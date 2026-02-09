Hurrdat Sports
Nebraska High School Girls Basketball Coaches Poll 2-9-26

Each week during the Nebraska high school girls basketball season, select coaches from the six Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class and our Tony Chapman compiles the rankings.

Here is the eighth in-season poll for the 2025-26 season. Records are through games played on Saturday, February 7. 

Class A (Record), Previous 

  1. Lincoln North Star (19-1), 2 
  2. Omaha North (18-4), 1
  3. Omaha Westside (17-5), 5 
  4. Millard West (15-4), 3
  5. Kearney (16-2), 4 
  6. Omaha Westview (16-5), 7 
  7. Lincoln Southwest (12-7), 6
  8. Millard North (13-6), 8
  9. Lincoln High (14-4), 9
  10. Bellevue West (10-9), RV 

Receiving Votes: Lincoln Northeast (13-5), 10; Omaha Marian (10-9), NR.  

Class B (Record), Previous

  1. Bennington (22-0), 1
  2. Norris (18-2), 2
  3. Gretna East (15-5), 3
  4. Lincoln Pius X (15-3), 4
  5. Blair (13-5), 5
  6. Gretna (11-7), 6
  7. Beatrice (14-5), 8
  8. Omaha Skutt Catholic (11-9), 10
  9. Sidney (14-5), 7 
  10. Elkhorn North (8-10), 9

Receiving Votes: Crete (12-10), RV; Scottsbluff (12-8), NR. 

Class C-1 (Record), Previous

  1. Milford (21-1), 1
  2. Malcolm (20-1), 2
  3. Lincoln Christian (20-1), 3
  4. Holdrege (18-3), 4
  5. Gothenburg (17-3), 5 
  6. Ogallala (18-2), 6
  7. Central City (20-2), 7
  8. Fort Calhoun (19-1), 9 
  9. Omaha Nation (19-2), NR
  10. O’Neill (17-4), 8

Receiving Votes: Bridgeport (19-3), RV; Raymond Central (15-4), NR; Wahoo (13-9), 10. 

Class C-2 (Record), Previous

  1. Pender (21-1), 1
  2. Elkhorn Valley (21-0), 2
  3. Oakland-Craig (19-3), 3
  4. Alma (21-1), 4
  5. Guardian Angels CC (17-4), 6 
  6. Hastings St. Cecilia (18-3), 5
  7. Elmwood-Murdock (18-2), 8 
  8. Centura (19-3), 10
  9. Yutan (16-4), RV
  10. Crofton (16-6), 9

Receiving Votes: Sandy Creek (18-4), RV.

Class D-1 (Record), Previous

  1. Bloomfield (19-0), 1
  2. Elm Creek (18-3), 3 
  3. Howells-Dodge (15-6), 2
  4. Arapahoe (18-4), 5 
  5. Central Valley (21-1), 6
  6. Amherst (16-5), 4
  7. Maywood-Hayes Center (18-3), 7 
  8. Sutton (15-7), RV
  9. Overton (16-5), 9
  10. Shelton (18-3), RV 

Receiving Votes: none.

Class D-2 (Record), Previous

  1. Dundy County-Stratton (20-1), 1
  2. Falls City Sacred Heart (14-7), 2
  3. Red Cloud (15-3), 3
  4. Cambridge (16-4), 4
  5. Archangels Catholic (14-7), 5
  6. Silver Lake (16-3, 6
  7. Mullen (14-4), 8 
  8. McCool Junction (15-4), 9
  9. Paxton (14-5), 10
  10. Wynot (12-10), 7

Receiving votes: Crawford (15-5), RV: Santee (11-7), RV

