Hurrdat Sports

↓ The Local Coverage You Need ↓

Hail Varsity
Mavericks All Access
Bluejay Breakdown
NEB Preps
NEB Pros

Hurrdat Sports

Latest

2023 Mister Football Nebraska Finalist

2023 Mister Football Nebraska Finalist

Oct 3, 2023

The Jet Award Foundation and Hurrdat Sports have partnered to name the best high school football player in the state of Nebraska, the 2023 Mister Football Nebraska. The award will be announced at the end of the 2023 season and given to the winner at the 2024 Jet Award...

Volleyball Coaches Poll: 10.02.23

Volleyball Coaches Poll: 10.02.23

Oct 2, 2023

Each week volleyball coaches from each class across the state submit their rankings and our Tony Chapman compiles them. Here is the sixth in-season Volleyball Coaches Poll for 2023 season, presented by Pinnacle Bank. Records listed are through games played on...

Football Coaches Poll 10.1.23

Football Coaches Poll 10.1.23

Oct 1, 2023

Each week during the high school football season select coaches from the seven Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class.  Here are the football coaches poll ratings after Week 5 presented by Pinnacle Bank.  Class A (Record), Previous Ranking 1. Omaha Westside...

Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week 10.1.23

Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week 10.1.23

Oct 1, 2023

Each week fans will vote on the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week and which game Mike Sautter covers extensively. Voting ends Wednesday October 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. The Game of the Week this week is Columbus Scotus at Wahoo.

See All Hurrdat Sports Stories

Hurrdat Sports Follow 5,104 6,465

The New Wave of Sports Media Coverage | Est. 2022 | https://t.co/j9RB1Qls5Q

HurrdatSports
@hurrdatsports

Hail Varsity

Latest

See All Hail Varsity Stories

Hail Varsity Follow 64,045 47,289

The official Twitter account of Hail Varsity, the voice of Husker Nation. #GBR | Web | Radio | Podcasts

HailVarsity
@hailvarsity

Neb Preps

Latest

Volleyball Coaches Poll: 10.02.23

Volleyball Coaches Poll: 10.02.23

Oct 2, 2023

Each week volleyball coaches from each class across the state submit their rankings and our Tony Chapman compiles them. Here is the sixth in-season Volleyball Coaches Poll for 2023 season, presented by Pinnacle Bank. Records listed are through games played on...

Football Coaches Poll 10.1.23

Football Coaches Poll 10.1.23

Oct 1, 2023

Each week during the high school football season select coaches from the seven Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class.  Here are the football coaches poll ratings after Week 5 presented by Pinnacle Bank.  Class A (Record), Previous Ranking 1. Omaha Westside...

Volleyball Coaches Poll: 09.25.23

Volleyball Coaches Poll: 09.25.23

Sep 25, 2023

Each week volleyball coaches from each class across the state submit their rankings and our Tony Chapman compiles them. Here is the fifth in-season Volleyball Coaches Poll for 2023 season, presented by Pinnacle Bank. Records listed are through games played on...

Football Coaches Poll 9.24.23

Football Coaches Poll 9.24.23

Sep 24, 2023

Each week during the high school football season select coaches from the seven Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class.  Here are the football coaches poll ratings after Week 5 presented by Pinnacle Bank.  Class A (Record), Previous Ranking 1. Omaha Westside...

See All Nebraska High School Sports Stories

THEnebpreps Follow 4,052 11,485

The future of Nebraska high school sports coverage. Not just a hashtag anymore.

THEnebpreps
@hurrdatsports

Mavericks All Access

Latest

Omaha WBB: Gearing Up for Conference | Mavericks All Access

Omaha WBB: Gearing Up for Conference | Mavericks All Access

Feb 22, 2023

Ana Bellinghausen hosts a live show with Coach Carrie Banks, senior Sam Mitchell and grad student Elena Pilakouta. They talk about each player’s journey to Omaha and how the squad can be successful at the Summit League tournament. Follow us on...

Omaha MBB: Anything Can Happen in March | Mavericks All Access

Omaha MBB: Anything Can Happen in March | Mavericks All Access

Feb 22, 2023

Ana Bellinghausen hosts a live version of Mavericks All Access with head coach Chris Crutchfield, sophomore Frankie Fidler and freshman Ja’Sean Glover. They recap the season as it comes to a close and look forward to the conference tournament...

See All UNO Mavericks Stories

Hurrdat Sports Follow 5,104 6,465

The New Wave of Sports Media Coverage | Est. 2022 | https://t.co/j9RB1Qls5Q

HurrdatSports
@hurrdatsports

Podcasts on the Hurrdat Sports Network

Hurrdat Sports takes you behind the scenes with beloved local athletes and shares stories beyond the scoreboard from your new favorite experts.

Hurrdat Sports

Hurrdat Sports offers spectators a new, engaging way to consume local sports media in Nebraska. Covering athletic events from Nebraska, Creighton, UNO, and everything in between, we strive to generate podcasts, video, and social media content containing in-depth coverage, player perspectives, and expertise that you won’t find anywhere else in the state.

Meet Our Hosts

Join Hurrdat Sports

Interested in joining our media network or advertising with one of our network partners? Get in touch with our team today!

Contact Us
Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce logo
Millard Business Association logo
Hurrdat, LLC, Digital Marketing, Omaha, NE
Better Business Bureau mobile logo