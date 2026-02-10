Hurrdat Sports
Hail Varsity
Mavericks All Access
Bluejay Breakdown
NebPreps
NebPros

NebPreps Boys Class B Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Boys Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Norris18149.91978.045.890.7
2Omaha Skutt Catholic18254.9461.839.688.48
3Scottsbluff16356.2272.753.681.35
4Elkhorn North14451.01368.952.274.94
5Wahoo16450.51660.342.874.06
6Omaha Roncalli Catholic15349.12457.444.668.5
7Aurora16444.73055.944.167.34
8McCook15550.61563.057.661.74
9Gretna East14652.9963.252.261.24
10Bennington13752.71065.055.060.9
11Platteview12851.91254.847.259.73
12Northwest11744.03257.248.458.54
13Crete14649.22356.049.458.0
14Omaha Gross Catholic11948.22556.752.551.3
15Gretna10953.2753.051.950.94
16Beatrice9952.9849.450.748.49
17York10947.22751.851.748.37
18Wayne111146.52844.546.148.32
19Alliance91154.0556.658.748.15
20Gering91055.0355.661.845.91
21Plattsmouth10949.52247.852.445.88
22Lincoln Pius X71559.7151.855.645.11
23Seward71146.12956.755.844.15
24Lincoln Standing Bear81150.81451.954.343.74
25Elkhorn81250.01852.756.439.24
26Blair91148.12651.658.038.55
27Waverly31553.3646.460.429.07
28Nebraska City61450.21742.459.828.63
29Lincoln Northwest31549.62146.261.224.32
30Lexington31744.23140.859.119.57
31Hastings11649.92044.263.718.49
32Ralston11752.11142.464.417.46
33Schuyler01741.83331.360.95.79

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

You May Also Like