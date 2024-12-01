Hurrdat Sports

Omaha Basketball Photos v Ailene Christian

by Dec 1, 2024Omavs Mens Basketball, Omavs Mens Basketball Photos

Omaha Mavericks Lance Waddles shoots a layup during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Tony Osburn before a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Marquel Sutton jumps during tipoff during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Marquel Sutton shoots a freethrow during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks JJ White contests a shot during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska.Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Marquel Sutton attempts a shot during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Lance Waddles contests a shot during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha MavericksJJ White brings the ball up court during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Lance Waddles shoots a layup during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Isaac Ondekane shoots a layup during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Tony Osburn drives to the hoop during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Lance Waddles brings the ball up court during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Ja'Sean Glover passes the ball upcourt during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Valentino Simon shoots a layup during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Valentino Simon contests a dunk during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Marquel Sutton shoots a three pointer during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Lance Waddles attempts a layup during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Tony Osburn celebrates after a shot during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Kamryn Thomas prepares to rebound during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Joshua Streit during a timeout in college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks JJ White shoots a three during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks JJ White attempts a shot during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Tony Osburn drives to the hoop during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Tony Osburn attempts a layup during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Headcoach Chris Crutchfield during a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha Mavericks Marquel Sutton after a college basketball game on November 30th, 2024 in Omaha Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
