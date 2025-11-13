Series Preview: Omaha Hockey Looks To Bounce Back At No. 3 Minnesota Duluth

Omaha hockey hits the road for the second time this season and will look to get back in the win column as the Mavericks visit No. 3 Minnesota Duluth.

It’s the fifth consecutive ranked opponent and third NCHC foe for the Mavs, who are looking to respond from a pair of losses to North Dakota.

Here’s what you need to know before the puck drops in Duluth, Minn.

(RV) Omaha (4-4-0, 2-2-0) at No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (10-2-0, 3-1-0)

Game 1: Friday, Nov. 14, 7:07 p.m. CDT

Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 15, 6:07 p.m. CDT

*Both games played at AMSOIL Arena

Omaha

Conference: NCHC

Head Coach: Mike Gabinet (9th season, 139-135-19)

Top Scorer: Maxime Pellerin, So., F (5-3-8)

Between The Pipes: Simon Latkoczy, Sr. (3-4-0, .898 save percentage, 3.45 GAA)

Minnesota Duluth

Conference: NCHC

Head Coach: Scott Sandelin (26th season, 479-410-104)

Top Scorer: Max Plante, So., F (10-12-22)

Between The Pipes: Adam Gajan, So. (10-2-0, .925 save percentage, 1.70 GAA)

All-time series: UMD leads, 29-20-4

Last matchup: Feb. 8, 2025 – Omaha 5-2 win in Omaha, Neb.

Last Time Out

The Mavericks dropped two games to No. 8 North Dakota last weekend, falling 7-2 and 4-1.

Omaha entered the second period tied 1-1 in Friday’s contest but fell apart late, especially in a third period that featured multiple undisciplined penalties and three UND goals.

However, the Mavericks responded on Saturday with an impressive effort, ultimately falling short. Omaha out-shot UND 35-24 and trailed 2-1 late, but Mike Gabinet said it himself after the game — they’re not looking for moral victories.

Now his club will try to bounce back this weekend at No. 3 Minnesota Duluth.

“You can understand how competitive our guys are and how much losses hurt,” Gabinet said Wednesday afternoon. “Sunday’s always a tough day (after losses). You’re kind of licking your wounds a little bit and then you narrow your focus, you find a couple things to keep growing at, and then you work on those things on Monday. And then boom, your spirits are right back up.”

“I think throughout the year we’ve done a good job of responding from bad situations,” added sophomore defenseman Marc Lajoie. “Getting swept this weekend was unacceptable and we’ve got a good opportunity next weekend against a good team.”

Opponent Watch

The Bulldogs have been one of the nation’s top stories, as UMD is off to a 10-2-0 start and has lit the lamp 44 times — which ranks second in the NCAA. They’re averaging 3.7 goals per game, which is tied for ninth nationally, while their 1.8 goals against average is tied for sixth. UMD also allows 23.3 shots per game, the nation’s fourth-lowest mark.

UMD’s top line of Max Plante, Zam Plante and Jayson Shaugabay has combined for 58 points (22-36-58) through 12 games, and Ty Hanson has been tremendous on the blue line. They’re four of UMD’s 11 sophomores, and UMD had the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class a year ago.

Fellow sophomore Adam Gajan has started strong as well, as Gajan is 10-2-0 with a .925 save percentage and 1.70 GAA. The Chicago Blackhawks pick (35th overall in 2023) stopped 48 of the 50 shots fired his way last weekend as UMD swept St. Cloud State, 4-0 and 3-2.

The Bulldogs earned an overtime win at North Dakota to open NCHC play before falling to UND in the finale. Scott Sandelin’s club also swept Minnesota and Alaska Fairbanks on the road, along with a home-and-home sweep of Bemidji State in nonconference action.

“That number one line, you can’t deny it,” Gabinet said of the Plante brothers and Shaugabay. “They’re extremely good hockey players that make plays and capitalize on their opportunities and like every team, they’ve done a nice job adding some certain pieces to the puzzle through the portal and recruiting, and (Sandelin)’s got them playing a really good style of hockey right now and they look good.”

Minnesota Duluth finished last season with a 13-20-3 record and finished seventh in the NCHC. The Bulldogs were picked sixth in the NCHC Preseason Poll this fall but are currently second in the standings with seven points.

“We know we’re playing the number three team in the country, we know they’re good. But hey, we’re prepared, we’re doing the work and we’re going to be ready to go,” Gabinet said. “And then ultimately you’ve got to free yourself up to go out and execute and play the game.”

Omaha has won five straight games against UMD and nine of the past 11 going back to the 2021-22 season. The past two series in Duluth have resulted in splits after UMD’s seven-game home winning streak against the Mavs (March 3, 2018 – Feb. 8, 2020). The all-time series history can be found here.

Final Verdict

Number to know: 22 — Max Plante leads the NCAA with 22 points (10-12-22). The Bulldogs also own a plus-22 goal differential (44-22) through 12 games.

Player to Watch: Marc Lajoie, So., D — Lajoie scored in both games against UND and has four points (3-1-4) on the season. Two of those three goals have come on the power play, and his 19 shots are tied for third on the roster. Lajoie also leads Omaha with 10 blocked shots and Gabinet called him one of Omaha’s ‘best defensive defenseman’ this week.

Series prediction: UMD sweep.