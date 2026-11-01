Nebraska Football Falls To Washington In Blackout Game 17-10 | Photo Gallery

Nebraska Cornhuskers painted the skull and cross bones for the Blackout Game against the Washington Huskies for college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman Brendan Black (54) steps off the bus arriving for the Legacy Walk to Memorial Stadium to take on the Washington Huskies in a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) steps off the bus arriving for the Legacy Walk to Memorial Stadium to take on the Washington Huskies in a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fan makes his way to Memorial Stadium to watch the the college football game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
The Nebraska student section cheers before a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet for the Blackout game against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman Claude Mpouma (71) alternate black helmet with two red stripes and GBR for the game against the Washington Huskiesduring a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman Claude Mpouma (71) alternate helmet with grooved numbers and "A Winning Tradition" on the black against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Dawson Merritt (15) alternate jersey with reflective name on the back and a grooved number and N against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band wearing all black and color guard with a black flags for the Blackout game against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band performing before a college football game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker basketball players Emily Fisher, Natalie Potts, and Logan Nissely hangout on the sidelines for pre-game against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band performs before the college football game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker heisman Trophy winners Johnny Rogers, Eric Crouch, and Mike Rosier pose for a photo before the college football game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers come out to take the field during a college football game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) rolls out to throw a pass against the Washington Huskies in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) runs with the ball against Washington Husky cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (3) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Matt Rhule reacts to a penlty called on the Husker against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker mascot Lil' Red in the stands with the dinosaurs against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Washington Husky cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (3) makes a intercept against Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Quinn Clark (18)f during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Jamal Rule (25) rushes toward the sideline during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (2) celebrates a first down during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker tight end Carter Nelson (29) and Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman Tree Babalade (55) celebrate a touchdown during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker tight end Carter Nelson (29) makes a catch for a touchdown against Washington Husky safety Alex McLaughlin (7) in the first quarterduring a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker tight end Carter Nelson (29) celebrates his touchdown with Husker fans against the Washington Huskies in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Caleb Benning (28) tackles Washington Husky wide receiver Chris Lawson (8) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (2) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (8) runs with the ball against Washington Husky linebacker Xe'ree Alexander (10) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) stands in shock after falling during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Owen Chambliss (0) gets helped up by Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Andrew Marshall (7) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker defenesive cordinator Rob Aurich yells during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) points to a recievier during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Victor Evans III (22) tackles Washington Husky wide receiver Rashid Williams (3) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington (1) and Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (10) celebrates a tackle during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) and Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington (1) go for a tackle during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (2) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Washington Husky head coach Jedd Fisch walks during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak (93) sacks Washington Husky quarterback Elijah Brown (7) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhuskers tackle Washington Husky wide receiver Chris Lawson (8) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Matt Rhule watching the action against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker mascot Herbie performs with the dance team during a college football game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Caleb Benning (28) breaks up a pass during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) stands upset during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) signals the offense against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (2) knocked out of bounds short of the goal line against the Washington Huskies during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt (2) tackles Washington Husky running back Trey Cooley (22) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (10) and Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) swarm the quarterback during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhuskers tackle Washington Husky running back Trey Cooley (22) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Riley van Poppel (44) and Vincent Shavers Jr. (10) sack the quarterback during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Washington Husky wide receiver Chris Lawson (8) catches the ball during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Washington Husky wide receiver Chris Lawson (8) breaks a tackle to make a touchdown against Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Dwayne McDougle III (26) during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Washington Husky quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) celebrates his pass for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers late in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Washington Huskies celebrates a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Washington Husky head coach Jedd Fisch celebrates during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Washington Husky safety Alex McLaughlin (7) makes an interception for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers late in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Washington Husky safety Alex McLaughlin (7) runs in for a touchdown after making an interception against the Nebraska Cornhuskers late in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Washington Husky linebacker Xe'ree Alexander (10) celebrates during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhusker fans watch the replay of the Washington Huskies touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker fans react to the last touchdown by the Washington Huskies late in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Matt Rhule heads to the locker room after the loss to the Washington Huskies during on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Washington Husky kicker Tyler Robles (95) mocks the crowd after a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Nebraska Cornhuskers head to the locker room after the game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.