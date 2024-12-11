Big Ten Releases 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule

The complete 2025 Big Ten football schedule was on Dec. 11 at 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT on a special release show on the Big Ten Network. League teams will play a nine-game conference slate with three non conference opponents. As part of the Big Ten’s scheduling policy revealed last year, all teams are assured to play each other at least twice in a five-year cycle, alternating between home and away games, with rotating opponents capped at three appearances in the same period, and in the Huskers place one protected rival (Iowa).
Full Breakdown of 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule
Week 1 – Cincinnati
- Date: August 30, 2025
- Location: TBD
- Conference: Big 12
- Head Coach: Scott Satterfield (Third Season)
- 2024 Record: 5-7
- A promising 4-2 start for the Bearcats in their second season ended in distaster with five-straight conference losses to end the season.
Week 2 – Akron
- Date: September 6, 2025
- Location: Lincoln, Neb.
- Conference: Mid-American
- Head Coach: Joe Moorehead (Fourth Season)
- 2024 Record: 4-8
- A disappointing season for the Zips saw two of their four wins coming against FCS opponent Colgate, and Kent State who finished the year with an 0-12 record.
Week 3 – Houston Christian
- Date: September 13, 2025
- Location: Lincoln, Neb.
- Conference: Southland (FCS)
- Head Coach: Jason Bachtel (Second Season)
- 2024 Record: 5-7
- The Huskies finished the season with a 3-4 record in conference play, good enough for a fifth place finish in the Southland.
Week 4 – Michigan
- Date: Sept. 20, 2025
- Location: Lincoln, Neb.
- Conference: Big Ten
- Head Coach: Sherrone Moore (Second Season)
- 2024 Record: 7-5
- In his first season with the Wolverines, Moore led Michigan to a win over Ohio State in the regular season finale.
Week 5- Michigan State
- Date: Oct. 4, 2025
- Location: Lincoln, Neb.
- Conference: Big Ten
- Head Coach: Jonathan Smith (Second Season)
- 2024 Record: 5-7
- Jonathan Smith led the Spartans to a 12th–place finish in league play with wins over Iowa and Purdue.
Week 6 – Maryland
- Date: Oct. 11, 2025
- Location: College Park, Md.
- Conference: Big Ten
- Head Coach: Mike Locksley (Sixth Season)
- 2024 Record: 4-8
- The Terrapins finished the 2024 season with a 1-8 record in conference play with their only win coming against USC in Los Angeles.
Week 7 – Minnesota
- Date: Oct. 18, 2025
- Location: Minneapolis, Minn.
- Conference: Big Ten
- Head Coach: P.J. Fleck (Ninth Season)
- 2024 Record: 7-5
- The Gophers capped their 2024 regular season campaign with a 24-7 win over rival Wisconsin in Madison.
Week 8 – Northwestern
- Date: Oct. 25, 2025
- Location: Lincoln, Neb.
- Conference: Big Ten
- Head Coach: David Braun (Third Season)
- 2024 Record: 4-8
- David Braun took over the Wildcat program in 2023 after the dismissal of long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald. This will be the Huskers’ first matchup with Northwestern since the Big Ten West dissolved in 2024.
Week 9 – USC
- Date: Nov. 1, 2025
- Location: Lincoln, Neb.
- Conference: Big Ten
- Head Coach: Lincoln Riley (Fourth Season)
- 2024 Record: 6-6
- The Huskers and Trojans matched up for the first time as conference opponents in 2024.
Week 10 – UCLA
- Date: Nov. 8, 2025
- Location: Pasadena, Calif.
- Conference: Big Ten
- Head Coach: Deshaun Foster (Second Season)
- 2024 Record: 5-7
- A midseason turnaround for the Bruins saw a 4-2 finish after starting the year at 1-5.
Week 11 – Penn State
- Date: Nov. 22, 2025
- Location: University Park, Penn.
- Conference: Big Ten
- Head Coach: James Franklin ( 11th Season)
- 2024 Record: 11-2
- The Nittany Lions appeared in their first Big Ten Championship game since 2016 in 2024.
Week 12 – Iowa
- Date: November 28, 2025
- Location: Lincoln, Neb.
- Conference: Big Ten
- Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz (26th Season)
- 2024 Record: 8-4
- The Hawkeyes took down the Huskers in the 2024 season finale 13-10. A game in which Iowa gained only five fist down to Nebraska’s 20.