FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NEBPreps Announces Inaugural High School Football Awards

La Vista, NE – NEBPreps is excited to announce the first-ever NEBPreps High School Football Awards, set to take place on December 3, 2024, at the Hurrdat Sports Bar in La Vista, Nebraska. This inaugural event will bring together top high school football talent from across the state to recognize outstanding achievements from the 2024 season.

The NEBPreps Football Awards will honor the top high school players in Nebraska across seven classifications with awards in four categories: Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY), Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), Special Teams Player of the Year (Special Teams POY), and the Big Game Chain Player of the Year (Big Game Chain POY). These awards celebrate not only the athletic excellence and dedication of Nebraska’s young football stars but also their commitment to sportsmanship and teamwork.

The football awards are about recognizing the grit, talent, and leadership athletes have shown all season long. By covering all seven classes, NEBPreps makes sure that players from every corner of the state get their moment in the spotlight, showing off the incredible range of talent Nebraska high school football has to offer.

“We’re thrilled to bring together Nebraska’s high school football community for a night of celebration,” said Mike Sautter of Hurrdat Sports and NEBPreps. “This event is a way for us to recognize the dedication of the players, coaches, and families who make Nebraska high school football so special.”

Fans, players, coaches, and families are invited to join the event at Hurrdat Sports Bar for an evening of awards, recognition, and community. The NEBPreps Football Awards is Tuesday, December 3rd. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the awards show beginning at 6:30 p.m. More information about the athletes nominated will be released soon.