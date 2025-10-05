Hurrdat Sports
Nebraska Football vs. Michigan State – 2025 Photos

by Oct 5, 2025Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Photos

Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Photo Credit: John S. Peterson

Nebraska seals the deal in the fourth quarter against Michigan State 38 – 27. 

Nebraska came out strong in the first quarter with two touchdowns against Michigan State. Emmett Johnson rush for two yards for the first touchdown. Carter Nelson scores from a blocked punt against Michigan State.

Michigan State answered with a touchdown in the second quarter and two in the third quarter. Before the third quarter Nebraska tied it up 21-21, with another Emmett Johnson touchdown rushing for 23 yards. 

The four quarter Nebraska scores a field goal and two more touchdowns. Nebraska Cornhusker kicker Kyle Cunanan (91) kicks  27 yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) runs in for 59 yard pass. Emmett Johnson rushes for 11yards for his third touchdown for the day. Michigan State closes the gap with a touchdown with two minutes, failing on a two-point conversion. 

Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) leads the Huskers out to take on the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) leads the Huskers out to take on the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Javin Wright takes on Michigan State Spartan offensive lineman Caleb Carter (72) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Javin Wright takes on Michigan State Spartan offensive lineman Caleb Carter (72) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Dasan McCullough (15) celebrates a tackle in the first quarter against the Michigan State Sportans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Dasan McCullough (15) celebrates a tackle in the first quarter against the Michigan State Sportans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws the ball for a pass against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws the ball for a pass against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) runs with the ball after a catch against Michigan State Spartan linebacker Wayne Matthews (10) in the first qaurter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) runs with the ball after a catch against Michigan State Spartan linebacker Wayne Matthews (10) in the first qaurter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate a touchdown by running back Emmett Johnson (21) in the first quarter against State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate a touchdown by running back Emmett Johnson (21) in the first quarter against State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker kicker Kyle Cunanan (91) lines up to kick an extra point against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker kicker Kyle Cunanan (91) lines up to kick an extra point against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) puts pressure on Michigan State Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) puts pressure on Michigan State Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker tight end Carter Nelson (29) scores a touchdown from a blocked punt in the first quarter against the Michigan State Sportans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker tight end Carter Nelson (29) scores a touchdown from a blocked punt in the first quarter against the Michigan State Sportans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (9) tackles Michigan State Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (9) tackles Michigan State Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Donovan Jones (37) and defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) tackle Michigan State Spartan wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Donovan Jones (37) and defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) tackle Michigan State Spartan wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Matt Rhule celebrates against the Michigan State Sportans in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Matt Rhule celebrates against the Michigan State Sportans in the first quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) sacks Michigan State Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) sacks Michigan State Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) does a Spiderman celebration after a tackle in the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) does a Spiderman celebration after a tackle in the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak (93) chases Michigan State Spartan running back Makhi Frazier (5) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak (93) chases Michigan State Spartan running back Makhi Frazier (5) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate Jacory Barney Jr. (2) 57-yard punt return against the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate Jacory Barney Jr. (2) 57-yard punt return against the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) sacked by Michigan State Spartan linebacker David Santiago (41) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) sacked by Michigan State Spartan linebacker David Santiago (41) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) helmets comes when being tackled by Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) helmets comes when being tackled by Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Deshon Singleton (8) runs to the sideline after making an interception against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Deshon Singleton (8) runs to the sideline after making an interception against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs with the ball against Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs with the ball against Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) makes a pass to running back Emmett Johnson (21) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) makes a pass to running back Emmett Johnson (21) in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the second quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) tackles Michigan State Spartan running back Brandon Tullis (7) in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) tackles Michigan State Spartan running back Brandon Tullis (7) in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) runs with the ball against Michigan State Spartan cornerback Joshua Eaton (7) in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) runs with the ball against Michigan State Spartan cornerback Joshua Eaton (7) in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the fourth quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Nyziah Hunter's (13) shoe comes off when running with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Nyziah Hunter's (13) shoe comes off when running with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) runs in for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) runs in for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) sacks Michigan State Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) sacks Michigan State Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the third quarter during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Matt Rhule talks to quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Matt Rhule talks to quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker running back Emmett Johnson (21) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman Tyler Knaak (75) leads a prayer after the game against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman Tyler Knaak (75) leads a prayer after the game against the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) heads to the locker room after the win over the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) heads to the locker room after the win over the Michigan State Spartans during a college football game on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.

