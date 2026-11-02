Nebraska Football leaves a lasting impression on 2028 four-star OT Vincent Shields

Nebraska Football has been hot in pursuit of Murietta (Cali.) Valley four-star offensive tackle Vincent Shields for months. On Saturday, the top-25 offensive tackle per the Rivals industry rankings made his first trip to Lincoln.

“I’ve been building a good relationship with Coach Wade over the past few months,” he said. “I really just wanted to get out there, see everything for myself, meet the coaches in person, and get a better feel for the program.”

Shields connected with Wade while on campus along with head coach Matt Rhule. The authenticity from both amidst a busy recruiting weekend left a strong impression.

“I spent the most time with Coach Wade and got to talk with Coach Rhule a little bit too,” he said. “I liked how genuine they were and how they weren’t just talking about football. They wanted to get to know me as a person too.”

Saturday didn’t play out in Nebraska’s favor but Shields loved the energy from the fanbase in the Blackout game atmosphere.

“My first time in Memorial Stadium was crazy,” he said. “The fans were loud and the energy was there the whole game, even when things weren’t going their way. What surprised me most was how much support Nebraska gets from the whole community. You can tell football means a lot out there.”

Assessing the product on the field, Shields can see himself fitting in along an offensive line he felt played with a physical edge until the very end on Saturday night.

“I liked how physical they played and how they kept competing,” he said. “I feel like my size, physicality, and the way I play could fit in well with what they’re trying to build up front.”

While in town, Shields connected with a few recruits, including fellow 2028 four-star offensive lineman Josiah Eney.

“It was cool getting to talk with him and experience the visit together,” he said.

Now back in California, reflecting on his visit experience in full, Nebraska is a rising program in the four-star’s recruitment. Connecting with Geep Wade in person, after months of correspondence over the phone and seeing everything Wade laid out for Shields over the phone for himself left a lasting impression.

“Nebraska definitely moved up on my radar after this visit,” he said. “Getting to experience everything in person made a difference, and they’re definitely a school I’m taking seriously.”

Coming out of his first visit, Shields aims to get back to Lincoln but doesn’t have any set return plans just yet.

“I’d definitely be interested in getting back out there again,” he said.