Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Coaches Poll 12.1.24

Each week during the Nebraska high school boys basketball season, select coaches from the seven Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class.

Here are the preseason Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Coaches Poll ratings for the 2024-25 season.

Class A (Record)

1. Millard North (0-0)

2. Papillion-La Vista South (0-0)

3. Omaha Creighton Prep (0-0)

4. Omaha Westside (0-0)

5. Kearney (0-0)

6. Lincoln North Star (0-0)

7. Omaha Westview (0-0)

8. Bellevue West (0-0)

9. Millard South (0-0)

10. Lincoln Southeast (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Omaha North (0-0); Millard West (0-0)

Class B (Record)

1. Skutt Catholic (0-0)

2. Norris (0-0)

3. Bennington (0-0)

4. Lincoln Pius X (0-0)

5. Scottsbluff (0-0)

6. Elkhorn North (0-0)

7. Wahoo (0-0)

8. Elkhorn (0-0)

9. Platteview (0-0)

10. Gretna East (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Crete (0-0); Aurora

Class C-1 (Record)

1. Lincoln Lutheran (0-0)

2. Doniphan-Trumbull (0-0)

3. Ashland-Greenwood (0-0)

4. Ogallala (0-0)

5. Auburn (0-0)

6. Adams Central (0-0)

7. Omaha Concordia (0-0)

8. Sidney (0-0)

9. Cozad (0-0)

10. Fillmore Central (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Bridgeport (0-0); Wayne (0-0)

Class C-2 (Record)

1. Summerland (0-0)

2. Norfolk Catholic (0-0)

3. Sandy Creek (0-0)

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic (0-0)

5. Freeman (0-0)

6. West Holt (0-0)

7. Grand Island Central Catholic (0-0)

8. Cross County (0-0)

9. Ponca (0-0)

10. Elkhorn Valley (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Pender (0-0); Lutheran High Northeast (0-0); Oakland-Craig (0-0); Plainview (0-0)

Class D-1 (Record)

1. Johnson-Brock (0-0)

2. Riverside (0-0)

3. McCool Junction (0-0)

4. Dundy County Stratton (0-0)

5. North Platte St. Patrick’s (0-0)

6. Hastings St. Cecilia (0-0)

7. Central Valley (0-0)

8. Howells-Dodge (0-0)

9. Overton (0-0)

10. Chambers/Wheeler Central (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Elm Creek (0-0); Osceola (0-0); Pawnee City (0-0); Maywood/Hayes Center (0-0)

Class D-2 (Record)

1. St. Mary’s (0-0)

2. Ansley/Litchfield (0-0)

3. Stuart (0-0)

4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (0-0)

5. Wynot (0-0)

6. High Plains (0-0)

7. Archangels Catholic (0-0)

8. Wausa (0-0)

9. Sandhills/Thedford (0-0)

10. Shelton (0-0)

Receiving Votes: Parkview Christian (0-0); Fullerton (0-0); Hay Springs (0-0); Hyannis (0-0)