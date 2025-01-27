Nebraska High School Girls Basketball Coaches Poll 1.27.25

Each week during the Nebraska high school girls basketball season, select coaches from the six Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class and our Tony Chapman compiles the rankings. Here is the seventh poll for the 2024-25 season. Records are through games played on Saturday, January 25th.

Class A (Record), Previous

Millard West (16-1), 1 Millard North (14-2), 2 Omaha Westview (14-1), 3 Bellevue East (11-3), 4 Lincoln Southwest (12-2), 6 Omaha Westside (9-6), 5 Millard South (10-6), 8 Kearney (13-1), 7 Lincoln North Star (9-4), 9 Bellevue West (8-6), RV

Receiving Votes: Lincoln High (9-4), NR.

Class B (Record), Previous

Skutt Catholic (17-1), 1 Lincoln Pius X (15-3), 2 Waverly (12-1), 3 Gretna East (11-4), 5 Norris (10-4), 6 Bennington (13-3), 4 York (13-2), 7 Grand Island Northwest (11-4), RV Blair (8-5), 8 Beatrice (10-4), 9

Receiving Votes: Plattsmouth (12-3), RV; Seward (9-5), 10; Sidney (12-4), RV.

Class C-1 (Record), Previous

Lincoln Christian (14-0), 1 Milford (14-1), 2 Minden (15-1), 3 Gothenburg (12-1), 4 Bridgeport (15-1), 6 North Bend Central (11-6), RV Scotus Central Catholic (13-3), 5 Arlington (12-3), 7 Central City (14-2), 8 Battle Creek (13-5), 9

Receiving Votes: Broken Bow (12-4), NR; Raymond Central (13-3), 10; West Point-Beemer (13-4), RV.

Class C-2 (Record), Previous

Crofton (15-2), 1 Elkhorn Valley (16-0), 3 Guardian Angels CC (14-2), 4 Oakland-Craig (15-2), 2 Johnson-Brock (15-1), 5 Cross County (14-2), 6 Thayer Central (11-3), 8 Homer (14-1), 7 Maywood-Hayes Center (15-2), 9 Bishop Neumann (10-4), 10

Receiving Votes: Elmwood-Murdock (11-4), NR; Humphrey-Lindsay (14-3), RV.

Class D-1 (Record), Previous

Pender (17-1), 1 Elm Creek (15-1), 2 Superior (13-3), 3 Southwest (14-1), 4 Lourdes Central Catholic (13-3), 7 Howells-Dodge (11-6), 6 Alma (13-3), 8 Cedar Catholic (9-7), 5 Diller-Odell (11-4), 9 Tri-County (10-5), NR

Receiving Votes: Nebraska Christian (12-5), 10.

Class D-2 (Record), Previous

Shelton (15-1), 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (15-2), 2 St. Mary’s (15-1), 4 Leyton (13-1), 3 Archangels Catholic (12-6), 6 Silver Lake (12-2), 5 Dorchester (13-1), 7 Anselmo-Merna (13-3), 8 Dundy County-Stratton (12-3), 9 Stuart (12-4), RV

Receiving votes: Sandhills/Thedford (10-5), RV.