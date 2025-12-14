Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Coaches Poll 12-14-25

Each week during the Nebraska high school boys basketball season, select coaches from the six Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class.

Here are the Nebraska High School Football Coaches Poll ratings after the second week of the 2025-26 regular season.

Class A (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Millard North (4-1), 2

2. Bellevue West (4-1), 7

3. Omaha Westside (3-1), 1

4. Lincoln North Star (1-1), 4

5. Creighton Prep (3-1), 5

6. Lincoln Southeast (3-0), 6

7. Lincoln Southwest (4-1), 8

8. Papillion-La Vista (3-2), 3

9. Omaha Central (4-0), 10

10. Millard South (2-2), 9

Receiving Votes: None

Class B (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Norris (3-1), 1

2. Skutt Catholic (3-1), 2

3. Gretna East (3-1), 7

4. Scottsbluff (4-1), 3

5. Wahoo (3-1), 4

6. Elkhorn North (1-2), 6

7. Gretna (2-3), 9

8. Bennington (1-2), 8

9. Platteview (3-1), 5

10. Aurora (3-1), RV

Receiving Votes: Lincoln Pius X (2-4), 10; Gross Catholic (4-0), NR

Class C-1 (Record)

1. Ogallala (1-0), 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0), 2

3. Omaha Concordia (2-1), 3

4. Doniphan-Trumbull (3-0), 4

5. DC West (2-0), 6

6. Auburn (3-1), 5

7. Syracuse (4-0), 9

8. Bridgeport (4-0), 10

9. Adams Central (3-1), 7

10. Grand Island Central Catholic (3-1), RV

Receiving Votes: Cozad (4-0) RV

Class C-2 (Record)

1. Bergan Catholic (4-0), 1

2. Johnson-Brock (3-0), 2

3. Freeman (4-0), 3

4. Yutan (3-0), 5

5. Sandy Creek (4-0), 8

6. Exeter-Milligan-Friend (4-0), 7

7. Cross County (3-0), 6

8. Dundy County Stratton (4-0), 9

9. North Bend Central (2-2), 4

10. Valentine (3-0), RV

Receiving Votes: Alma (4-0), 10; Cedar Catholic (1-1), RV; Pender (4-0), NR

Class D-1 (Record)

1. Howells-Dodge (4-0), 1

2. McCool Junction (2-1), 3

3. Elm Creek (5-0), 4

4. Wausa (2-2), 5

5. Fullerton (5-0), 8

6. Overton (4-0), 7

7. Twin Loup (3-1), 2

8. North Platte St. Patrick’s (3-2), 10

9. Maywood-Hayes Center (4-1), NR

10. Bertrand (3-2), 6

Receiving Votes: Creighton (2-1) RV; Lutheran High Northeast (2-1), RV

Class D-2 (Record)

1. St. Mary’s (5-0), 1

2. Archangels Catholic (5-0), 3

3. Elgin Public-Pope John (5-0), 4

4. Wynot (2-1), 2

5. Lawrence-Nelson (4-0), 5

6. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-2), NR

7. Bancroft-Rosalie (2-1), 7

8. Diller-Odell (4-0), 10

9. Deshler (3-1), 6

10. Falls City Sacred Heart (1-1), 9

Receiving Votes: Mullen (2-0), NR; Stuart (4-1), RV; Shelton (4-1), NR; Nebraska Lutheran (2-0), NR