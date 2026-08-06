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Coaches Share Thoughts on Inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament at Media Day
A seismic change has come to Big Ten volleyball with the launch of the league’s inaugural volleyball tournament. Rather than a 20-match league schedule running through the final day before Selection Sunday, the Big Ten will feature a 17-match, round-robin conference…
Nebraska Volleyball Determined to Give Fans a Show in 2026
The overriding theme from Big Ten Volleyball Media Day in Chicago was one of gratitude for the platform the conference gives to the sport. Nebraska volleyball has been at the forefront of driving up volleyball interest nationwide, and Dani Busboom Kelly, Bergen Reilly…
Hail Varsity Historical: Flippin Leads the Way and Another Nebraska Football Historical Inaccuracy
As noted last week, George Flippin was the first Black athlete at Nebraska, playing for the football team in the 1891 game against Iowa. He was a groundbreaker beyond that. According to Arthur Ashe’s “A Hard Road to Glory: A History of the African American…
Rhule, Seniors Set the Stage for 2026 Nebraska Football Season at Big Ten Media Days
Coach Matt Rhule didn’t bring a quarterback with him to Chicago to represent Nebraska football at Big Ten Media Days, but he expressed plenty of confidence in the players that make up that room on Thursday. Two-year starter Dylan Raiola is gone, but newcomer Anthony…
Nebraska Volleyball Voted Big Ten Favorite, Three Huskers Named Preseason All-Big Ten
Nebraska volleyball is the unanimous preseason Big Ten favorite and three Huskers made the preseason All-Big Ten Team according to a vote of the league’s 18 coaches. Seniors Andi Jackson, Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly were all unanimous All-Big Ten selections….
Nebraska Volleyball Star Harper Murray Opens Up About Operating in the Spotlight
Harper Murray is in the spotlight heading into her senior year with Nebraska volleyball. The outside hitter has gotten the opportunity to be a stadium captain for the World Cup, attended the ESPYs for the second time and went to WNBA All-Star Weekend amidst a busy…
Football
Hail Varsity Historical: Flippin Leads the Way and Another Nebraska Football Historical Inaccuracy
As noted last week, George Flippin was the first Black athlete at Nebraska, playing for the football team in the 1891 game against Iowa. He was a groundbreaker beyond that. According to Arthur Ashe’s “A Hard Road to Glory: A History of the African American…
Rhule, Seniors Set the Stage for 2026 Nebraska Football Season at Big Ten Media Days
Coach Matt Rhule didn’t bring a quarterback with him to Chicago to represent Nebraska football at Big Ten Media Days, but he expressed plenty of confidence in the players that make up that room on Thursday. Two-year starter Dylan Raiola is gone, but newcomer Anthony…
Volleyball
Coaches Share Thoughts on Inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament at Media Day
A seismic change has come to Big Ten volleyball with the launch of the league’s inaugural volleyball tournament. Rather than a 20-match league schedule running through the final day before Selection Sunday, the Big Ten will feature a 17-match, round-robin conference…
Nebraska Volleyball Determined to Give Fans a Show in 2026
The overriding theme from Big Ten Volleyball Media Day in Chicago was one of gratitude for the platform the conference gives to the sport. Nebraska volleyball has been at the forefront of driving up volleyball interest nationwide, and Dani Busboom Kelly, Bergen Reilly…
Soccer
Freshman Karli Williams Playing Key Role for Nebraska Soccer
Growing up, Karli Williams’ father had a red truck that said, “On my way to see the Cornhuskers play,’ and a house full of Nebraska memorabilia. Now, the freshman midfielder/defender is playing soccer for the university she grew up supporting. “I…
Nebraska Soccer Commit Kianna Perez Caps Lincoln Southwest Career with Second State Title
Kianna Perez found the back of the net in the 58th minute of Monday’s Class A Soccer State Championship for what proved to be the game-winner for Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks defeated Omaha Marian 2-1 to repeat as Class A champions. Perez, a Nebraska…
Men’s Basketball
Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Nebraska Prep Products Compete in 2026 NBA Summer League
The NBA wrapped up its summer league on Sunday with the Golden State Warriors capturing the championship in Las Vegas. That put a bow on nearly two and a half weeks of basketball between the California Classic, the Salt Lake City Summer League and the Las Vegas Summer…
Every Day on the Court is a Gift for Former Nebraska Men’s Basketball Standout Rienk Mast
Rienk Mast knows playing basketball is a gift, a lesson he learned the hard way during his Nebraska basketball career. Knee surgery sidelined him for the entire 2024-25 season, but he returned last year with a new appreciation for the game and led the Huskers to the…
Women’s Basketball
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Looking to Play Its Way into NCAA Tournament First Round
The Nebraska women’s basketball team is going dancing for the third consecutive season after hearing its name called in the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday. The Huskers will travel to Durham, N.C., where they will face Richmond in a play-in game on…
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Falls to Indiana Comeback in Big Ten Tournament
The 12th-seeded Nebraska women’s basketball team’s time in the Big Ten Tournament comes to an early end at the hands of the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday afternoon. Nebraska (18-12, 7-11 Big 10) fell in the first round 72-69 to Indiana (18-13, 6-12) at…
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