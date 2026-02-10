NebPreps Girls Class A Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Lincoln North Star
|19
|1
|55.3
|6
|55.2
|32.6
|84.78
|2
|Kearney
|16
|2
|56.2
|4
|50.3
|35.6
|79.81
|3
|Omaha North
|18
|4
|51.6
|17
|67.9
|46.6
|75.15
|4
|Millard West
|15
|4
|53.7
|10
|56.6
|38.2
|74.77
|5
|Omaha Westside
|17
|5
|52.9
|13
|56.7
|43.3
|69.52
|6
|Lincoln Southwest
|12
|7
|56.5
|3
|54.8
|41.4
|68.64
|7
|Omaha Westview
|16
|5
|48.9
|23
|63.0
|40.6
|68.02
|8
|Lincoln High
|14
|4
|50.4
|20
|52.2
|33.8
|67.05
|9
|Lincoln Northeast
|13
|5
|52.2
|15
|56.1
|42.3
|66.44
|10
|Millard North
|13
|6
|52.4
|14
|52.5
|41.1
|65.16
|11
|Papillion-LaVista
|11
|7
|52.1
|16
|51.9
|40.6
|62.48
|12
|Millard South
|10
|9
|55.0
|8
|53.2
|45.1
|59.16
|13
|Bellevue West
|10
|9
|57.1
|2
|53.8
|51.0
|59.14
|14
|Omaha Marian
|10
|9
|55.7
|5
|53.5
|50.2
|57.15
|15
|Elkhorn South
|9
|9
|50.5
|19
|60.4
|46.8
|53.58
|16
|Lincoln Southeast
|7
|10
|55.2
|7
|47.9
|44.2
|50.95
|17
|Papillion-La Vista South
|6
|12
|53.3
|11
|54.4
|51.1
|48.53
|18
|Omaha Benson
|10
|10
|46.6
|25
|53.8
|50.2
|44.71
|19
|Lincoln East
|7
|13
|58.0
|1
|42.0
|47.6
|43.93
|20
|Norfolk
|8
|11
|51.1
|18
|42.8
|51.5
|40.66
|21
|South Sioux City
|5
|14
|43.9
|29
|44.9
|50.8
|37.75
|22
|North Platte
|5
|15
|49.4
|22
|31.8
|46.8
|34.01
|23
|Buena Vista
|6
|13
|46.0
|26
|31.2
|50.2
|29.29
|24
|Fremont
|4
|12
|47.8
|24
|32.6
|48.7
|29.09
|25
|Columbus
|5
|13
|50.0
|21
|28.6
|48.5
|27.6
|26
|Omaha Northwest
|3
|13
|45.9
|27
|42.2
|58.3
|26.99
|27
|Omaha Burke
|4
|13
|41.5
|30
|32.2
|49.8
|24.36
|28
|Omaha Central
|3
|17
|53.0
|12
|28.0
|57.5
|22.72
|29
|Bellevue East
|1
|18
|54.4
|9
|16.7
|63.3
|16.79
|30
|Omaha South
|0
|18
|44.6
|28
|6.6
|66.2
|8.76