NebPreps Girls Class B Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Bennington
|22
|0
|53.0
|15
|67.7
|34.6
|97.54
|2
|Norris
|18
|2
|57.1
|4
|57.1
|37.0
|89.49
|3
|Lincoln Pius X
|15
|3
|55.8
|6
|53.9
|38.7
|75.97
|4
|Sidney
|14
|5
|54.1
|12
|53.0
|37.1
|74.87
|5
|Gretna East
|15
|5
|57.0
|5
|55.3
|39.0
|74.41
|6
|Blair
|13
|5
|50.7
|19
|52.6
|37.4
|70.6
|7
|Scottsbluff
|12
|8
|57.9
|3
|52.7
|45.2
|63.27
|8
|Beatrice
|14
|5
|49.5
|21
|42.3
|35.5
|62.93
|9
|Omaha Gross Catholic
|14
|7
|43.2
|32
|54.1
|40.7
|60.11
|10
|Omaha Skutt Catholic
|11
|9
|55.6
|7
|49.2
|43.8
|59.36
|11
|Adams Central
|11
|8
|46.6
|27
|48.5
|39.9
|58.96
|12
|York
|13
|7
|48.3
|23
|43.3
|36.2
|57.49
|13
|Northwest
|11
|8
|49.9
|20
|48.8
|43.6
|56.33
|14
|Aurora
|12
|8
|48.0
|24
|45.1
|38.4
|56.08
|15
|Gretna
|11
|7
|54.2
|11
|41.6
|38.7
|56.0
|16
|Crete
|12
|10
|50.9
|18
|43.4
|41.9
|54.17
|17
|Waverly
|9
|9
|55.6
|8
|39.7
|39.0
|53.61
|18
|Elkhorn North
|8
|10
|59.3
|1
|51.1
|50.7
|52.83
|19
|Seward
|8
|10
|49.0
|22
|48.8
|45.2
|49.47
|20
|Lincoln Standing Bear
|8
|10
|55.5
|9
|40.5
|44.5
|44.03
|21
|Gering
|8
|12
|58.4
|2
|44.0
|52.0
|44.01
|22
|Elkhorn
|7
|12
|52.3
|16
|42.6
|43.7
|43.82
|23
|McCook
|6
|13
|53.2
|14
|38.6
|46.2
|40.78
|24
|Lexington
|8
|12
|42.8
|34
|42.8
|43.0
|40.25
|25
|Omaha Duchesne Academy
|9
|11
|43.7
|31
|46.2
|45.2
|40.11
|26
|Omaha Mercy
|6
|13
|45.5
|28
|42.4
|49.9
|36.23
|27
|Columbus Lakeview
|5
|14
|47.9
|25
|39.6
|44.4
|35.39
|28
|Nebraska City
|5
|14
|45.1
|29
|41.1
|46.1
|35.05
|29
|Alliance
|5
|17
|54.2
|10
|35.4
|52.1
|31.76
|30
|Plattsmouth
|4
|14
|47.7
|26
|40.7
|53.7
|30.01
|31
|Lincoln Northwest
|3
|15
|51.1
|17
|32.4
|55.4
|20.92
|32
|Hastings
|2
|16
|54.0
|13
|26.6
|48.8
|19.9
|33
|Ralston
|0
|18
|44.2
|30
|19.7
|56.6
|6.42
|34
|Schuyler
|0
|18
|43.1
|33
|13.6
|58.1
|4.84