Players to Watch at 2026 Nebraska Boys Basketball State Championships

The 2026 NSAA Boys Basketball State Championships tip off on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center, bringing many of the state’s top players to Lincoln to compete for championships in the six classes.

Hampton commit Will Preston (Omaha Westside), high-major recruit London Dada (Omaha Westside) and a handful of Division II commits headline our list of players to watch, which includes every double-digit scorer in the field.

Class A

Lincoln Southwest senior No. 2 Uzziah Sanders: 23.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.6 SPG, 61% FG (47% 3FG), 76% FT

Papillion-La Vista South junior No. 12 Levi Webb: 19.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.6 SPG, 87% FT

Lincoln Southwest senior No. 10 Makkiah Sanders: 19.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.6 APG, 2.8 SPG, 56% FG

Lincoln High senior No. 5 Brady Nick: 18.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 51% FG (36% 3FG), 82% FT

Omaha Westside senior No. 3 Emre Gedik (Augustana commit): 16.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 1.6 SPG, 52% FG (34% 3FG),

Omaha Westside senior No. 11 London Dada: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 50% FG (37% 3FG), 79% FT

Papillion-La Vsta junior No. 4 Sam Boudreau: 16.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 36% 3FG, 85% FT,

Lincoln High senior No. 0 Jaxyn Cruse: 15.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.5 SPG

Papillion-La Vista South senior No. 25 Connor Falkinburg: 15.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 57% FG (47% 3FG), 81% FT

Bellevue West junior No. 3 Bryce Johnson Jr.: 15.0 PPG, 5.2 APG, 3.2 RPG, 2.3 SPG

Lincoln High junior No. 24 Russell Rucks III: 14.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 58% FG (37% 3FG)

Creighton prep junior No. 12 Max Jungers: 12.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.2 BPG, 37% 3FG

Lincoln Southwest junior Dakari Wilson: 12.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 49% FG (42% 3FG)

Omaha Westside senior No. 5 Donnie Barfield Jr.: 12.2 PPG, 50% FG

Millard North senior No. 3 Coriahnn Gallatin: 11.5 PPG, 4.4 APG, 85% FT

Bellevue West junior No. 2 Brayden Mauro: 11.3 PPG, 3.8 APG, 3.3 RPG, 41% 3FG

Millard North junior No. 1 Trelly Akins: 11.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.2 BPG, 58% FG

Bellevue West sophomore No. 4 Keaton Melcher: 11.0 PPG, 37% 3FG

Papillion-La Vista senior No. 2 Cedric Williams: 11.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 41% 3FG, 78% FT

Creighton Prep senior No. 4 Cooper Knight: 10.4 PPG, 2.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, 76% FT

Papillion-La Vista senior No. 3 DeMarcus McCarty: 10.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 74% FT

Omaha Westside senior No. 12 Will Preston (Hampton commit): 6.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.6 BPG, 63% FG

Class B

Wahoo senior No. 5 Cody Hesser: 17.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.9 SPG, 56% FG (41% 3FG), 73% FT

Elkhorn North senior No. 34 Sutton Piatkowski: 17.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 56% FG (41% 3FG), 74% FT

Gretna East junior No. 32 Drayke Brown: 17.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 51% FG (39% 3FG), 80% FT

Scottsbluff senior No. 1 Rylee Meininger: 17.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 62% FG (48% 3FG), 90% FT

Scottsbluff senior No. 5 Nate Kelley (UNK commit): 16.6 PPG, 6.0 APG, 4.8 RPG, 2.1 SPG, 56% FG (34% 3FG), 81% FT

Norris senior No. 10 Chris Garner Jr.: 16.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 67% FG (50% 3FG)

Skutt Catholic senior No. 50 George Ziebell (Augustana commit): 15.8 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 66% FG

Elkhorn North junior No. 23 Kellen Murphy: 15.4 PPG, 4.0 APG, 3.6 RPG, 40% 3FG, 80% FT

Bennington junior No. 3 Blaize Jung: 15.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.0 APG, 52% FG (38% 3FG)

Bennington junior No. 35 Landon McCarville: 13.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 49% FG (34% 3FG)

Lincoln Pius X senior No. 3 Charlie Morrow: 13.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.1 APG,

Elkhorn North junior No. 3 Carter Peterson: 13.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 1.2 BPG, 54% FG, 82% FT

Norris junior No. 0 Shane Holen: 13.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.7 SPG, 2.1 SPG, 67% FG (50% 3FG)

Wahoo sophomore No. 0 Landon Glock: 11.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 39% 3FG

Norris junior No. 23 Evan Greenfield: 11.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.4 APG, 2.8 SPG, 53% FG )39% 3FG), 76% FT

Wahoo senior No. 4 Jase Kaminski: 10.6 PPG, 4.7 APG, 3.9 RPG, 36% 3FG

Skutt Catholic senior No. 30 Eddie Linderman: 10.5 PPG, 2.5 APG, 89% FT

Lincoln Pius X junior No. 4 Zach Taubenheim: 10.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 39% 3FG, 75% FT

Norris senior No. 2 Macoy Folkerts: 10.2 PPG, 2.1 APG, 1.9 SPG, 35% 3FG, 84% FT

Class C1

Ogallala senior No. 33 Sawyer Smith: 21.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 7.8 APG, 3.7 SPG, 63% FG (44% 3FG), 78% FT

Ashland-Greenwood senior No. 23 Derek Tonjes: 17.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG, 63% FG

