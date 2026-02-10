NebPreps Girls Class C2 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Elkhorn Valley
|21
|0
|46.7
|43
|60.7
|28.4
|91.39
|2
|Alma
|21
|1
|48.8
|35
|60.7
|25.6
|89.11
|3
|Pender
|21
|1
|51.8
|18
|59.9
|31.5
|87.12
|4
|Oakland-Craig
|19
|3
|53.6
|10
|56.7
|38.1
|81.11
|5
|Centura
|19
|3
|46.0
|46
|56.2
|24.6
|78.56
|6
|Hastings St. Cecilia
|18
|3
|53.1
|13
|49.5
|32.0
|75.22
|7
|Guardian Angels Central Catholic
|17
|4
|58.6
|1
|54.3
|41.8
|73.24
|8
|Elmwood-Murdock
|18
|2
|50.6
|25
|46.4
|32.8
|72.97
|9
|Thayer Central
|17
|4
|51.0
|22
|51.0
|33.0
|72.8
|10
|Yutan
|16
|4
|50.5
|26
|48.5
|35.4
|68.35
|11
|Sandy Creek
|18
|4
|50.6
|24
|49.3
|35.8
|68.12
|12
|Johnson-Brock
|16
|6
|53.8
|9
|47.8
|38.1
|67.41
|13
|Johnson County Central
|15
|5
|48.6
|36
|44.4
|32.3
|66.88
|14
|Crofton
|16
|6
|56.4
|4
|48.8
|40.6
|66.47
|15
|West Holt
|16
|6
|45.8
|47
|52.4
|36.0
|65.73
|16
|Freeman
|14
|6
|52.0
|16
|46.8
|36.2
|64.06
|17
|Nebraska Christian
|15
|6
|41.7
|52
|50.0
|40.0
|59.67
|18
|Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
|15
|8
|47.1
|40
|56.0
|46.7
|57.26
|19
|Valentine
|14
|7
|54.8
|7
|49.6
|47.1
|56.36
|20
|Stanton
|15
|6
|47.0
|41
|46.4
|37.0
|56.29
|21
|Perkins County
|12
|7
|50.7
|23
|48.9
|43.3
|56.25
|22
|Aquinas Catholic
|11
|9
|53.4
|12
|55.0
|49.5
|54.59
|23
|Hershey
|11
|10
|53.8
|8
|48.6
|43.5
|52.52
|24
|Giltner/Harvard
|12
|8
|44.9
|48
|44.9
|42.8
|51.67
|25
|Cedar Bluffs
|12
|10
|39.8
|53
|42.2
|34.5
|50.93
|26
|Walthill
|11
|8
|44.4
|49
|48.8
|43.1
|50.73
|27
|Kimball
|11
|9
|50.3
|27
|43.8
|42.4
|50.37
|28
|Ponca
|9
|12
|52.6
|14
|41.5
|39.1
|49.35
|29
|Southern
|8
|12
|49.2
|32
|39.4
|39.5
|44.7
|30
|Ord
|11
|10
|48.8
|34
|45.5
|45.3
|43.95
|31
|Wisner-Pilger
|9
|11
|46.7
|42
|44.0
|41.0
|43.83
|32
|Humphrey-Lindsay
|10
|11
|51.1
|21
|43.3
|43.7
|42.89
|33
|Twin River
|9
|11
|41.8
|51
|39.0
|41.6
|42.15
|34
|Norfolk Catholic
|9
|12
|56.8
|3
|39.9
|45.5
|41.62
|35
|Maxwell
|7
|13
|50.0
|28
|44.0
|46.6
|40.9
|36
|Mitchell
|8
|14
|55.5
|6
|40.2
|47.8
|40.83
|37
|Doniphan-Trumbull
|9
|9
|49.0
|33
|40.1
|46.4
|40.43
|38
|Bergan Catholic
|7
|13
|56.1
|5
|42.5
|49.6
|39.45
|39
|Centennial
|8
|13
|52.0
|17
|40.5
|44.5
|39.41
|40
|Shelby-Rising City
|9
|11
|42.2
|50
|37.8
|42.4
|39.38
|41
|Hemingford
|5
|14
|52.6
|15
|42.1
|50.5
|38.41
|42
|Gordon-Rushville
|6
|15
|51.2
|19
|38.4
|46.8
|38.18
|43
|Summerland
|8
|12
|47.8
|39
|41.0
|48.0
|35.2
|44
|Ravenna
|5
|15
|49.8
|29
|29.1
|40.2
|30.73
|45
|Wood River
|6
|14
|49.5
|31
|34.2
|46.0
|29.48
|46
|Arcadia/Loup City
|6
|14
|46.0
|45
|30.2
|42.8
|29.38
|47
|St. Paul
|5
|15
|53.6
|11
|35.8
|50.2
|26.56
|48
|Tekamah-Herman
|4
|17
|46.1
|44
|31.3
|46.8
|23.23
|49
|H&H
|3
|15
|48.1
|38
|32.7
|55.1
|18.44
|50
|Superior
|1
|21
|51.1
|20
|25.3
|50.9
|14.97
|51
|Gibbon
|2
|19
|48.3
|37
|28.1
|54.1
|13.98
|52
|Lutheran High Northeast
|1
|19
|49.6
|30
|27.6
|57.9
|10.7
|53
|North Platte St. Patrick's
|0
|20
|57.2
|2
|25.8
|55.2
|6.71