Hurrdat Sports Radio: College Basketball Insights

As the college basketball season tipped off Monday, Hurrdat Sports Radio hosts Ravi Lulla and Damon Benning dive into early takeaways from Nebraska’s first game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) with a look at Nebraska’s performance, potential strengths and looming concerns in this long-awaited season start.

Nebraska vs. UTRGV: A Closer Look at the Opener

Nebraska’s opening game against UTRGV provided an unexpected challenge, with the Huskers struggling to secure a comfortable lead. UTRGV’s impressive 3-point shooting helped keep the game tight, shrinking the margin to a mere four points with five minutes remaining. Despite the Vaqueros keeping it close, Nebraska managed to pull away, finishing with a 20-point lead. The game, however, showed weakness and highlighted areas Nebraska needs to improve if it hopes to succeed this season, particularly in shooting and offensive consistency.

Shooting Woes and Key Performers

One of Nebraska’s primary concerns is its shooting performance. Brice Williams emerged as a standout, scoring 27 points and being the only Cornhusker with double-digit shot attempts. His leadership on the court is encouraging, but Williams needs to maintain high efficiency under increased defensive pressure this season. Lulla notes that Williams’ assertiveness could be critical for Nebraska’s tournament aspirations. However, the team needs additional players to step up as shooters if they want to support Williams and expand their offensive arsenal.

The lack of pure shooters for Nebraska was evident, with the team relying on players like Connor Essegian, who made three of his four 3-point attempts off the bench. For Nebraska to contend seriously, it needs non-traditional shooters to find success from beyond the arc. This issue, as Lulla points out, may also resonate with Creighton’s team dynamic, which similarly requires secondary players to improve their shooting percentages to elevate offensive play.

Nebraska and Creighton: A Tale of Two Programs

Lulla draws a comparison between Nebraska and Creighton, both of which have challenges with shot-making consistency among secondary players. For Creighton, players like Pop Isaacs may need to deliver shooting success in the range of 38–41% to maintain an effective offense. As Creighton gears up for its opener against UTRGV, fans will be watching to see how Creighton’s performance differs from Nebraska’s and if UTRGV’s strong 3-point game will affect the Bluejays similarly.

Impact of the Transfer Portal on College Basketball

Benning also dives into the broader impact of the transfer portal on team cohesion. With players frequently transferring, continuity becomes a challenge, disrupting the synergy that teams traditionally developed over years. Lulla agrees, noting that while high-profile programs like Kansas continue to draw top recruits, there’s an increasing reliance on blending experienced transfers with new talent, which can make it challenging to establish a unified playing style. The portal’s influence on early-season performance is evident, as many teams struggled with close games in their season openers, including Seton Hall’s narrow win over Saint Peter’s and DePaul’s overtime victory over Southern Indiana.

College Basketball’s Return: Excitement and Expectations

Beyond Nebraska and Creighton, Lulla and Benning express their excitement over college basketball’s return, especially after a long offseason. Lulla observes that the season already features upsets and surprises, adding an element of unpredictability to this year’s college basketball landscape. For Nebraska, early-season performance will be crucial for the team to build confidence, especially in adapting to a “post-Keisei Tominaga” world, where Nebraska must build a new identity without its former star.

Looking Forward

Nebraska’s opener gave fans a taste of the excitement and challenges that lie ahead. Williams’ potential as a leader and scorer remains promising, but the team’s reliance on secondary shooters may be a recurring theme. Creighton faces a similar shooting dynamic, and fans are eager to see if their team can avoid the pitfalls Nebraska encountered.