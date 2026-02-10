NebPreps Boys Class D2 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|St. Mary's
|19
|1
|53.1
|28
|72.8
|39.5
|94.32
|2
|Archangels Catholic
|19
|1
|55.3
|16
|64.8
|41.2
|88.34
|3
|Elgin Public/Pope John
|19
|1
|56.5
|12
|55.1
|41.6
|85.52
|4
|Deshler
|16
|2
|49.9
|47
|61.8
|37.5
|82.7
|5
|Garden County
|16
|4
|46.7
|51
|63.4
|40.8
|76.72
|6
|Lawrence-Nelson
|16
|2
|49.3
|48
|51.8
|40.3
|75.88
|7
|Wallace
|15
|5
|53.5
|25
|50.7
|40.0
|72.17
|8
|Leyton
|14
|5
|50.7
|42
|57.2
|43.1
|71.54
|9
|Grand Island Lutheran
|13
|6
|47.3
|50
|51.5
|35.0
|67.46
|10
|Stuart
|13
|8
|56.5
|11
|54.7
|44.6
|66.42
|11
|Paxton
|12
|7
|54.0
|23
|51.3
|44.8
|64.7
|12
|Wynot
|11
|10
|59.4
|4
|57.0
|49.5
|63.78
|13
|Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
|11
|7
|53.1
|27
|53.5
|45.1
|63.02
|14
|Falls City Sacred Heart
|11
|8
|62.1
|1
|57.1
|52.4
|62.94
|15
|Hyannis
|12
|7
|50.4
|43
|49.3
|42.8
|61.07
|16
|Bancroft-Rosalie
|12
|8
|55.8
|13
|59.7
|54.8
|61.01
|17
|Sandhills/Thedford
|11
|7
|51.3
|40
|60.9
|56.5
|60.3
|18
|Potter-Dix
|10
|10
|50.2
|45
|54.9
|43.5
|59.18
|19
|CWC
|10
|10
|61.0
|2
|48.4
|49.3
|58.74
|20
|Pleasanton
|8
|11
|59.7
|3
|59.1
|56.1
|56.15
|21
|Medicine Valley
|11
|8
|54.6
|19
|52.9
|51.8
|56.0
|22
|Shelton
|12
|8
|53.1
|26
|56.0
|53.0
|55.74
|23
|Diller-Odell
|9
|9
|56.5
|10
|47.9
|49.3
|54.96
|24
|Randolph
|10
|7
|52.4
|32
|52.1
|49.7
|54.92
|25
|Guardian Angels Central Catholic
|9
|10
|57.7
|6
|51.2
|50.8
|53.14
|26
|Parkview Christian
|10
|9
|50.4
|44
|52.5
|54.0
|52.93
|27
|High Plains Community
|12
|10
|53.0
|29
|47.4
|47.1
|52.45
|28
|Silver Lake
|10
|10
|54.4
|20
|46.0
|46.0
|51.53
|29
|Mullen
|8
|9
|54.1
|22
|43.2
|47.2
|51.43
|30
|Cody-Kilgore
|8
|10
|51.3
|41
|48.0
|48.7
|50.67
|31
|Nebraska Lutheran
|8
|8
|55.7
|14
|46.1
|50.6
|48.25
|32
|College View Academy
|5
|11
|52.8
|31
|48.8
|56.5
|45.24
|33
|Hay Springs
|5
|10
|51.5
|38
|43.1
|48.3
|44.58
|34
|South Platte
|7
|12
|55.5
|15
|49.3
|56.5
|44.33
|35
|Lewiston
|8
|10
|52.3
|35
|43.4
|52.8
|43.39
|36
|Crawford
|5
|13
|54.0
|24
|46.6
|54.8
|43.13
|37
|Osceola
|7
|12
|57.1
|8
|46.0
|54.9
|42.14
|38
|Bayard
|7
|10
|52.3
|34
|42.6
|50.9
|41.51
|39
|Arthur County
|6
|9
|50.0
|46
|39.1
|49.9
|39.12
|40
|Sutherland
|5
|13
|51.5
|37
|40.9
|51.7
|35.4
|41
|Creek Valley
|5
|11
|45.8
|52
|38.0
|48.9
|33.81
|42
|Pawnee City
|3
|14
|54.9
|18
|41.5
|56.0
|32.22
|43
|Brady
|5
|15
|52.3
|33
|40.8
|56.2
|31.45
|44
|Sterling
|3
|15
|52.9
|30
|42.2
|56.0
|30.23
|45
|Winside
|5
|14
|54.3
|21
|45.3
|62.2
|29.98
|46
|Minatare
|3
|11
|43.7
|53
|36.6
|54.3
|27.93
|47
|Ansley-Litchfield
|4
|15
|55.1
|17
|37.3
|58.5
|25.19
|48
|Wauneta-Palisade
|1
|18
|57.5
|7
|31.0
|60.1
|16.12
|49
|Elba
|1
|18
|51.4
|39
|29.4
|58.9
|15.46
|50
|Axtell
|1
|18
|56.6
|9
|25.4
|61.2
|15.44
|51
|Dorchester
|1
|18
|51.9
|36
|27.2
|59.6
|14.32
|52
|Santee
|1
|17
|58.5
|5
|22.9
|76.4
|13.75
|53
|Banner County
|0
|17
|48.8
|49
|21.6
|59.0
|8.28