NebPreps Girls Class D1 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Bloomfield
|20
|0
|43.8
|49
|65.3
|32.8
|96.22
|2
|Maywood-Hayes Center
|18
|3
|53.1
|10
|61.1
|34.0
|89.0
|3
|Central Valley
|21
|1
|43.2
|52
|55.3
|32.6
|86.41
|4
|Elm Creek
|18
|3
|50.3
|28
|58.8
|34.1
|85.47
|5
|Shelton
|18
|3
|47.6
|44
|53.0
|33.1
|79.37
|6
|Arapahoe
|18
|4
|51.9
|21
|54.3
|35.9
|78.32
|7
|Amherst
|16
|5
|51.3
|22
|55.0
|37.0
|73.04
|8
|Howells-Dodge
|16
|6
|50.0
|29
|53.3
|33.9
|72.09
|9
|Overton
|16
|5
|50.9
|26
|50.5
|39.6
|70.4
|10
|Elgin Public/Pope John
|16
|5
|49.6
|31
|54.7
|43.5
|67.71
|11
|Tri County
|14
|7
|55.7
|3
|48.4
|39.4
|65.88
|12
|Brady
|15
|6
|49.0
|36
|48.0
|39.0
|65.53
|13
|Cross County
|16
|6
|52.3
|18
|43.8
|36.2
|65.12
|14
|Sutton
|15
|7
|54.6
|5
|53.3
|38.1
|64.66
|15
|Bancroft-Rosalie
|15
|7
|52.5
|14
|50.5
|39.8
|63.32
|16
|Lourdes Central Catholic
|11
|9
|52.9
|11
|44.2
|35.4
|62.95
|17
|Morrill
|15
|7
|52.5
|13
|42.3
|37.8
|62.16
|18
|Niobrara-Verdigre
|13
|8
|48.8
|37
|51.0
|43.6
|61.64
|19
|Weeping Water
|13
|9
|50.9
|25
|48.5
|38.5
|58.98
|20
|Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
|11
|8
|53.4
|9
|41.8
|37.4
|58.66
|21
|Osceola
|12
|7
|48.0
|41
|47.5
|42.9
|58.39
|22
|Pleasanton
|12
|8
|49.8
|30
|49.2
|42.4
|56.69
|23
|Wauneta-Palisade
|12
|8
|52.8
|12
|46.2
|43.2
|55.74
|24
|North Central
|12
|10
|48.7
|38
|45.5
|42.6
|54.44
|25
|Kenesaw
|11
|8
|49.2
|35
|41.6
|39.4
|52.96
|26
|Southwest
|9
|10
|57.9
|2
|46.9
|50.8
|48.75
|27
|EMF
|10
|11
|54.5
|6
|39.0
|40.4
|48.61
|28
|Cedar Catholic
|10
|10
|61.2
|1
|42.3
|49.4
|46.45
|29
|Southern Valley
|10
|11
|54.3
|7
|37.9
|41.7
|43.75
|30
|Bayard
|8
|10
|48.1
|40
|33.6
|37.1
|42.4
|31
|Pawnee City
|9
|11
|49.5
|33
|37.8
|39.2
|42.3
|32
|East Butler
|7
|12
|46.1
|47
|40.6
|44.3
|41.3
|33
|Grand Island Lutheran
|8
|13
|48.0
|42
|40.7
|43.0
|40.83
|34
|Axtell
|8
|11
|55.1
|4
|38.2
|47.1
|40.71
|35
|NG/SE
|7
|12
|43.3
|51
|41.7
|46.2
|38.79
|36
|Ansley-Litchfield
|8
|12
|47.0
|45
|36.3
|40.0
|36.52
|37
|Deshler
|6
|12
|52.4
|15
|40.5
|49.2
|35.73
|38
|Blue Hill
|6
|13
|50.9
|24
|31.2
|39.5
|35.12
|39
|Plainview
|6
|14
|53.8
|8
|44.3
|51.0
|35.05
|40
|Riverside
|8
|11
|42.5
|53
|37.1
|44.6
|34.87
|41
|Lyons-Decatur Northeast
|8
|12
|49.6
|32
|35.9
|45.0
|34.76
|42
|Sutherland
|6
|13
|51.1
|23
|37.3
|47.2
|33.59
|43
|Creighton
|5
|14
|46.4
|46
|43.6
|50.7
|31.78
|44
|Sterling
|5
|14
|49.3
|34
|33.8
|46.9
|30.15
|45
|Ainsworth
|6
|16
|52.0
|19
|39.4
|52.0
|29.53
|46
|Hartington-Newcastle
|7
|13
|48.4
|39
|37.6
|48.6
|28.83
|47
|Tri County Northeast
|5
|16
|52.3
|16
|36.7
|48.9
|28.53
|48
|Boyd County
|4
|14
|50.6
|27
|39.3
|50.7
|27.74
|49
|Neligh-Oakdale
|5
|15
|47.7
|43
|35.2
|50.2
|27.25
|50
|Burwell
|6
|15
|45.6
|48
|34.6
|48.0
|25.6
|51
|Hi-Line
|2
|16
|51.9
|20
|32.8
|54.6
|17.66
|52
|Fullerton
|1
|18
|43.5
|50
|28.5
|48.8
|11.72
|53
|South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
|0
|16
|52.3
|17
|25.9
|49.9
|6.53