Addison Williams has Nebraska Football standing out for rising 2028 CB Jordan Kirkpatrick

2028 Corona (Cali.) Centennial three-star cornerback Jordan Kirkpatrick named Nebraska to his top five schools last month. The Huskers are battling Cal, Arizona State, Washington and UCLA for the 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back, who made his first trip to Lincoln on Saturday.

“My first experience in Memorial Stadium was amazing,” he said. “The atmosphere was insane and seeing the whole city of Lincoln come out to support the Huskers was something special. The love from the fans and the staff really stood out to me.”

Despite not getting out to Lincoln until this past weekend, Kirkpatrick has felt like aprioriuty for the Huskers for some time. Nebraska has been in near-daily contact since June 15, the first date the Huskers staff could directly contact the three-star.

“My relationship with the Nebraska staff has continued to grow over the past few months. They’ve consistently shown me a lot of love and made me feel like a priority. That’s a big part of what brought me to Lincoln this weekend.”

Secondary coach Addison Williams has been leading the charge for Kirkpatrick and the two have developed a relationship that extends well beyond the football field.

“I was able to connect with Coach Addi the most,” he said. “Me and him have a really close relationship. He’s like an older brother to me and a great coach on and off the field. Our conversations mean a lot to me.”

Kirkpatrick kept a close eye on Andrew Marshall, Victor Evans III and Danny Odem on Saturday. A lengthy cornerback himself at 6-foot-1, Kirkpatrick can envision himself making an impact in the secondary.

“Nebraska’s defense is physical and plays with a lot of energy,” he said. “I can definitely see myself fitting into their defense and making an impact in the secondary.”

Relationships are key for Kirkpatrick and his weekend visit proved to be an opportunity to develop relationships with some of Nebraska’s top 2027 commits, key 2028 targets and get a feel for the camaraderie within the program.

“I was able to be around some of the other recruits and commits,” he said. “It was great getting to know them and seeing the relationships within the program.”

The three-star is working towards a decision by the end of December or early January. Nebraska might have had just the one visit to make a move on Kirkpatrick. Despite falling short on the field on Saturday, the Huskers are a program he’s seriously considering committing to when the time comes.

“Coming out of this visit, Nebraska is definitely one of the schools that stands out the most in my recruitment,” he said. “The atmosphere, the staff, and the relationships I’ve built have all made a big impression on me.”