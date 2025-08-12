Meet Nebraska Football Punter Archie Wilson, the ‘Most Interesting Man in the World’

The “most interesting man in the world” to Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule currently resides in Nebraska’s punter room.

Freshman Archie Wilson traveled halfway across the world to punt for the Huskers.

Wilson hails from Frankston South in Victoria, Australia, where he grew up playing Australian Rules football. A product of the Prokick Australia, he joined Nebraska in early June.

Prokick is a program that trains athletes from across Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and more in punting, kicking and other special teams skills and helps them find opportunities to play college football in the United States.

Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler admitted that he originally recruited Wilson to Tennessee while he was still on staff, but after he accepted the job at Nebraska, he wanted Wilson to be a Husker.

“Full disclosure, he was going to be our next guy the last place I was at, and so they kind of had him sitting there for a little bit, just to be honest with you,” Ekeler said. “I’ve known about him for quite a while, and absolutely, positively everything about him was what we were looking for.”

Wilson said he was happy to follow Ekeler to Lincoln because the people there made Nebraska an ideal landing spot for him.

“He said pretty early on that it was going to be a great system, that I’m not going to get forced into anything I’m not comfortable with, and that it really fit my skill set,” Wilson said. “Overall, the coach and the people in the program that made the program what it is, so that just told me that this was the place to be.”

According to Rhule, he typically doesn’t watch punting practice, but with Wilson kicking he’s always sure to pay attention.

“I’ve never enjoyed punt periods in my life, but it’s my favorite period of practice right now,” Rhule said. “I just could watch Archie punt all day. I’ve never seen anything like it, so it’s like watching a YouTube short. The guy’s amazing.”

Wilson’s ability to kick with both feet has really stood out to Rhule. Wilson said that after suffering a minor ankle injury a few years ago, he learned to punt with his weaker foot as well.

“I was like, I can run, I can jump, but I can’t kick on my left foot for a couple of weeks,” Wilson said. “So I was like, OK, I can kick on my right, and then I already had a good base set up, and I was like may as well use this chance to really develop it, and make it something that’s actually a standout, not just something that I can get by with.”

Rhule’s praise for Wilson has meant a lot to him.

“It’s awesome, it makes me feel so much more comfortable at training and practice, and not knowing like ‘Ah gee, I’m on edge here, I want to make sure I do something and Coach Rhule sees it,’” Wilson said. “But it’s been good getting to know Coach Rhule.”

Wilson had to leave everything behind to pursue his collegiate punting dreams. However, coach Ekeler has been very impressed with him thus far.

“That kid knows every one of his teammates, and his teammates love him because the energy he brings in the building, not just because he’s able to do what he can do with the football,” Ekeler said. “The guy’s special. I said it the last place I was at, and I’ll say it about Arch: the guy’s going to be a damn weapon.”

Part of what makes his the most interesting man in the world to Rhule is his off-field exploits, namely his singing performance during a team meeting. Freshmen are challenged to sing a song without lyrics, and Wilson’s was “Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

“I went up and smashed it,” Wilson said. “I’m not going to lie.”

Last season, sophomore wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. was always on the sidelines encouraging the kickers and punters, and that’s no different this year. Barney, who will likely return punts for Nebraska this season, said he loves having Wilson on the team.

“That guy, he’s amazing,” Barney said. “He just walks around the facility all day just like hitting the ball, and I’m like, ‘Arch, bro, is this all you do?’ He’s like, ‘This is all they do in Australia.’ He sleeps with a football, he’s just kicking the ball all day, and that’s all he knows is punting. So I love him. We get extra work all the time, that’s my guy.”

Wilson is very close with his family, so being away from them has been very difficult on him. He got very emotional when talking about what it’s like being apart while he’s in Nebraska.

“I love them a lot,” Wilson said through tears. “I have two little brothers, and a mom and dad. Yeah, that’s the tough part about being here, I love them a lot, and I miss them. But they know this is what’s best for me, and it’s good I can still talk to them plenty over the phone, and they’re coming here to see the first few games, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Wilson will play in his first ever football game in a few weeks when the Huskers take on Cincinnati on Aug. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Wilson said that he can’t wait for the season to begin.

“I’m really excited,” Wilson said. “I don’t normally get too nervous when it comes to things. This is a whole different level, but I’m more excited. Huge crowd, Arrowhead, Thursday night, it doesn’t get much bigger.”