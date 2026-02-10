Hurrdat Sports
NebPreps Boys Class D2 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Boys Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1St. Mary's19153.12872.839.594.32
2Archangels Catholic19155.31664.841.288.34
3Elgin Public/Pope John19156.51255.141.685.52
4Deshler16249.94761.837.582.7
5Garden County16446.75163.440.876.72
6Lawrence-Nelson16249.34851.840.375.88
7Wallace15553.52550.740.072.17
8Leyton14550.74257.243.171.54
9Grand Island Lutheran13647.35051.535.067.46
10Stuart13856.51154.744.666.42
11Paxton12754.02351.344.864.7
12Wynot111059.4457.049.563.78
13Sumner-Eddyville-Miller11753.12753.545.163.02
14Falls City Sacred Heart11862.1157.152.462.94
15Hyannis12750.44349.342.861.07
16Bancroft-Rosalie12855.81359.754.861.01
17Sandhills/Thedford11751.34060.956.560.3
18Potter-Dix101050.24554.943.559.18
19CWC101061.0248.449.358.74
20Pleasanton81159.7359.156.156.15
21Medicine Valley11854.61952.951.856.0
22Shelton12853.12656.053.055.74
23Diller-Odell9956.51047.949.354.96
24Randolph10752.43252.149.754.92
25Guardian Angels Central Catholic91057.7651.250.853.14
26Parkview Christian10950.44452.554.052.93
27High Plains Community121053.02947.447.152.45
28Silver Lake101054.42046.046.051.53
29Mullen8954.12243.247.251.43
30Cody-Kilgore81051.34148.048.750.67
31Nebraska Lutheran8855.71446.150.648.25
32College View Academy51152.83148.856.545.24
33Hay Springs51051.53843.148.344.58
34South Platte71255.51549.356.544.33
35Lewiston81052.33543.452.843.39
36Crawford51354.02446.654.843.13
37Osceola71257.1846.054.942.14
38Bayard71052.33442.650.941.51
39Arthur County6950.04639.149.939.12
40Sutherland51351.53740.951.735.4
41Creek Valley51145.85238.048.933.81
42Pawnee City31454.91841.556.032.22
43Brady51552.33340.856.231.45
44Sterling31552.93042.256.030.23
45Winside51454.32145.362.229.98
46Minatare31143.75336.654.327.93
47Ansley-Litchfield41555.11737.358.525.19
48Wauneta-Palisade11857.5731.060.116.12
49Elba11851.43929.458.915.46
50Axtell11856.6925.461.215.44
51Dorchester11851.93627.259.614.32
52Santee11758.5522.976.413.75
53Banner County01748.84921.659.08.28

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

