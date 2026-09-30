Riley Van Poppel is Always Striving for More with Nebraska Football

Riley Van Poppel had the option to retain his single-digit jersey this season for Nebraska football, but he opted to follow this year’s vote and pass the honor on to a teammate.

The senior defensive linemen sported No. 5 last season. After much thought, consideration, and conversation with Coach Matt Rhule, he chose to give it to a teammate that received more votes than he did this season. Instead, he’s wearing No. 44 this year.

“At the end of the day, it’s a number,” Van Poppel said. “I don’t think a number defines a player, I don’t think a name defines a player, I think what you do on tape defines a player.”

Van Poppel is a player that’s always hungry for more. Currently, he’s leading Nebraska with four tackles for loss, including two sacks, but believes he’s capable of more. He said he doesn’t think he’ll ever play to the standard he’s striving for, however.

“I can have an amazing game, but I’m always going to find flaws in what I’m doing, and I think a lot of that comes down to just kind of my faith,” Van Poppel said. “I’ve said it before, to me I’m not a football player. I play football, and first who I am is I’m a man of God.”

Although Van Poppel doesn’t see himself as just a football player, Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich views him as a pretty good one. He said he’s seen growth from the senior.

“I think a lot of times it’s not until year three that a player really becomes who they are at this level,” Aurich said. “So for him to have a standard, to be self-critical but not self-deprecating, I think, is important for them. I think all of our players should have a little bit of that like, ‘Hey, my standard is up here, can I get myself there?’ It doesn’t happen unless you’re a realist on what you’re actually doing on the field, so I really appreciate that about Riley.”

The Argyle, Texas, native credits his growth off the field and his coaches’ help on it for his success.

“I turn the tape on in the spring, and I was playing great football, and then I can turn the tape on now, and I’ve just seen how much better my game has gotten,” Van Poppel said. “Then I think it’s also a fun aspect of I look back at Michigan State, and it’s like I played well, but I didn’t play up to my standard fully. I left plays out there, so it’s not even getting mad at myself anymore, it’s just knowing what I can do and what I’m capable of, and going out there the next week.”

Aurich has helped Van Poppel realize what he can do. The linemen said he’s enjoyed playing for him and learning Nebraska’s new coordinator’s scheme.

“When you’re out there on the field, he’s go, go, go,” Van Poppel said. “He’s high energy, he wants you to play with your hair on fire, and then when we get in the meeting rooms he wants you to really dissect the tape and see what you can get better at.”

Van Poppel and the defense will work to improve ahead of their game against Maryland on Saturday. The Huskers encourage the mantra, “flush that rep,” which means move on to the next play, no matter what happened on the previous one. They will look to do just that against the Terrapins. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on FS1 and the Huskers Radio Network.

“You can’t hesitate, you can’t second guess,” Van Poppel said. “When you’re on the field in between the white lines, go 110 miles an hour and something right’s going to happen.”