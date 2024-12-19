Hail Varsity Digest | Mike Babcock Edition | 12/19/24

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

​Start spreading the news . . .

​Even before Nebraska received its official invitation to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College at Yankee Stadium, Rahmir Johnson was preparing to go “home,” just in case.

​The Huskers’ senior running back indicated to family members, he said, in a group chat, “we might be playing in Yankee Stadium so just be prepared for that.”​

​They responded, he said, with “well, let us know right away if that’s the case because we’re going to be there. Whether you can get us tickets or not, we’re going to be there regardless. So don’t worry about none of that.”

​When he found out Nebraska’s bowl destination, “I was excited,” Johnson said. “I was excited.”

​Johnson grew up in Harlem, “10 minutes, 5 minutes” from Yankee Stadium, “depending on which bridge (across the Harlem River) you take to the Bronx,” he said. “So about 10 minutes, I would say.

​“Now I’m living in Brooklyn, so it’s probably about 45 minutes.”

​In any case, he can serve as a guide to the Big Apple for his teammates.

​“I’m sure they’ve probably seen it, like, in movies, through TVs and stuff like that, but to actually be there and experience (it), I’m sure that’s something they’re going to remember for a long time.”

​What are must-does in New York City at Christmas time?

​“Go to the Rockefeller Center, see the tree, the food spots,” Johnson said. “No offense to Nebraska, but I think we’ve got more variety of foods over there, and I want to just, like, bring them to certain spots and show them the East Coast way of food, you know what I’m saying?”

​Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, a member of Scott Frost’s second class, his freshman season 2019. His Husker journey has been plagued by injury. He missed the final two games in 2021, nine games in 2023 and three games this season because of injuries.

​He started seven-consecutive games in 2021 and was slated for a prominent role in 2023, Matt Rhule’s first season, only to suffer a season-ending injury in the third game against Northern Illinois, which he started. Despite the injury frustration, Johnson opted to return for a sixth season.

​“It’s been very exciting,” said Johnson. “We had some fun times. I was just glad to be able to play almost a full season. I know, coming in, I said to myself I wanted to have a complete full season. Obviously, I didn’t get to have that. But the times I did play I enjoyed myself.

​“I wouldn’t change it for anything, honestly speaking.”

​He’s carried 45 times for 201 yards and caught 20 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown this season.

​Johnson was asked about his time at Nebraska.

​“That’s a good question,” he said. “Adventures, I would say, had some ups, had some downs, but throughout the way, I always kept my head down, worked hard and always kept coming. I never stopped believing in myself. And every coaching staff I’ve been a part of, they always believed in me. So I’m grateful for that. Glad to say I’m a Husker, honestly speaking.

​A Husker who’s headed home for the holidays—and his first bowl.

​“I’m very excited,” Johnson said. “I think it’s very fitting to end my Husker career in New York City, the place that I grew up in, the place I started at. And to be able to end it there is, like, very fitting.”

​His teammates are excited, too. “A lot of people haven’t been to New York City,” said Johnson. “So they’re all like, ‘Man, what’s the spots like? Where we gonna go? What’re we gonna do?’ I told ‘em, ‘When we get out there, I’ll take care of you guys, don’t worry about that.’ But they’re all excited about the city life, especially around Christmas time, too.”

​Sophomore defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt, from the New York City borough Staten Island, echoed Johnson when asked about visiting the city. “There’s a lot to do,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of people, a lot of things going on . . . but they (teammates) ask, ‘what should I do?’ The first thing I say is, ‘You gotta go get (to) some good spots. That’s a big thing in New York. And I love eating, so just taking ‘em around and stuff like that, get a bacon, egg and cheese, or something like that.”

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Mike Babcock

