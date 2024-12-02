Nebraska Football Offseason Changes: Sam McKewon on Hurrdat Sports Radio

Today on Hurrdat Sports Radio, Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald joined hosts Ravi Lulla and Damon Benning to dive into Nebraska Football’s performance against Iowa, particularly focusing on its ongoing challenges in closing out games and the adjustments needed to solidify its future under Coach Matt Rhule.

Fourth-Quarter Struggles Continue with Missed Opportunities

Nebraska’s has had persistent struggles in holding fourth quarter leads and closing out those games. McKewon highlights that in the past 20 games, Nebraska has led in the fourth quarter 12 times but often fails to secure the win. This trend reflects a broader issue Rhule inherited and now it is his role to face the challenge of solving the fourth quarter issue.

The Iowa game underscores these problems, as Nebraska missed key opportunities to secure a victory. Dropped passes, turnovers and the inability to capitalize on three promising drives — resulting in only three points — proved costly. As McKewon notes, “Nebraska knew it had to hit a big play, but they didn’t do it.”

Iowa, meanwhile, maximized its opportunities despite running only 41 offensive plays, compared to Nebraska’s 76. Iowa’s superior field position, mainly due to the punt team had Iowa averaging a starting spot at their 37-yard line compared to Nebraska’s average being at the 22, made the difference.

The Quarterback Dilemma

A significant issue for Nebraska’s offense is the lack of a mobile quarterback. McKewon points out that modern football increasingly relies on quarterbacks who can contribute rushing yards to help move the football. Without this dynamic, Nebraska’s offense loses 30-40 yards per game compared to teams with mobile quarterbacks. This limitation forces the Huskers to rely on more traditional methods of moving the ball, often falling short in high-pressure situations.

The offseason will be pivotal for Nebraska’s starting quarterback, who must focus on physical conditioning and developing the versatility to help the offense adapt. Nebraska doesn’t need a running quarterback like Taylor Martinez, but someone who can occasionally exploit defenses with strategic runs.

Recruiting and Roster Overhaul

Looking ahead, McKewon expects a significant roster shake-up through the transfer portal, with up to 40 players potentially departing. While this exodus happens to align with the NCAA’s 105-man roster limit, it will also allow Rhule to shape the team with recruits and transfers who fit his vision. The departure of key seniors will further shift the team toward a roster primarily built by Rhule.

McKewon expresses optimism about Nebraska’s running back room, led by Emmett Johnson and Dante Dowdell. He credits the running backs for their recent development and depth, so much Nebraska might not need to recruit a running back from the portal. Making sure this running back group sticks with the program and continues to develop this will be crucial for stability and the offense next year.

A Promising but Challenging Path Forward

Nebraska’s path to improvement lies in addressing these critical issues: closing out games, enhancing offensive adaptability and managing the inevitable roster transition. While challenges remain, McKewon believes the team has a solid foundation for future success under Rhule. However, to achieve meaningful progress, the Huskers must navigate their offseason decisions carefully and build on their strengths.

Listen to Hurrdat Sports Radio live Monday thru Friday 7am – 10am.