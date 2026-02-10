Hurrdat Sports
NebPreps Girls Class B Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Girls Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Bennington22053.01567.734.697.54
2Norris18257.1457.137.089.49
3Lincoln Pius X15355.8653.938.775.97
4Sidney14554.11253.037.174.87
5Gretna East15557.0555.339.074.41
6Blair13550.71952.637.470.6
7Scottsbluff12857.9352.745.263.27
8Beatrice14549.52142.335.562.93
9Omaha Gross Catholic14743.23254.140.760.11
10Omaha Skutt Catholic11955.6749.243.859.36
11Adams Central11846.62748.539.958.96
12York13748.32343.336.257.49
13Northwest11849.92048.843.656.33
14Aurora12848.02445.138.456.08
15Gretna11754.21141.638.756.0
16Crete121050.91843.441.954.17
17Waverly9955.6839.739.053.61
18Elkhorn North81059.3151.150.752.83
19Seward81049.02248.845.249.47
20Lincoln Standing Bear81055.5940.544.544.03
21Gering81258.4244.052.044.01
22Elkhorn71252.31642.643.743.82
23McCook61353.21438.646.240.78
24Lexington81242.83442.843.040.25
25Omaha Duchesne Academy91143.73146.245.240.11
26Omaha Mercy61345.52842.449.936.23
27Columbus Lakeview51447.92539.644.435.39
28Nebraska City51445.12941.146.135.05
29Alliance51754.21035.452.131.76
30Plattsmouth41447.72640.753.730.01
31Lincoln Northwest31551.11732.455.420.92
32Hastings21654.01326.648.819.9
33Ralston01844.23019.756.66.42
34Schuyler01843.13313.658.14.84

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

