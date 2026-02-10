NebPreps Boys Class B Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Norris
|18
|1
|49.9
|19
|78.0
|45.8
|90.7
|2
|Omaha Skutt Catholic
|18
|2
|54.9
|4
|61.8
|39.6
|88.48
|3
|Scottsbluff
|16
|3
|56.2
|2
|72.7
|53.6
|81.35
|4
|Elkhorn North
|14
|4
|51.0
|13
|68.9
|52.2
|74.94
|5
|Wahoo
|16
|4
|50.5
|16
|60.3
|42.8
|74.06
|6
|Omaha Roncalli Catholic
|15
|3
|49.1
|24
|57.4
|44.6
|68.5
|7
|Aurora
|16
|4
|44.7
|30
|55.9
|44.1
|67.34
|8
|McCook
|15
|5
|50.6
|15
|63.0
|57.6
|61.74
|9
|Gretna East
|14
|6
|52.9
|9
|63.2
|52.2
|61.24
|10
|Bennington
|13
|7
|52.7
|10
|65.0
|55.0
|60.9
|11
|Platteview
|12
|8
|51.9
|12
|54.8
|47.2
|59.73
|12
|Northwest
|11
|7
|44.0
|32
|57.2
|48.4
|58.54
|13
|Crete
|14
|6
|49.2
|23
|56.0
|49.4
|58.0
|14
|Omaha Gross Catholic
|11
|9
|48.2
|25
|56.7
|52.5
|51.3
|15
|Gretna
|10
|9
|53.2
|7
|53.0
|51.9
|50.94
|16
|Beatrice
|9
|9
|52.9
|8
|49.4
|50.7
|48.49
|17
|York
|10
|9
|47.2
|27
|51.8
|51.7
|48.37
|18
|Wayne
|11
|11
|46.5
|28
|44.5
|46.1
|48.32
|19
|Alliance
|9
|11
|54.0
|5
|56.6
|58.7
|48.15
|20
|Gering
|9
|10
|55.0
|3
|55.6
|61.8
|45.91
|21
|Plattsmouth
|10
|9
|49.5
|22
|47.8
|52.4
|45.88
|22
|Lincoln Pius X
|7
|15
|59.7
|1
|51.8
|55.6
|45.11
|23
|Seward
|7
|11
|46.1
|29
|56.7
|55.8
|44.15
|24
|Lincoln Standing Bear
|8
|11
|50.8
|14
|51.9
|54.3
|43.74
|25
|Elkhorn
|8
|12
|50.0
|18
|52.7
|56.4
|39.24
|26
|Blair
|9
|11
|48.1
|26
|51.6
|58.0
|38.55
|27
|Waverly
|3
|15
|53.3
|6
|46.4
|60.4
|29.07
|28
|Nebraska City
|6
|14
|50.2
|17
|42.4
|59.8
|28.63
|29
|Lincoln Northwest
|3
|15
|49.6
|21
|46.2
|61.2
|24.32
|30
|Lexington
|3
|17
|44.2
|31
|40.8
|59.1
|19.57
|31
|Hastings
|1
|16
|49.9
|20
|44.2
|63.7
|18.49
|32
|Ralston
|1
|17
|52.1
|11
|42.4
|64.4
|17.46
|33
|Schuyler
|0
|17
|41.8
|33
|31.3
|60.9
|5.79