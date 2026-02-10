Hurrdat Sports
NebPreps Girls Class C1 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Girls Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Lincoln Christian20152.01660.831.087.25
2Ogallala18255.0363.935.083.61
3Milford21152.81157.034.283.01
4Omaha Nation19249.42766.139.582.31
5Malcolm20150.22461.337.481.62
6Gothenburg17353.6766.940.679.82
7Central City20245.04954.526.478.12
8Holdrege18353.8654.537.876.61
9Bridgeport19349.03157.637.276.27
10Fort Calhoun19146.84355.438.075.17
11O'Neill17450.22560.045.071.9
12Raymond Central15447.14155.136.567.58
13Scotus Central Catholic17549.13047.037.165.27
14Pierce17648.73243.733.663.48
15Boone Central14752.21451.541.862.02
16Chadron15854.0549.840.361.8
17Louisville15545.64748.842.056.46
18North Bend Central121053.01048.943.654.82
19Broken Bow13952.61249.442.354.16
20Kearney Catholic12951.91744.038.353.71
21Wahoo13954.8440.736.653.67
22Minden12752.41341.840.353.59
23Wayne131052.11540.736.552.92
24Homer12848.53450.146.752.41
25Battle Creek11949.22842.436.052.3
26Platteview13951.41947.842.951.59
27Omaha Brownell Talbot14742.45138.835.951.1
28Omaha Concordia13848.63346.844.650.47
29Arlington111050.32250.249.349.98
30David City101045.54842.937.449.55
31Winnebago9849.92651.952.448.7
32Bishop Neumann71255.1246.447.243.47
33Palmyra10946.84536.136.543.18
34Fillmore Central91151.71841.044.042.91
35Chase County71453.5840.345.240.92
36Lincoln Lutheran91148.13637.244.237.01
37Douglas County West71453.1937.044.136.65
38Syracuse61350.92035.441.436.37
39Logan View-Scribner-Snyder61450.32337.044.035.97
40Clarkson/Leigh71446.84438.742.535.81
41Auburn71247.04236.445.434.19
42Boys Town71039.95327.538.433.16
43Fairbury61348.33536.050.728.87
44Conestoga41646.44645.054.827.63
45Ashland-Greenwood61449.12935.847.027.29
46Falls City51547.73824.543.426.71
47Madison81240.55231.848.626.62
48Cozad31755.8129.649.422.95
49Wilber-Clatonia21847.73935.450.222.07
50West Point-Beemer31647.44029.347.520.78
51Grand Island Central Catholic21950.82131.954.416.72
52Wakefield31844.05028.555.615.66
53Omaha Roncalli Catholic11947.73736.459.913.77

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

