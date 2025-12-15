Report: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola To Enter Transfer Portal

Nebraska football’s sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to enter the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.

The news comes in the wake of his younger brother and 2026 QB, Dayton Raiola, de-committing from the Huskers on Nov. 19. Nebraska also announced the firing of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola — Dylan and Dayton’s uncle — on Dec. 6, after four seasons with the Huskers.

Raiola suffered a broken fibula in Nebraska’s Nov. 1 loss to USC, requiring a season-ending surgery.

As a freshman, Raiola completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In nine games as a sophomore prior to his injury, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 72.4% of his passes. Nebraska went 13-9 including 6-9 in Big Ten play with Raiola as starting quarterback.

The former five-star recruit was committed to Ohio State in May of 2022, flipped to Georgia in May of 2023 and then ultimately chose Nebraska in Dec. 2023.

College football’s main transfer portal window officially opens Jan. 2 and runs until Jan. 16.

Timeline:

Nov. 1 — Dylan Raiola suffers season-ending injury vs. USC

Nov. 19 — 2026 QB Dayton Raiola de-commits from Nebraska

Dec. 6 — Nebraska fires OL coach Donovan Raiola

Dec. 15 — On3 reports Dylan Raiola plans to enter transfer portal

Jan. 2 — College football transfer portal officially opens