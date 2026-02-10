NebPreps Girls Class C1 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Lincoln Christian
|20
|1
|52.0
|16
|60.8
|31.0
|87.25
|2
|Ogallala
|18
|2
|55.0
|3
|63.9
|35.0
|83.61
|3
|Milford
|21
|1
|52.8
|11
|57.0
|34.2
|83.01
|4
|Omaha Nation
|19
|2
|49.4
|27
|66.1
|39.5
|82.31
|5
|Malcolm
|20
|1
|50.2
|24
|61.3
|37.4
|81.62
|6
|Gothenburg
|17
|3
|53.6
|7
|66.9
|40.6
|79.82
|7
|Central City
|20
|2
|45.0
|49
|54.5
|26.4
|78.12
|8
|Holdrege
|18
|3
|53.8
|6
|54.5
|37.8
|76.61
|9
|Bridgeport
|19
|3
|49.0
|31
|57.6
|37.2
|76.27
|10
|Fort Calhoun
|19
|1
|46.8
|43
|55.4
|38.0
|75.17
|11
|O'Neill
|17
|4
|50.2
|25
|60.0
|45.0
|71.9
|12
|Raymond Central
|15
|4
|47.1
|41
|55.1
|36.5
|67.58
|13
|Scotus Central Catholic
|17
|5
|49.1
|30
|47.0
|37.1
|65.27
|14
|Pierce
|17
|6
|48.7
|32
|43.7
|33.6
|63.48
|15
|Boone Central
|14
|7
|52.2
|14
|51.5
|41.8
|62.02
|16
|Chadron
|15
|8
|54.0
|5
|49.8
|40.3
|61.8
|17
|Louisville
|15
|5
|45.6
|47
|48.8
|42.0
|56.46
|18
|North Bend Central
|12
|10
|53.0
|10
|48.9
|43.6
|54.82
|19
|Broken Bow
|13
|9
|52.6
|12
|49.4
|42.3
|54.16
|20
|Kearney Catholic
|12
|9
|51.9
|17
|44.0
|38.3
|53.71
|21
|Wahoo
|13
|9
|54.8
|4
|40.7
|36.6
|53.67
|22
|Minden
|12
|7
|52.4
|13
|41.8
|40.3
|53.59
|23
|Wayne
|13
|10
|52.1
|15
|40.7
|36.5
|52.92
|24
|Homer
|12
|8
|48.5
|34
|50.1
|46.7
|52.41
|25
|Battle Creek
|11
|9
|49.2
|28
|42.4
|36.0
|52.3
|26
|Platteview
|13
|9
|51.4
|19
|47.8
|42.9
|51.59
|27
|Omaha Brownell Talbot
|14
|7
|42.4
|51
|38.8
|35.9
|51.1
|28
|Omaha Concordia
|13
|8
|48.6
|33
|46.8
|44.6
|50.47
|29
|Arlington
|11
|10
|50.3
|22
|50.2
|49.3
|49.98
|30
|David City
|10
|10
|45.5
|48
|42.9
|37.4
|49.55
|31
|Winnebago
|9
|8
|49.9
|26
|51.9
|52.4
|48.7
|32
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|12
|55.1
|2
|46.4
|47.2
|43.47
|33
|Palmyra
|10
|9
|46.8
|45
|36.1
|36.5
|43.18
|34
|Fillmore Central
|9
|11
|51.7
|18
|41.0
|44.0
|42.91
|35
|Chase County
|7
|14
|53.5
|8
|40.3
|45.2
|40.92
|36
|Lincoln Lutheran
|9
|11
|48.1
|36
|37.2
|44.2
|37.01
|37
|Douglas County West
|7
|14
|53.1
|9
|37.0
|44.1
|36.65
|38
|Syracuse
|6
|13
|50.9
|20
|35.4
|41.4
|36.37
|39
|Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
|6
|14
|50.3
|23
|37.0
|44.0
|35.97
|40
|Clarkson/Leigh
|7
|14
|46.8
|44
|38.7
|42.5
|35.81
|41
|Auburn
|7
|12
|47.0
|42
|36.4
|45.4
|34.19
|42
|Boys Town
|7
|10
|39.9
|53
|27.5
|38.4
|33.16
|43
|Fairbury
|6
|13
|48.3
|35
|36.0
|50.7
|28.87
|44
|Conestoga
|4
|16
|46.4
|46
|45.0
|54.8
|27.63
|45
|Ashland-Greenwood
|6
|14
|49.1
|29
|35.8
|47.0
|27.29
|46
|Falls City
|5
|15
|47.7
|38
|24.5
|43.4
|26.71
|47
|Madison
|8
|12
|40.5
|52
|31.8
|48.6
|26.62
|48
|Cozad
|3
|17
|55.8
|1
|29.6
|49.4
|22.95
|49
|Wilber-Clatonia
|2
|18
|47.7
|39
|35.4
|50.2
|22.07
|50
|West Point-Beemer
|3
|16
|47.4
|40
|29.3
|47.5
|20.78
|51
|Grand Island Central Catholic
|2
|19
|50.8
|21
|31.9
|54.4
|16.72
|52
|Wakefield
|3
|18
|44.0
|50
|28.5
|55.6
|15.66
|53
|Omaha Roncalli Catholic
|1
|19
|47.7
|37
|36.4
|59.9
|13.77