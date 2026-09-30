Gretna Outlasts Norris 3-2 | Photo Gallery

Gretna's Logann Dostal (9) recieves serve from Norris during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna celebrates victory against Norris during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna celebrates victory against Norris during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna celebrates victory against Norris during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna celebrates match point victory against Norris during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Ava Nowling (2) celebrates match point during a high school volleyball match against Norris Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Ava Nowling (2) celebrates point during a high school volleyball match against Norris Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Norris' Kaelynn Lottman (3) celebrates kill during a high school volleyball match against Gretna Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Norris' Alli Bornschlegl (2) receives Gretna serve during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Norris celebrates point during a high school volleyball match against Grtena Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Ava Nowling (2) serves to Norris during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Logann Dostal (9) recieves Norris serve during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Norris celebrates point during a high school volleyball match against Gretna Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Logann Dostal (9) recieves serve from Norris during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Leighton Froehlich (3) spikes during a high school volleyball match against Norris Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Koco Janssen (8) bumps during a high school volleyball match against Norris Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Logann Dostal (9) celebrates point during a high school volleyball match against Norris Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Norris' Makinley Ramsey (6) watches the ball go out during a high school volleyball match against Gretna Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Leighton Froehlich (3) and Koco Janssen (8) block during a high school volleyball match against Norris Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Logann Dostal (9) recieves serve from Norris during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Norris' Makinley Ramsey (6) recieves serve from Gretna during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Addie Walker (6) sets during a high school volleyball match against Norris Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Ava Nowling (2) serves to Norris during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Norris' Kaelynn Lottman (3) spike during a high school volleyball match against Gretna Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Addie Walker (6) sets during a high school volleyball match agaiunst Norris Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Addie Walker (6) sets during a high school volleyball match agaiunst Norris Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Norris' Loryn Piening (5) celebrates kill during a high school volleyball match against Gretna Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Koco Janssen (8) sets during a high school volleyball match against Gretna Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.

Gretna's Koco Janssen (8) recieves a Gretna serve during a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Jackson D. Luethje.