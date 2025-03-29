Omaha Supernovas Volleyball vs. Vegas Thrill Photos | 03/28/2025

Former Nebraska head coach John Cook poses with a volleyball team there watching the match between the Supernovas and the Thirll Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Former Nebraska head coach John Cook talks to former Husker and 1995 team member Allison Weston after the match between Supernovas and the Thrill Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Current and former Huskers, Bergen Reilly, Lindsay Krause, Harper Murray, Ally Batenhorst, and Kaitlyn Hord, pose for a photo after the Supernovas sweep the Thirll during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas pose for a group photo after sweeping Vegas Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas celebrates match point over the Vegas Thrill in three set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas celebrate match point in set three against the Vegas Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Former Nebraska head coach John Cook is recognized for all he has done for women's volleyball as Supernovas president Diane Mendelhall hands John a framed photo at break during a professional volleyball match against the Vegas Thrill Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Brooke Nuneviller (5) tips the ball over Vegas Thrill Berkeley Oblad (12) and Carly Graham (22) during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kaitlyn Hord (23) spikes the ball against Vegas Thrill Charitie Luper (2) and Layne Van Buskirk (7) in the second set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Natalia Valentin-Anderson (1) sets the ball against the Vegas Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Reagan Cooper (8) passes the ball against during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kayla Caffey (28) digs the ball against Vegas Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kayla Caffey (28) spikes it passed Vegas Thrill Charitie Luper (2) in the second set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas celebrates the getting set point for the second set against the Vegas Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kelsie Payne (11) celebrates a point against the Vegas Thrill in the second set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Natalia Valentin-Anderson (1) sets the ball against the Vegas Thrill in the second set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Brooke Nuneviller (5) blocks a shot with Kayla Caffey (28) against Vegas Thrill Camryn Hannah (8) during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Reagan Cooper (8) spikes the ball against the Vegas Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Brooke Nuneviller (5) spikes the ball between Vegas Thrill Charitie Luper (2) and Morgan Stout (5) in the second set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kelsie Payne (11) and Omaha Supernovas Kaitlyn Hord (23) jump up to block Vegas Thrill Charitie Luper (2) during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kaitlyn Hord (23) spikes the ball against Vegas Thrill Charitie Luper (2) and Morgan Stout (5) in the second set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Camila Gomez (10) passes the ball against the Vegas Thrillin the second set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kaitlyn Hord (23) battles against Vegas Thrill Alisha Glass Childress (6) at the net in the second set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kelsie Payne (11) spikes the ball against Vegas Thrill Hannah Maddux (11) in the first set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Reagan Cooper (8) passes the ball against Vegas Thrill in the first set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Johnny Rodgers shakes hands with General Cotton at a break in the action between the Supernovas and the Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Natalia Valentin-Anderson (1) hits the ball over the net against the Vegas Thrill in the first set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kelsie Payne (11) serves the ball against the Vegas Thrill in the first set during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas Kelsie Payne (11) spikes the ball against Vegas Thrill Berkeley Oblad (12) and Hannah Maddux (11) during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas celebrate their first point against the Vegas Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas and Vegas Thrill huddle up after introductions during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas spirit squad member waves the flag for introductions before the game against the Vegas Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Air Force General Cotton delivers the game ball to the officials for the match between the Supernovas and the Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
John Cook shaking hands with Eric Sullivan, head coach for USA Volleyball women's team, before the Supernovas take on the Thrill a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Omaha Supernovas starting their warm-ups before taking on the Vegas Thrill during a professional volleyball match Friday, March 28, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.