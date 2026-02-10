NebPreps Girls Class D2 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Dundy County Stratton
|20
|1
|56.4
|12
|57.4
|33.4
|93.56
|2
|Red Cloud
|15
|3
|51.6
|33
|49.6
|32.3
|82.76
|3
|Hay Springs
|13
|4
|55.0
|13
|51.2
|37.1
|82.63
|4
|Crawford
|15
|5
|54.7
|14
|47.6
|33.5
|81.87
|5
|Mullen
|14
|4
|53.6
|17
|50.1
|34.6
|79.59
|6
|Paxton
|14
|5
|52.5
|24
|53.2
|33.3
|77.66
|7
|Silver Lake
|16
|3
|48.6
|48
|48.7
|35.5
|77.55
|8
|Falls City Sacred Heart
|15
|7
|57.1
|9
|49.5
|39.1
|75.98
|9
|McCool Junction
|15
|4
|48.9
|44
|50.9
|37.1
|74.42
|10
|Cambridge
|16
|4
|52.7
|22
|49.6
|40.0
|71.73
|11
|Hyannis
|11
|8
|56.6
|10
|41.5
|36.1
|69.18
|12
|College View Academy
|10
|7
|48.7
|47
|38.2
|29.6
|68.11
|13
|Anselmo-Merna
|13
|8
|53.3
|20
|44.2
|39.1
|66.03
|14
|Santee
|11
|7
|57.7
|7
|55.4
|53.1
|65.06
|15
|Archangels Catholic
|14
|7
|50.7
|39
|46.1
|34.5
|64.84
|16
|Sandhills/Thedford
|11
|8
|51.0
|36
|49.2
|40.9
|64.68
|17
|Wynot
|12
|10
|58.3
|4
|45.2
|40.9
|63.82
|18
|Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
|9
|8
|57.7
|6
|48.5
|47.4
|63.72
|19
|Dorchester
|13
|7
|47.9
|50
|38.2
|35.6
|61.05
|20
|St. Mary's
|10
|12
|52.2
|27
|45.5
|40.4
|58.66
|21
|Nebraska Lutheran
|8
|10
|53.5
|19
|40.5
|39.7
|56.33
|22
|South Platte
|10
|10
|50.8
|38
|37.8
|39.8
|54.15
|23
|High Plains Community
|8
|11
|47.7
|52
|43.2
|41.8
|52.96
|24
|Wausa
|11
|10
|53.2
|21
|44.2
|47.6
|52.82
|25
|Loomis
|10
|10
|56.5
|11
|39.1
|43.9
|52.38
|26
|Cody-Kilgore
|6
|11
|57.2
|8
|40.4
|45.1
|51.92
|27
|Garden County
|8
|12
|51.7
|31
|37.7
|39.1
|50.98
|28
|Hitchcock County
|7
|14
|59.2
|3
|43.6
|50.1
|50.7
|29
|Diller-Odell
|8
|10
|47.8
|51
|35.9
|39.2
|47.7
|30
|Franklin
|7
|11
|52.2
|28
|35.7
|40.7
|47.63
|31
|Winside
|7
|14
|52.4
|25
|41.2
|50.0
|43.2
|32
|Stuart
|7
|15
|54.4
|15
|39.6
|51.6
|41.84
|33
|Banner County
|6
|11
|48.4
|49
|23.4
|36.4
|40.93
|34
|Elba
|6
|14
|49.9
|40
|38.6
|50.4
|39.67
|35
|Potter-Dix
|5
|15
|50.9
|37
|32.3
|44.0
|38.7
|36
|Bertrand
|7
|14
|52.3
|26
|34.6
|46.4
|38.67
|37
|Arthur County
|3
|12
|52.5
|23
|29.8
|42.7
|36.84
|38
|Leyton
|5
|13
|51.9
|30
|22.8
|41.6
|35.08
|39
|Minatare
|2
|12
|46.7
|54
|29.4
|44.2
|32.2
|40
|Twin Loup
|4
|15
|51.5
|35
|31.6
|51.4
|32.08
|41
|CWC
|4
|15
|48.8
|46
|26.2
|44.5
|31.33
|42
|Osmond
|3
|17
|49.5
|42
|31.9
|50.2
|31.15
|43
|BDS
|2
|17
|52.2
|29
|25.2
|47.2
|30.22
|44
|Parkview Christian
|3
|17
|49.2
|43
|26.2
|48.9
|29.37
|45
|Lawrence-Nelson
|2
|15
|51.6
|32
|29.3
|47.6
|29.2
|46
|Medicine Valley
|3
|16
|60.8
|1
|28.2
|55.4
|28.56
|47
|Mead
|2
|17
|54.2
|16
|25.4
|46.7
|28.49
|48
|Wallace
|2
|16
|60.6
|2
|25.4
|55.4
|27.02
|49
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|0
|21
|58.3
|5
|19.1
|45.1
|20.4
|50
|Palmer
|0
|17
|47.5
|53
|27.1
|52.2
|20.01
|51
|Randolph
|1
|16
|51.5
|34
|22.6
|55.8
|19.94
|52
|Meridian
|1
|19
|49.6
|41
|19.0
|51.6
|18.97
|53
|Omaha Christian
|0
|14
|53.6
|18
|17.3
|52.1
|17.5
|54
|Creek Valley
|0
|15
|48.8
|45
|19.6
|52.5
|16.17