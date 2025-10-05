Nebraska Football vs. Michigan State – 2025 Photos

Nebraska seals the deal in the fourth quarter against Michigan State 38 – 27.

Nebraska came out strong in the first quarter with two touchdowns against Michigan State. Emmett Johnson rush for two yards for the first touchdown. Carter Nelson scores from a blocked punt against Michigan State.

Michigan State answered with a touchdown in the second quarter and two in the third quarter. Before the third quarter Nebraska tied it up 21-21, with another Emmett Johnson touchdown rushing for 23 yards.

The four quarter Nebraska scores a field goal and two more touchdowns. Nebraska Cornhusker kicker Kyle Cunanan (91) kicks 27 yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) runs in for 59 yard pass. Emmett Johnson rushes for 11yards for his third touchdown for the day. Michigan State closes the gap with a touchdown with two minutes, failing on a two-point conversion.