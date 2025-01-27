Nebraska High School Girls Basketball Coaches Poll 1.27.25

Each week during the Nebraska high school girls basketball season, select coaches from the six Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class and our Tony Chapman compiles the rankings. Here is the seventh poll for the 2024-25 season. Records are through games played on Saturday, January 25th.
Class A (Record), Previous
- Millard West (16-1), 1
- Millard North (14-2), 2
- Omaha Westview (14-1), 3
- Bellevue East (11-3), 4
- Lincoln Southwest (12-2), 6
- Omaha Westside (9-6), 5
- Millard South (10-6), 8
- Kearney (13-1), 7
- Lincoln North Star (9-4), 9
- Bellevue West (8-6), RV
Receiving Votes: Lincoln High (9-4), NR.
Class B (Record), Previous
- Skutt Catholic (17-1), 1
- Lincoln Pius X (15-3), 2
- Waverly (12-1), 3
- Gretna East (11-4), 5
- Norris (10-4), 6
- Bennington (13-3), 4
- York (13-2), 7
- Grand Island Northwest (11-4), RV
- Blair (8-5), 8
- Beatrice (10-4), 9
Receiving Votes: Plattsmouth (12-3), RV; Seward (9-5), 10; Sidney (12-4), RV.
Class C-1 (Record), Previous
- Lincoln Christian (14-0), 1
- Milford (14-1), 2
- Minden (15-1), 3
- Gothenburg (12-1), 4
- Bridgeport (15-1), 6
- North Bend Central (11-6), RV
- Scotus Central Catholic (13-3), 5
- Arlington (12-3), 7
- Central City (14-2), 8
- Battle Creek (13-5), 9
Receiving Votes: Broken Bow (12-4), NR; Raymond Central (13-3), 10; West Point-Beemer (13-4), RV.
Class C-2 (Record), Previous
- Crofton (15-2), 1
- Elkhorn Valley (16-0), 3
- Guardian Angels CC (14-2), 4
- Oakland-Craig (15-2), 2
- Johnson-Brock (15-1), 5
- Cross County (14-2), 6
- Thayer Central (11-3), 8
- Homer (14-1), 7
- Maywood-Hayes Center (15-2), 9
- Bishop Neumann (10-4), 10
Receiving Votes: Elmwood-Murdock (11-4), NR; Humphrey-Lindsay (14-3), RV.
Class D-1 (Record), Previous
- Pender (17-1), 1
- Elm Creek (15-1), 2
- Superior (13-3), 3
- Southwest (14-1), 4
- Lourdes Central Catholic (13-3), 7
- Howells-Dodge (11-6), 6
- Alma (13-3), 8
- Cedar Catholic (9-7), 5
- Diller-Odell (11-4), 9
- Tri-County (10-5), NR
Receiving Votes: Nebraska Christian (12-5), 10.
Class D-2 (Record), Previous
- Shelton (15-1), 1
- Falls City Sacred Heart (15-2), 2
- St. Mary’s (15-1), 4
- Leyton (13-1), 3
- Archangels Catholic (12-6), 6
- Silver Lake (12-2), 5
- Dorchester (13-1), 7
- Anselmo-Merna (13-3), 8
- Dundy County-Stratton (12-3), 9
- Stuart (12-4), RV
Receiving votes: Sandhills/Thedford (10-5), RV.