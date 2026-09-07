Nebraska High School Volleyball Coaches Poll 9-7-26

Each week during the high school volleyball season, select coaches from the six Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class, and our Tony Chapman compiles the rankings.

Here are the Nebraska High School Volleyball Coaches Poll week one ratings for the 2026 season.

Class A (record), previous

Papillion-La Vista South (2-0), 1 Elkhorn North (11-0), 2 Millard West (9-4), 5 Omaha Marian (5-3), 4 Lincoln North Star (4-2), 3 Millard North (3-4), 6 Lincoln Southwest (1-2), 7 Papillion-La Vista (2-1), 8 Lincoln Standing Bear (5-2), 9 Omaha Westside (3-5), NR

Receiving Votes: Millard South (3-6), 10.

Class B

Norris (7-0), 1 Waverly (8-1), 2 Skutt Catholic (5-4), 3 Gretna (5-3), 4 Lincoln Pius X (4-1), 5 Grand Island Northwest (8-1), 6 Gretna East (6-2), 9 Gering (8-0), 8 Columbus Lakeview (3-3), 7 Elkhorn (3-3), RV

Receiving Votes: Adams Central (4-1), RV; Gross Catholic (5-0), NR; Platteview (3-3), 10.

Class C-1

Milford (3-0), 1 Aurora (5-3), 2 Concordia Omaha (5-1), 3 Bishop Neumann (8-0), 7 Malcolm (2-0), 5 Pierce (4-1), 6 Lincoln Lutheran (1-2), 4 Kearney Catholic (4-0), 9 Battle Creek (6-0), 8 Scotus Central Catholic (2-3), NR

Receiving Votes: Douglas County West (5-1), RV; Norfolk Catholic (2-3), 10; St. Paul (5-1), NR.

Class C-2

Centura (4-0), 1 Bergan Catholic (7-0), 3 Thayer Central (3-0), 5 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (5-2), 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (3-1), 4 Elmwood-Murdock (6-1), RV Humphrey-Lindsay (4-0), 10 Shelby Rising City (3-0), 9 Johnson County Central (5-0), NR Freeman (3-3), 6

Receiving Votes: Howells-Dodge (4-1), RV; North Platte St. Patrick’s (5-1), NR; Stanton (3-2), 7.

Class D-1

Central Valley (9-0), 1 Amherst (7-0), 2 Cambridge (4-0), 3 Bloomfield (4-0), 4 Red Cloud (7-0), 8 Tri-County (2-1), 7 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (4-2), NR North Central (3-0), NR Niobrara/Verdigre (3-0), NR Dundy County-Stratton (2-1), 5

Receiving Votes: Ansley/Litchfield (6-2), 9; Falls City Sacred Heart (3-4), 10.

Class D-2

Sandhills/Thedford (3-0), 1 Wynot (3-1), 3 Mullen (5-0), 4 St. Mary’s (4-1), 2 Meridian (4-1), 5 Archangels Catholic (2-0), RV Cedar Catholic (2-0), 8 Bancroft-Rosalie (1-1), NR Dorchester (2-0), NR Paxton (2-3), 7

Receiving Votes: Grand Island Lutheran (3-1), NR; Hay Springs (5-2), RV.