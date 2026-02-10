Hurrdat Sports
NebPreps Girls Class D1 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Girls Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Bloomfield20043.84965.332.896.22
2Maywood-Hayes Center18353.11061.134.089.0
3Central Valley21143.25255.332.686.41
4Elm Creek18350.32858.834.185.47
5Shelton18347.64453.033.179.37
6Arapahoe18451.92154.335.978.32
7Amherst16551.32255.037.073.04
8Howells-Dodge16650.02953.333.972.09
9Overton16550.92650.539.670.4
10Elgin Public/Pope John16549.63154.743.567.71
11Tri County14755.7348.439.465.88
12Brady15649.03648.039.065.53
13Cross County16652.31843.836.265.12
14Sutton15754.6553.338.164.66
15Bancroft-Rosalie15752.51450.539.863.32
16Lourdes Central Catholic11952.91144.235.462.95
17Morrill15752.51342.337.862.16
18Niobrara-Verdigre13848.83751.043.661.64
19Weeping Water13950.92548.538.558.98
20Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer11853.4941.837.458.66
21Osceola12748.04147.542.958.39
22Pleasanton12849.83049.242.456.69
23Wauneta-Palisade12852.81246.243.255.74
24North Central121048.73845.542.654.44
25Kenesaw11849.23541.639.452.96
26Southwest91057.9246.950.848.75
27EMF101154.5639.040.448.61
28Cedar Catholic101061.2142.349.446.45
29Southern Valley101154.3737.941.743.75
30Bayard81048.14033.637.142.4
31Pawnee City91149.53337.839.242.3
32East Butler71246.14740.644.341.3
33Grand Island Lutheran81348.04240.743.040.83
34Axtell81155.1438.247.140.71
35NG/SE71243.35141.746.238.79
36Ansley-Litchfield81247.04536.340.036.52
37Deshler61252.41540.549.235.73
38Blue Hill61350.92431.239.535.12
39Plainview61453.8844.351.035.05
40Riverside81142.55337.144.634.87
41Lyons-Decatur Northeast81249.63235.945.034.76
42Sutherland61351.12337.347.233.59
43Creighton51446.44643.650.731.78
44Sterling51449.33433.846.930.15
45Ainsworth61652.01939.452.029.53
46Hartington-Newcastle71348.43937.648.628.83
47Tri County Northeast51652.31636.748.928.53
48Boyd County41450.62739.350.727.74
49Neligh-Oakdale51547.74335.250.227.25
50Burwell61545.64834.648.025.6
51Hi-Line21651.92032.854.617.66
52Fullerton11843.55028.548.811.72
53South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)01652.31725.949.96.53

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

