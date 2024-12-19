NFL Top Team’s Face Fatal Flaws: NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund on Hurrdat Sports Radio

Tuesday on Hurrdat Sports Radio, Cynthia Frelund of the NFL Network joins host Ravi Lulla and Damon Benning to break down some of the league’s most intriguing coaching situations, playoff contenders, and fatal flaws among top NFL teams.

Bears Show Promise, Saints Face Challenges

The Chicago Bears are a team that Frelund has optimism about the team’s foundation going forward despite the administrative challenges. They have a young quarterback and talent on both sides of the ball. However, the NFC North remains a particularly competitive division, posing significant obstacles for any new leadership.

Frelund was quick to emphasize the New Orleans Saints as a situation she would avoid. Their dire cap space issues make it a daunting task for any incoming coach. “Their cap situation is bad,” she remarks, pointing to the franchise’s uphill battle.

The Fatal Flaws of NFL’s Top Teams

Frelund also weighed in on the top contenders and their biggest obstacles heading into the postseason:

Pittsburgh Steelers: The offense in general needs help. The quarterback position has been worked on but the health of the players around them must get better. Frelund emphasizes the importance of their upcoming matchup with the Ravens as a barometer for their postseason potential due to how well both teams know eachother.

Detroit Lions: Health is the biggest concern for the Lions, who have lost a significant number of key players to injury. “At some point, when the number of people on IR exceeds 17, you’ve got a problem,” Frelund says.

Philadelphia Eagles: Despite outside concerns about team chemistry, Frelund calls their issues “overblown” and reiterated her confidence in the Eagles as a Super Bowl team.

Kansas City Chiefs: For the reigning AFC leaders, Frelund points to the left tackle position as their “limiting factor” and underscored the importance of finishing the season strong.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills’ fatal flaw lies in their defense’s struggles against play action, particularly against teams with an established run game. Frelund emphasizes that this weakness could prove devastating in the single elimination playoff format.

Rising Teams and Young Quarterbacks

The conversation shifted to young quarterbacks and teams on the rise. Frelund praises the Denver Broncos for their exciting draft class and emerging talent. The defensive side of the ball is playing well for them right now and rookie Bo Nix is giving them something to be excited about at the quarterback position.

The Minnesota Vikings are a dangerous underdog going into the playoffs, playing with “house money”. This is due to the emergence of Sam Darnold at quarterback after rookie J.J McCarthy went down with a season ending injury before the season started. Frelund states that that no one, including Minnesota, expected them to be in this position and are thinking of themselves as the underdogs.

For the Indianapolis Colts, Frelund questions whether quarterback Anthony Richardson’s lack of experience has hampered his development. “Can he learn to read defenses and become more of a system guy?” she asks, reflecting on the team’s decision to invest in Richardson despite his limited college starts.

The Brock Purdy Question

Frelund explains the delicate balance between paying Brock Purdy what he’s earned and managing an aging roster. With the assumption that Purdy will command what looks like a huge number due to the new salary cap. When discussing whether you are rebuilding or not, Frelund says, “What you don’t want is to throw the baby out with the bathwater. You need to keep the quarterback. That is the most important position in all of football.”

Looking Ahead

Frelund wraps up the conversation by predicting the NFC West race. Despite the Rams’ strong play under Matthew Stafford, she leaned toward the Seahawks—as long as Geno Smith remains healthy. She also warned that teams playing with “house money,” like the Rams and Vikings, could be particularly dangerous down the stretch.

