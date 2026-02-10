Hurrdat Sports
NebPreps Girls Class D2 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Girls Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Dundy County Stratton20156.41257.433.493.56
2Red Cloud15351.63349.632.382.76
3Hay Springs13455.01351.237.182.63
4Crawford15554.71447.633.581.87
5Mullen14453.61750.134.679.59
6Paxton14552.52453.233.377.66
7Silver Lake16348.64848.735.577.55
8Falls City Sacred Heart15757.1949.539.175.98
9McCool Junction15448.94450.937.174.42
10Cambridge16452.72249.640.071.73
11Hyannis11856.61041.536.169.18
12College View Academy10748.74738.229.668.11
13Anselmo-Merna13853.32044.239.166.03
14Santee11757.7755.453.165.06
15Archangels Catholic14750.73946.134.564.84
16Sandhills/Thedford11851.03649.240.964.68
17Wynot121058.3445.240.963.82
18Sumner-Eddyville-Miller9857.7648.547.463.72
19Dorchester13747.95038.235.661.05
20St. Mary's101252.22745.540.458.66
21Nebraska Lutheran81053.51940.539.756.33
22South Platte101050.83837.839.854.15
23High Plains Community81147.75243.241.852.96
24Wausa111053.22144.247.652.82
25Loomis101056.51139.143.952.38
26Cody-Kilgore61157.2840.445.151.92
27Garden County81251.73137.739.150.98
28Hitchcock County71459.2343.650.150.7
29Diller-Odell81047.85135.939.247.7
30Franklin71152.22835.740.747.63
31Winside71452.42541.250.043.2
32Stuart71554.41539.651.641.84
33Banner County61148.44923.436.440.93
34Elba61449.94038.650.439.67
35Potter-Dix51550.93732.344.038.7
36Bertrand71452.32634.646.438.67
37Arthur County31252.52329.842.736.84
38Leyton51351.93022.841.635.08
39Minatare21246.75429.444.232.2
40Twin Loup41551.53531.651.432.08
41CWC41548.84626.244.531.33
42Osmond31749.54231.950.231.15
43BDS21752.22925.247.230.22
44Parkview Christian31749.24326.248.929.37
45Lawrence-Nelson21551.63229.347.629.2
46Medicine Valley31660.8128.255.428.56
47Mead21754.21625.446.728.49
48Wallace21660.6225.455.427.02
49Wilcox-Hildreth02158.3519.145.120.4
50Palmer01747.55327.152.220.01
51Randolph11651.53422.655.819.94
52Meridian11949.64119.051.618.97
53Omaha Christian01453.61817.352.117.5
54Creek Valley01548.84519.652.516.17

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

