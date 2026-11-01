Nia Holloway Determined to Make the Most of Her Final Year with Creighton Women’s Basketball

Nia Holloway spent much of her last two years sitting the bench at Minnesota. Now, she’ll have an opportunity to play a big role for the Creighton women’s basketball team in 2026.

The fifth-year forward spent four years at Minnesota before transferring to Creighton this season. She suffered a season ending injury as a freshman, then played 13.2 minutes per game her redshirt freshman year. Holloway saw those minutes dwindle her sophomore year, however, only playing 5.5 minutes per game then 5.7 in 27 games in her final year with the Golden Gophers.

“My attitude never changed and my work ethic never changed, so I think I can really launch that into this year,” Holloway told Hurrdat Sports. “Obviously, it’s my last year, so I’ve got to make it count.”

Holloway will try to do just that with the Bluejays. Last season, she totaled 43 points, while making 17 of her 42 field goals. Holloway also collected 48 rebounds and 15 steals.

She said the coaches made Creighton the right place for her.

“I felt like the coaches here really believe in me, and they really want to take a chance on me,” Holloway said. “I think that was like the biggest thing, that I felt like I was believed in, and I felt like they wanted to invest in me.”

The decision to leave Minnesota wasn’t an easy one, however. The Eden Prairie, Minn., native grew up watching the Gophers then went to the Sweet 16 with them last year. She ultimately decided to leave everything she knew for a new experience.

“I think it was a good note to end on for sure,” Holloway said. “It was kind of what we all had been working towards. We played together for a really long time, so I knew that my last year, I really wanted to go somewhere and make a really big impact.”

Holloway’s impact has already been felt in Omaha. In the Bluejays’ 72-61 exhibition win against Division-II Truman State, she led Creighton with 20 points and seven rebounds.

She said she’s noticed some differences between Minnesota and Creighton, including the Bluejays’ roster size with only 11 players on the team.

“I like that the roster’s smaller,” Holloway said. “I feel like everybody can get to know each other, and in practice we’re all really playing with each other and stuff. So I think it’s far exceeded my expectations.”

The forward has high expectations for herself, but her path to Creighton was unexpected.

Holloway suffered an ACL tear her before freshman year, sidelining her for the entire 2022-2023 season. Then Minnesota fired the coaching staff that recruited Holloway. She said going through the injury was the most difficult time of her life.

“I think having a really good support system around me is something that really helped motivate me to keep wanting to play,” Holloway said. “I had no choice but to get back on the court, and I really needed basketball. So at that time, I really just kept pushing myself and leaning on those around me to get to where I am right now.”

Holloway said that although it was difficult, her love of the game kept her going and also taught her some lessons. She learned the importance of hard work and staying confident.

“When you’re not playing as much it can kind of be easy to get down on yourself, like, ‘Dang, I can’t play at this level,’ and stuff like that,” Holloway said. “I think if you keep working every single day, I think right now I’m in one of the best shapes I’ve ever been in in my life. If I would have taken a year off when I wasn’t playing as much, then I wouldn’t be what I am right now.”

Holloway is doing well, and her teammates have noticed. This includes junior guard Allison Heathcock.

“I think Nia’s done great,” Heathcock said. “She’s kind of filled that role that we needed her to fill, the rebounding, the finishing inside, being a post presence. She runs hard, and she’s also versatile on defense. She can switch out and guard the point guard, and she can also guard the post, and that fits really well with our team. It’s going to be helpful.”

As for Holloway’s hopes, she’s focused on winning and doing her part to help Creighton return to the NCAA Tournament.

“Doing really good doesn’t always mean scoring a lot of points, it doesn’t mean getting a lot of stats, but it’s being there for your team, getting a lot of energy things, energy calls and stuff like that,” Holloway said. “So I think I really want to be there for my team in any way I can.”

For a player that’s been through so much during her collegiate career, Holloway’s ready to give the sport she grew up loving all she has for one final year.

“After everything I’ve been through, I feel like I can get through anything,” Holloway said. “I think that I can really push myself, because I know where the bottom is, so I know that I’m not there, and I know I can push myself and always get out of that hole.”