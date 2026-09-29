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Creighton Men’s Soccer Defeats Omaha | Photo Gallery

by Brandon Tiedemann | Sep 29, 2026 | Creighton Bluejays Mens Soccer Photos, Creighton Mens Soccer, Photo Galleries

Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports

Photo Credit: Brandon Tiedemann

Omaha and Creighton men's soccer faced off on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. Creighton got an early 2-0 lead until Omaha tied the match 2-2 before going into half. Creighton and Omaha battled hard in the second half but Creighton scored twice to win 4-2. 

Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay head coach Johnny Torres cheers during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Jordan Igwenma (12) celebrates a goal during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Ayden Kokoszka (10) celebrates a goal during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Ayden Kokoszka (10) celebrates a goal during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Angel Lopez (9) fights for the ball during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Omaha Maverick Italo Jenkins (9) heads the ball during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Omaha Maverick Brett Perkins (14) celebrates a goal during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Omaha Maverick Brett Perkins (14) celebrates a goal during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Omaha Maverick Brett Perkins (14) heads the ball for a goal during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Brian Edelman (3) heads the ball during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Matthew Reed (2) kicks the ball after scoring during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejays celebrate a goal during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Omaha Maverick Kamy Ndione (30) jumps for the ball during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Omaha Maverick Brett Perkins (14) passes the ball during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Ayden Kokoszka (10) looks to pass during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Omaha Maverick Brady Robins (15) and Creighton Bluejay Jordan Igwenma (12) fight for the ball during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Omaha Maverick Derek Johnson (19) heads the ball during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Brady Bragg (20) dribbles during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Omaha Maverick head coach Donovan Dowling walks during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Omaha vs Creighton MSOC | September 29, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay head coach Johnny Torres walks during a men’s college soccer match on September 29, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.

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