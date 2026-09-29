Nebraska High School Softball Coaches Poll 9-29-26

Each week during the Nebraska High School softball season, coaches from the three classes rate the teams in their class. In conjunction with Nebraska High School Fastpitch, here is the Nebraska High School softball week six coaches poll.

Teams, Record, Previous Rating, (First Place Votes)

Class A

1. Millard North (25-4), 1 (17)

2. Lincoln Southwest (18-6), 3

3. Elkhorn South (20-6), 2 (1)

4. Millard West (19-6), 4

5. Papillion-La Vista (20-8), 5

6. Omaha Westview (13-6), 6

7. Omaha Westside (12-8), 7

8. Bellevue West (14-9), 9

9. Lincoln North Star (14-7), RV

10. Elkhorn North (13-6), 8

RV: Papillion-La Vista South (10-15), NR

Class B

1. Gretna East (18-4), 1 (7)

2. Hastings (20-4), 2 (6)

3. Grand Island Northwest (16-3), 3 (6)

4. Gretna (16-5), 4 (2)

5. Crete (21-1), 5

6. Skutt Catholic (18-3), 6

7. Blair (17-8), 7

8. Wahoo (19-2), 9

9. Beatrice (14-8), 8

10. Waverly (12-11), 10

RV: None

Class C

1. Kearney Catholic (18-3), 1 (12)

2. Bishop Neumann (16-4), 2 (2)

3. Ashland-Greenwood (14-6), 4 (2)

4. Hastings St. Cecilia (14-5), 3 (1)

5. Douglas County West (14-7), 7

6. Yutan/Mead (17-4), 5

7. Centura/Central Valley (16-6), 6

8. Fort Calhoun (12-6), 8

9. Wayne (11-8), NR

10. Chadron (18-7), RV

RV: Wilber-Clatonia (17-9), 9