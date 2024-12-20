Hurrdat Sports

Ty Wisdom Leaving Millard South for Chandler

Dec 20, 2024

Photo Credit: Mike Sautter

Millard South football coach Ty Wisdom has resigned as the head football of the Patriots after three seasons. 

Wisdom led the Patriots to three state playoff appearances including the Class A state championship in 2024 and a 28-8 record in his three seasons. 

“It’s an opportunity to take over one of the top programs in the country and a nationally recognized brand in high school football,” Wisdom said. 

Wisdom leaves Millard South to take over as the next head football coach at Chandler High School in suburban Phoenix, Arizona. 

The Wolves have produced 14 NFL draft picks in the school’s history, ranking No. 1 in Arizona high school football history and in 2020, the Wolves were rated as the number-five team in the country. 

