3
|50
|50.7
|47.6
|45.77
|35
|Hartington-Newcastle
|9
|10
|48.6
|30
|53.2
|56.9
|42.4
|36
|H&H
|7
|11
|47.3
|41
|55.4
|57.2
|41.38
|37
|Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
|8
|13
|49.0
|26
|48.1
|56.4
|36.57
|38
|Hi-Line
|8
|11
|49.2
|25
|40.8
|49.9
|35.42
|39
|Tekamah-Herman
|7
|13
|43.9
|52
|52.3
|57.8
|34.61
|40
|Superior
|5
|16
|50.0
|18
|49.0
|56.2
|34.59
|41
|Summerland
|7
|12
|48.1
|35
|48.8
|56.8
|33.99
|42
|Giltner/Harvard
|8
|12
|39.9
|54
|42.9
|46.9
|33.86
|43
|Wood River
|7
|13
|47.0
|43
|46.2
|56.0
|31.46
|44
|Clarkson/Leigh
|6
|14
|48.5
|33
|46.8
|58.2
|30.5
|45
|Tri County Northeast
|4
|18
|48.5
|32
|54.6
|66.5
|29.02
|46
|Thayer Central
|4
|15
|52.6
|10
|36.8
|49.3
|27.77
|47
|Ainsworth
|4
|15
|45.6
|49
|41.4
|59.4
|23.91
|48
|Centura
|3
|17
|47.4
|40
|42.2
|59.2
|22.16
|49
|West Holt
|3
|17
|48.0
|36
|39.9
|55.2
|22.01
|50
|Homer
|2
|17
|51.9
|13
|41.5
|62.2
|19.83
|51
|Centennial
|1
|17
|46.4
|45
|37.8
|59.0
|15.11
|52
|Oakland-Craig
|3
|16
|49.0
|27
|36.2
|64.7
|15.06
|53
|Stanton
|1
|18
|47.6
|39
|33.7
|57.4
|14.52
|54
|Aquinas Catholic
|1
|18
|49.5
|21
|34.1
|57.8
|14.24