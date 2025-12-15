NEWS RELEASE

Hurrdat Sports Named Official Sports Media Partner of SheSports: A Positive Content Movement for Girls and Collegiate Mentors in Sports

SheSports, a new digital content platform based in Omaha that connects girls ages 8 to 18 with female collegiate athletes through real stories and supportive conversation, has announced Hurrdat Sports as its official sports media partner. Hurrdat Sports is a sports media company dedicated to producing and delivering sports storytelling, from grassroots to professional levels, through podcasts, social media content, video production and live shows.

SheSports, a free, moderated app, was co-founded by former Nebraska volleyball standout Lexi Rodriguez, a four-time All-American and current professional player. Influenced by Rodriguez’s experience growing up with strong female mentors, the platform is designed to help girls build confidence and feel seen during key developmental years, while also creating meaningful new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for women athletes.

“SheSports is built on the belief that positive, authentic storytelling can drive change for young girls in sports and beyond. We are proud to partner with this amazing organization to create, share and amplify compelling digital storytelling content that aligns with our Hurrdat Sports mission of telling engaging sports stories and empowering women athletes,” said Hurrdat Sports Director Sausha Durkan.

The SheSports platform opens the doors for young athletes, coaches and parents to have real and meaningful conversations. Inside the app, girls ask college athletes questions about confidence, performance pressure, training, academics and personal growth. Athletes respond with honest insights through video and written posts to help every girl better understand the journey of athletics while feeling connected to the athletes and being seen by them.

Launching in Nebraska is just the beginning of the SheSports national vision to connect with brands, organizations and contributors that share a commitment to empowering girls and championing inclusivity and innovation.

To help raise additional awareness of SheSports, Hurrdat’s full-service custom-merchandising division, Hurrdat Brand Goods, will produce high-quality apparel and promotional products. By combining Hurrdat Sports’ expertise in sports media and partnerships with Brand Goods’ high-quality design, fast production and easy-to-use e-commerce capabilities, SheSports will gain a seamless way to outfit athletes, engage audiences and generate revenue through branded merchandise.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce a partnership with Hurrdat Sports,” said Kelly Krings, SheSports Co-Founder and father of four. “Hurrdat has a rich tradition of telling amazing sports stories. After meeting with the full Hurrdat team, it was clear they cared about the future of women’s sports. Their ability to be a strategic partner in the space of apparel, podcasts, branding and overall support was a differentiator for us.”

SheSports has partnered with athletes in volleyball, soccer, basketball, swimming and bowling from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, the University of Nebraska Omaha and Creighton University. Featured athletes include Rodriguez, Maisie Boesiger, Gena Jorgenson, Britt Prince, Reese Snowden, Kayla Starr, Jasmyn Brown, Sarah Galligan, Cora Olsen, Ava Martin and Kendal Radke. Additional sports will be added in 2026 that include softball, golf, track, tennis and gymnastics.

The platform also includes a compliments section and guidance from mental-health and sports-psychology experts at Embark Counseling and Focus Therapy & Sports Performance Coaching. The free SheSports app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT HURRDAT SPORTS: Hurrdat Sports offers spectators a new, engaging way to consume local sports media in Nebraska. Covering athletic events from Nebraska, Creighton, UNO and everything in between, Hurrdat Sports strives to generate podcasts, video and social media content that contains in-depth coverage, player perspectives and expertise that can’t be found anywhere in the state.

ABOUT SHESPORTS: SheSports is an Omaha-based digital platform that connects girls ages 8-18 with female collegiate athletes through short-form video and written storytelling. The moderated app provides content focused on confidence, identity, sports and life, while creating NIL opportunities for women athletes. SheSports was co-founded in 2025 by Lexi Rodriguez, Melanie Krings, Kelly Krings, and Connor Orr. Learn more at www.shesports.com and follow @she.sports.inc on Instagram and TikTok.

