NebPreps Girls Class A Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Girls Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Lincoln North Star19155.3655.232.684.78
2Kearney16256.2450.335.679.81
3Omaha North18451.61767.946.675.15
4Millard West15453.71056.638.274.77
5Omaha Westside17552.91356.743.369.52
6Lincoln Southwest12756.5354.841.468.64
7Omaha Westview16548.92363.040.668.02
8Lincoln High14450.42052.233.867.05
9Lincoln Northeast13552.21556.142.366.44
10Millard North13652.41452.541.165.16
11Papillion-LaVista11752.11651.940.662.48
12Millard South10955.0853.245.159.16
13Bellevue West10957.1253.851.059.14
14Omaha Marian10955.7553.550.257.15
15Elkhorn South9950.51960.446.853.58
16Lincoln Southeast71055.2747.944.250.95
17Papillion-La Vista South61253.31154.451.148.53
18Omaha Benson101046.62553.850.244.71
19Lincoln East71358.0142.047.643.93
20Norfolk81151.11842.851.540.66
21South Sioux City51443.92944.950.837.75
22North Platte51549.42231.846.834.01
23Buena Vista61346.02631.250.229.29
24Fremont41247.82432.648.729.09
25Columbus51350.02128.648.527.6
26Omaha Northwest31345.92742.258.326.99
27Omaha Burke41341.53032.249.824.36
28Omaha Central31753.01228.057.522.72
29Bellevue East11854.4916.763.316.79
30Omaha South01844.6286.666.28.76

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

