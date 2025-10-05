Lincoln East Outfielder Lucy Barrett Making Dream Come True with Commitment to Nebraska Softball

Lincoln East outfielder Lucy Barrett grew up watching and attending Nebraska football and softball games.

Now, the junior will be playing for her hometown Huskers come 2027. She announced her commitment on social media Sept. 7. Barrett received interest from several teams, but Nebraska was her first visit, and she saw enough to commit on the spot and shut down her recruitment.

“One of the biggest things was going somewhere where I felt like I was family, and somewhere with a good school academically, and a winning program,” Barrett told Hail Varsity. “So those were some of the biggest things that kind of went into it, but the second that I went on my visit, you could tell from the girls that there was just this connection. They were ride or die for each other, and I think that’s super important, going into college and kind of being on your own.”

During her sophomore campaign, Barrett hit .471 with 49 hits, 28 RBIs, 13 doubles, six triples and five home runs. This season, she’s hitting .451 with 37 hits, 44 RBIs, 10 home runs, five doubles and two triples. Line Drive Softball ranked her as the No. 87 player in her class.

Barrett said that her sister and brother grew up playing baseball and softball, and she wanted to follow in her sister’s footsteps.

“I really just play for myself and for my dreams,” Barrett said. “This is something that I’ve wanted since I was so little. So, kind of that inner little Lucy in me, just wanting to be my best for her.”

Women’s sports are on the rise with Nebraska selling out Memorial Stadium for a volleyball match in 2023. With her living in Lincoln, Barrett said she went to many games growing up.

“We would always go to the games, and I loved that, because it is so cool to see the amount of Nebraska supporters at a women’s softball games,” Barrett said. “A lot of people talk about getting women’s sports more recognized, and Nebraska does a great job of that. The support system they have there, and the fans are awesome. It’s a different crowd, and you can see that at any of the Husker games. Nebraska fans are insane, they’re awesome.”

Barrett said she’s been inspired by a couple of former Huskers.

“I would say Abbie Squier, who played for Nebraska,” Barrett said. “I really look up to her. She played in the outfield for Nebraska, and she’s awesome. She’s such a competitor, and I think that something that aligns with my goals is I just want to be unbeatable, and I think she did a great job of showing that, and a great job of showing her leadership. Another player I would say is (outfielder) Kiki Stokes. She also played for Nebraska. She’s coaching at UMKC now. She played the game so fast and so hard, and that’s something that I try to reenact every time I play.”

Barrett pointed to one area she hopes to advance in at Nebraska.

“I would say that I’m pretty coachable and I’m a good leader, but I want to be able to be a leader on the field and off the field, and just improving those skills,” Barrett said. “I think that you can’t hit a wall with leadership; it can go a step further. I also think that’s the same with physical things. You’re never going to see perfection anywhere, so just kind of striving for excellence on and off the field.”

For now, Barrett will continue to play for the Spartans, who are 18-13 and receiving votes in the latest NebPreps Coaches Poll with district play coming up. However, Barrett said she’s excited for the future.

“When I join Nebraska, I’m looking forward to improving myself physically, mentally, academically, and I think that they can do that,” Barrett said. “They have really good academic help and programs, and I believe that (head coach Rhonda) Revelle, (hitting coach Diane) Miller and all the coaches can just make me into this awesome athlete, getting stronger on the field, and in the weight room. I think that’s what I’m most excited for, just seeing growth.”