Omaha and Creighton men's soccer faced off on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. Creighton got an early 2-0 lead until Omaha tied the match 2-2 before going into half. Creighton and Omaha battled hard in the second half but Creighton scored twice to win 4-2.
Creighton Men’s Soccer Defeats Omaha | Photo Gallery
Photo Credit: Brandon Tiedemann
Omaha and Creighton men's soccer faced off on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. Creighton got an early 2-0 lead until Omaha tied the match 2-2 before going into half. Creighton and Omaha battled hard in the second half but Creighton scored twice to win 4-2.