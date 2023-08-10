Home »
Hail Varsity
Latest
Reilly, Swindle Competing to Join Exclusive Club Sunday
Either Bergen Reilly or Ella Swindle will join the exclusive club of freshman setters to guide her team to a national title on Sunday.
Final Four Notebook: Sunday Spotlight, Allick’s Blocking and More
We’re sharing more news, notes and observations from the Final Four ahead of the Sunday showdown between Nebraska and Texas.
Huskers Sweep Pittsburgh, Advance to NCAA Volleyball Championship
Nebraska swept Pittsburgh in front of a record crowd in Tampa to advance to Sunday’s national championship match.
John Cook Named 2023 AVCA Coach of the Year
For the third time in his illustrious career, John Cook is the AVCA Coach of the Year after leading Nebraska (32-1) to the Final Four.
Football
Huskers Add to 2024 Walk-On Class
Nebraska football’s 2024 walk-on class got another addition on Wednesday when Elkhorn South senior Ethan Duda announced his commitment.
Recapping Nebraska’s Loss vs Michigan State | The Run Live at Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill
With your host Ana Bellinghausen, Johnny and Tommie are back together at the Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill. They kick off the show with a recap of Nebraska's loss to Michigan State last Saturday, then give their predictions and keys to the game...
Volleyball
Reilly, Swindle Competing to Join Exclusive Club Sunday
Either Bergen Reilly or Ella Swindle will join the exclusive club of freshman setters to guide her team to a national title on Sunday.
Final Four Notebook: Sunday Spotlight, Allick’s Blocking and More
We’re sharing more news, notes and observations from the Final Four ahead of the Sunday showdown between Nebraska and Texas.
Soccer
Husker Soccer Capitalizes on Weekend at Home, Advancing to Tournament Quarterfinals
Nebraska soccer advanced to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals Sunday, taking down UC Irvine by a score of 4-0.
Ella Guyott’s Last-Minute Game-Winner Pushes Nebraska to Sweet 16
Nebraska won its second-round tournament game 2-1 thanks to a game-winning goal in the final minute from redshirt freshman Ella Guyott.
Men’s Basketball
Takeaways From Nebraska Men’s Basketball’s Win Over Michigan State
Nebraska men’s basketball beat Michigan State 77-70 Sunday night, halting a two-game losing streak to improve to 8-2 on the year.
Inside the Numbers: Creighton Versus Nebraska
The anticipation for the annual Creighton versus Nebraska men's basketball game has been ratcheted up a notch this season. Nebraska is 7-0 for just the fifth time in school history. A win Sunday over their in-state rival Creighton would give the Huskers (7-0) their...
Women’s Basketball
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Opens Big Ten Play With Road Win Over Michigan State
Nebraska women’s basketball opened Big Ten play Saturday with an 80-74 road triumph over Michigan State.
Jaz Shelley Records Triple-Double as Huskers Dominate UNC Wilmington
Nebraska women’s basketball took care of business and more Tuesday night in a dominant 108-35 win over UNC Wilmington.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Get bi-weekly emails from Mike Babcock about Nebraska history and what’s top of mind for him in Husker athletics each week.