Ogallala junior No. 21 Tanner Decastro: 15.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.1 BPG, 60% FG (42% 3FG)

Auburn sophomore No. 1 Ryan Guenther: 14.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 66% FG

Auburn senior No. 3 Brenton Wenzl: 13.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.9 APG, 48% FG (44% 3FG)

Ashland-Greenwood senior No. 11 Cooper Westerhold: 13.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 70% FG

Ashland-Greenwood senior No. 5 Cal Kissinger: 12.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.3 APG, 51% FG, 81% FT

Grand Island Central Catholic junior No. 3 Braylon Wolfe: 12.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.7 SPG

Syracuse senior No. 34 Maxwell Parde: 12.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.7 SPG, 56% FG, 75% FT

Ogallala senior No. 11 Edan Cain: 11.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.9 SPG, 56% FG (40% 3FG),

Grand Island Central Catholic senior No. 35 Connor Haney: 11.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.9 SPG, 57% FG

Ogallala senior No. 5 Rylan Gilmore: 11.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.9 APG, 75% FT

Lincoln Christian senior No. 4 Jamison Thies: 10.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 48% FG

Douglas County West senior No. 5 Trey Olsen: 10.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 35% 3FG

Douglas County West senior No. 13 Nolan Asher: 10.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 49% FG

Syracuse senior No. 1 Will Janssen: 10.3 PPG, 38% 3FG

Gothenburg sophomore No. 24 Bryson Neels: 10.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.2 SPG, 50% FG

Auburn sophomore No. 34 Brayan Palmer: 10.0 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 55% FG

Class C2

Valentine senior No. 15 Isaac Cronin: 22.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.2 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 61% FG (44% 3FG)

Bergan Catholic senior No. 42 Gavin Baker: 21.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.4 BPG, 63% FG (41% 3FG)

Exeter-Milligan-Friend junior No. 5 Grady Bresson: 21.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 50% FG

Norfolk Catholic senior No. 4 Gavin Schutt: 18.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47% FG

Freeman senior No. 0 Easton Buss: 15.7 PPG, 4.8 APG, 4.5 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 38% 3FG

North Bend Central junior No. 22 Koda Baehr: 15.4 PPG, 3.8 APG, 2;8 SPG, 36% 3FG, 73% FT

Norfolk Catholic senior No. 2 Callen Marshall: 15.4 PPG, 2.8 APG, 1.6 SPG, 39% 3FG

North Bend Central senior No. 55 Cash Hanis: 14.8 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.8 SPG, 36% 3FG, 78% FT

Valentine junior No. 4 Dominic Beebout: 14.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 2.0 SPG, 47% FG

Exeter-Milligan-Friend junior No. 12 Keltyn Kirchhoff: 13.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.7 APG,1.6 SPG, 38% 3FG

Pender junior No. 25 Zander Welsh: 13.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG

Pender senior No. 1 Trevor Trimble: 13.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG

Bergan Catholic junior No. 1 Trey Mooney: 12.9 PPG, 5.1 APG, 3.5 RPG, 48% FG (38% 3FG)

Freeman senior No. 51 Keegan White: 12.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 64% FG, 74% FT

Yutan No. 24 Isaac Couch: 12.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 38% 3FG

Yutan No. 2 Ryan Maguire: 11.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.5 APG

Freeman junior No. 21 Hayden Jansen: 11.7 PPG, 3,8 ROPG, 2.3 APG, 40% 3FG

Bergan Catholic junior No. 3 Cale Sheets: 10.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 36% 3FG

Valentine junior No. 3 Trystan Beebout: 10.3 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.9 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 34% 3FG

Class D1

Elm Creek senior No. 1 Quin Oberg: 22.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.6 SPG, 2.4 APG, 52% FG

North Platte St. Patrick’s junior No. 1 Ben Heirigs: 21.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.1 APG, 84% FT

Fullerton junior No. 35 Kane Wetovick: 21.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.3 SPG, 2.0 BPG, 73% FT

McCool Junction senior No. 23 Carson McDonald: 18.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, 2.3 SPG

Lutheran High-Northeast junior No. 34 D’Artagnan Taylor: 14.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 52% FG

North Platte St. Patrick’s junior No. 55 Peyton Kramer: 14.8 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 59% FG

Mead senior No. 4 Derrick Seay: 14.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 52% FG

East Butler junior No. 1 Grant Kozisek: 14.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.4 APG, 3.3 SPG, 55% FG

East Butler senior No. 50 Drew Wachal: 14.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG

Howells-Dodge junior No. 2 Chase Luther: 13.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.1 SPG, 42% 3FG

Howells-Dodge senior No. 20 Andre Martin: 13.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 54% FG

Howells-Dodge senior No. 3 Nathan Tomcak: 12.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 2.0 SPG

Lutheran-High Northeast senior No. 14 Gavin Feddern: 12.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.1 SPG

East Butler junior No. 4 Owen Obbink: 12.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.0 BPG, 72% FT

Mead senior No. 3 Mason Reed: 11.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.0 APG, 51% FG

Elm Creek junior No. 4 Blake Erickson: 10.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.0 APG, 53% FG

Lutheran-High Northeast senior Ian McDoanld: 10.6 PPG, 1.8 SPG, 39% 3FG, 82% FT

McCool Junction sophomore No. 24 Jaxon McDonald: 10.2 PPG, 2.0 APG, 34% 3FG, 79% FT

McCool Junction sophomore No. 10 Colby Yates: 10.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 39% 3FG, 74% FT

Class D2