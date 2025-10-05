Hurrdat Sports
Nebraska High School Football Coaches Poll 10-5-25

by Oct 5, 2025Coaches Poll, Preps Football

Each week during the Nebraska high school football season, select coaches from the seven Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class. 

Here are the Nebraska High School Football Coaches Poll ratings after the fifth week of the 2025 season. 

Class A (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Millard South (5-1), 1

2. Elkhorn South (6-0), 2

3. Creighton Prep (6-0), 3

4. Omaha Westside (5-1), 5

5. Papillion-La Vista South (5-1), 6

6. Omaha North (4-2), 7

7. Omaha Central (4-2), 4

8. Bellevue West (3-3), 8

9. Lincoln East (4-2), 9

10. Columbus (5-1), RV

Receiving Votes: Kearney (3-3), 10; Fremont (4-2), NR; Papillion-La Vista (3-3), NR

Class B (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Elkhorn North (6-0), 1

2. Waverly (6-0), 2

3. Norris (6-0), 3

4. Bennington (5-1), 4

5. Gretna East (5-1), 5

6. Skutt Catholic (5-1), 6

7. Seward (4-2), 7

8. Gretna (3-3), 8

9. Scottsbluff (5-1), 9

10. McCook (5-1), 10

Receiving Votes: None

Class C-1 (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Wahoo (6-0), 1

2. Central City (6-0), 2

3. Columbus Lakeview (6-0), 3

4. Sidney (6-0), 4

5. Ashland-Greenwood (5-1), 5

6. O’Neill (6-0), 6

7. Syracuse (6-0), 8

8. Gothenburg (5-1), RV

9. Mount Michael Benedictine (4-2), 7

10. Fort Calhoun (5-1), 9

Receiving Votes: Milford (5-1), NR; Aurora (3-3), NR

Class C-2 (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Cedar Catholic (6-0), 2

2. Norfolk Catholic (5-1), 3

3. Bishop Neumann (5-1), 1

4. Archbishop Bergan (5-1), 6

5. Boone Central (4-2), 5

6. Ord (3-3), RV

7. Kearney Catholic (6-0), 7

8. Grand Island Central Catholic (5-1), 4

9. Lincoln Lutheran (5-1), 8

10. Doniphan-Trumbull (5-1), 10

Receiving Votes: Malcolm (4-2); NR; West Point-Beemer (3-3), 9

Eight Man-1 (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Shelby-Rising City (6-0), 1

2. Sandy Creek (5-1), 2

3. Dundy County Stratton (6-0), 3

4. Wausa-Osmond (6-0), 4

5. Plainview (5-1), 5

6. Bloomfield (5-1), 7

7. Crofton (4-2), 6

8. Thayer Central (5-1), 8

9. Bridgeport (5-1), 9

10. Hemingford (6-0), NR

Receiving Votes: Ravenna (6-0), NR

Eight Man-2 (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Central Valley (6-0), 1

2. Archangels Catholic (6-0), 2

3. St. Mary’s (6-0), 3

4. Hitchcock County (5-1), 5

5. Lawrence-Nelson (5-1), 4

6. Howells-Dodge (6-0), 6

7. Wynot (5-1), 7

8. Neligh-Oakdale (6-0), 9

9. Anselmo-Merna (5-1), 10

10. Elmwood-Murdock (5-1), RV

Receiving Votes: Twin Loup (4-2), 8; Loomis (4-2), RV

Six Man (Record), Previous Ranking

1. Garden County (6-0), 1

2. Stuart (4-1), 2

3. Red Cloud (5-0), 3

4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (4-1), 4

5. Southwest (5-0), 5

6. Leyton (5-0), 6

7. Silver Lake (4-1), 7

8. Wallace (4-1), 8

9. Hampton (5-0), 10

10. Wauneta-Palisade (4-1), 9

Receiving Votes: Pawnee City (4-1), NR

