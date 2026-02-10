Hurrdat Sports
NebPreps Girls Class C2 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Girls Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Elkhorn Valley21046.74360.728.491.39
2Alma21148.83560.725.689.11
3Pender21151.81859.931.587.12
4Oakland-Craig19353.61056.738.181.11
5Centura19346.04656.224.678.56
6Hastings St. Cecilia18353.11349.532.075.22
7Guardian Angels Central Catholic17458.6154.341.873.24
8Elmwood-Murdock18250.62546.432.872.97
9Thayer Central17451.02251.033.072.8
10Yutan16450.52648.535.468.35
11Sandy Creek18450.62449.335.868.12
12Johnson-Brock16653.8947.838.167.41
13Johnson County Central15548.63644.432.366.88
14Crofton16656.4448.840.666.47
15West Holt16645.84752.436.065.73
16Freeman14652.01646.836.264.06
17Nebraska Christian15641.75250.040.059.67
18Laurel-Concord-Coleridge15847.14056.046.757.26
19Valentine14754.8749.647.156.36
20Stanton15647.04146.437.056.29
21Perkins County12750.72348.943.356.25
22Aquinas Catholic11953.41255.049.554.59
23Hershey111053.8848.643.552.52
24Giltner/Harvard12844.94844.942.851.67
25Cedar Bluffs121039.85342.234.550.93
26Walthill11844.44948.843.150.73
27Kimball11950.32743.842.450.37
28Ponca91252.61441.539.149.35
29Southern81249.23239.439.544.7
30Ord111048.83445.545.343.95
31Wisner-Pilger91146.74244.041.043.83
32Humphrey-Lindsay101151.12143.343.742.89
33Twin River91141.85139.041.642.15
34Norfolk Catholic91256.8339.945.541.62
35Maxwell71350.02844.046.640.9
36Mitchell81455.5640.247.840.83
37Doniphan-Trumbull9949.03340.146.440.43
38Bergan Catholic71356.1542.549.639.45
39Centennial81352.01740.544.539.41
40Shelby-Rising City91142.25037.842.439.38
41Hemingford51452.61542.150.538.41
42Gordon-Rushville61551.21938.446.838.18
43Summerland81247.83941.048.035.2
44Ravenna51549.82929.140.230.73
45Wood River61449.53134.246.029.48
46Arcadia/Loup City61446.04530.242.829.38
47St. Paul51553.61135.850.226.56
48Tekamah-Herman41746.14431.346.823.23
49H&H31548.13832.755.118.44
50Superior12151.12025.350.914.97
51Gibbon21948.33728.154.113.98
52Lutheran High Northeast11949.63027.657.910.7
53North Platte St. Patrick's02057.2225.855.26.71

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

