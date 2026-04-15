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Nebraska High School Soccer Coaches Poll 4-15-26

by Apr 15, 2026Coaches Poll, Preps Boys Soccer, Preps Girls Soccer

Nebraska High School Soccer Coaches Poll 4-15-26

Each week during the Nebraska high school soccer season, select coaches from the three Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class.

Here is the boys and girls soccer coaches poll.

Class A Boys (Record), Previous Ranking 

1. Papillion-La Vista South (10-1), 2

2. Creighton Prep (9-2), 1

3. Lincoln Southeast (9-0), 4

4. Lincoln Southwest (7-1), 6

5. Omaha South (8-3), 5

6. Omaha Westside (6-3), 3

7. Omaha Central (7-4), 9

8. Papillion-La Vista (7-2), 7

9. Grand Island (5-5), 8

10. Lincoln East (5-3), 10

Receiving Votes: South Sioux City (6-3), NR

Class B Boys (Record), Previous Ranking 

1. Schuyler (11-0), 1

2. Gretna (7-1), 3

3. Roncalli Catholic (10-2), 2

4. Bennington (7-2), 4

5. Lexington (9-3), 5

6. Elkhorn North (7-1), 6

7. Scotus Catholic (8-1), 10

8. Gretna East (6-3), 8

9. Blair (5-2), RV

10. Skutt Catholic (4-5), 10

Receiving Votes: Mount Michael Benedictine (2-4), RV; Ralston (5-4), NR; Scottsbluff (5-3), 9

Class A Girls (Record), Previous Ranking 

1. Lincoln Southwest (10-0), 1

2. Kearney (10-1), 2

3. Bellevue West (9-2), 4

4. Elkhorn South (8-2), 5

5. Omaha Marian (8-3), 3

6. Papillion-La Vista South (9-2), 6

7. Millard West (4-5), 8

8. Papillion-La Vista (6-3), 7

9. Lincoln Southeast (6-2), 10

10. Lincoln East (6-2), 9

Receiving Votes: None

Class B Girls (Record), Previous Ranking 

1. Lincoln Pius X (6-1), 1

2. Blair (8-0), 3

3. Skutt Catholic (7-1), 2

4. Elkhorn (8-1), 4

5. Gretna East (6-4), 5

6. Omaha Mercy (8-2), 8

7. Bennington (7-2), 7

8. Norris (6-3), 6

9. Elkhorn North (5-4), NR

10. Scotus Catholic (5-3), NR

Receiving Votes: Kearney Catholic (9-0), NR; Omaha Duchesne (5-5), NR

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