Best Photos of Week August 4th to the 10th | 08/13/2025

The National Anthem is bing performed to start off the Pinnacle Bank Championship Thursday, August 7, 2025, in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
Brendan Valdez tees off during the Pinnacle Bank Golf Tournament, Thursday, August 7th, 2025, in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by Nick Barajas.
Lady watching the golf action during the Pinnacle Bank Golf Tournament Thursday, August 7th, 2025, in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by Nick Barajas.
Golfers head to their next shot during the Pinnacle Bank Golf Tournament, Thursday, August 7th, 2025, in Eklhorn, Nebraska. Photo by Nick Barajas.
Adrien Dumont De Chassart sends the ball during the Pinnacle Bank Golf Tournament Thursday, August 7th, 2025, in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by Nick Barajas.
Golfer warming up on the range during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Friday, August 8, 2025, in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by Nick Barajas.
The Teater, Nunes, and Martin group make their way down the fairway during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Friday, August 8, 2025, in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by Nick Barajas.
Nebraska Cornhusker strength coach Brian Kmitta presents Rebekah Allick (5) with the lifter award during the Red/White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Allie Sczech (3) celebrates a point against the Red team in the third set during the Red/White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creigihton Bluejay Saige Damrow celebrates a point during the Blue/White match Saturday, August 9, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Drew Balus.
Nebraska Cornhusker Laney Choboy (6) passes the ball against the White team during the Red/White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball in the fourth set during the Red/White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Peter Kuest hits the ball out a bunker on the 8th during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Golfers walking down the fareway during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju drives the ball off the 17th teebox during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Robby Shelton drives the ball to the 15th green during the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Christo Lamprecht walks with fans during The Pinnacle Bank Championship on August, 10th 2025 in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Christo Lamprecht sinks a chip shot out of the bunker to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Christo Lamprecht celebrates sinking a chip shot out of the bunker to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Christo Lamprecht kisses the trophy after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.