NFL Would you Rather with Pride of Detroit’s Ty Schalter: Hurrdat Sports Radio

Today on Hurrdat Sports Radio, Ty Schalter of Pride of Detroit joins hosts Damon Benning and Ravi Lulla to dive into the intricacies of NFL team-building and coaching strategies. The conversation highlights how certain franchises have mastered organizational stability and team development, providing valuable insights into what works and what doesn’t in building a successful NFL team.

The Detroit Blueprint

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, serve as a prime example of how to reshape a struggling franchise. Schalter emphasizes the Lions’ transformation under Campbell’s leadership, particularly his “CEO approach,” where he empowers his coordinators while bringing a contagious energy to the team. The Lions have managed to build a competitive roster, thanks in part to General Manager Brad Holmes’ belief in quarterback Jared Goff, encouraging patience and stability that has allowed the offense to thrive.

Schalter points out Campbell’s unique approach of fostering a personal connection with his players, noting, “He says ‘love’ a bunch of times. He cares about them as individuals, not just as players.” This connection fosters trust and high effort, a difference between them and other teams that lack such foundational bonds.

Adapting to a New NFL

The discussion also explored how some franchises, like the New England Patriots, have maintained success by consistently finding value in draft picks. However, Salter suggested the league has shifted significantly, noting that with the salary cap doubling over the last decade, teams need to rethink the “let the talent walk” strategy. This evolution means teams can’t just rely on system fits; they need adaptable players who can impact games immediately.

Salter also compares Campbell’s leadership model to that of other NFL franchises, highlighting the Lions’ careful approach to draft picks and player development, contrasting it with New England’s struggles post-Brady. He notes that while New England once thrived on finding mid-round value and replacing expensive veterans with younger players, this strategy has faltered in recent years. With the salary cap doubling over the last decade, teams need to rethink the “let the talent walk” strategy. This evolution means teams can’t just rely on system fits; they need adaptable players who can impact games immediately.

Giants vs. Bears: A Hypothetical Debate

Benning asks the question of, going forward, would you rather be the Giants or the Bears? The Giants offer some defensive strengths, with the Bears offering young talent across the board. The Giants are who Benning would choose due to the Bears’ current front office situation.

Schalter acknowledges the challenges both teams face, with the Giants offering more stability in the short term, while the Bears have the pieces to build around if they manage to make smart decisions with their front office. Given Chicago’s long-term potential, the Bears might be the better choice in three years.

Cowboys, Jets, or Bears: The Most Dysfunctional?

When asked which of the Cowboys, Jets or Bears was the most dysfunctional. Schalter’s answer was the Cowboys as the most challenging organization to follow due to unclear leadership dynamics with Jerry Jones at the helm. While the Jets have a straightforward — although flawed — strategy revolving around Aaron Rodgers, the Cowboys’ internal chaos makes their path forward more uncertain.

Chargers or Steelers?

Benning, being a long time Steelers fan, is asked if he would rather root for the Steelers or the Chargers over the next three years, and Benning reluctantly chooses the Chargers. Schalter agrees that the Chargers have an exciting future under Jim Harbaugh with quarterback Justin Herbert running the offense. While the Chargers have an exciting future, the Steelers’ unmatched organizational stability and adaptability under Mike Tomlin makes them a playoff contender.

Chiefs’ Dominance: An Enduring Combination

The Chiefs’ consistency with trio of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo continues to dominate the NFL. Despite concerns over the Chiefs’ wide receiver lineup, Schalter emphasizes that Kansas City’s leader have proven time and time again that they can overcome roster challenges, securing their spot as perennial Super Bowl contenders.

