Nebraska Takes Down Creighton 5-3 | Photos | Hail Varsity

Nebraska Cornhuskers warms up before taking on the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb.. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outfielder Mac Moyer (17) warms up before taking on the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb.. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Rob Childress watches warm-ups before taking on the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay infielders Ben North (11) and Jaxon Goldberg warming up before taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay starting pitcher Max McClellan (55) warms up before taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay starting pitcher Max McClellan (55) warms up before taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejays and Nebraska Cornhuskers line up for the National Anthem during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers gloves and a hat are stacked in the dugout against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker starting pitcher Pryce Bender (6) throws a pitch against the Creighton Bluejays in the first inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay Lew Rice (3) singles in the first inning against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay outfielder Lew Rice (3) leading off against Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher Pryce Bender (6) in the first inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay Lew Rice (3) jogs to home after Nate McHugh hits a home run in the first inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay Nate McHugh (5) jogs the bases after hitting a home run against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay catcher Nate McHugh (5) celebrates his two-run home run in the first inning against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay Ben North (11) singles in the first against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay Ben North (11) dives back to first against Nebraska Cornhusker infielder Case Sanderson (14) in the first inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Rob Childress makes a visit to the mound to talk with pitcher Pryce Bender (6) in the first inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outfielder Mac Moyer (17) makes a catch for an out against the Creighton Bluejays in the first inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay starting pitcher Max McClellan (55) throws a pitch against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Rhett Stokes (9) reaches first on a throwing error to Creighton Bluejay first baseman Chris Baillargeon (22) in the second inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outfielder Mac Moyer (17) takes his position in the outfield against the Creighton Bluejays in the third inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay outfielder Isaac Wachsmann (6) strikes out in the third against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher Tucker Timmerman (32) is waiting on the umpire reviewing a play in the third against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher Tucker Timmerman (32) throws a pitch in the third inning against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay Chris Baillargeon (22) grounds out to Nebraska Cornhusker infielder Case Sanderson (14), forcing him out in the third during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay pitcher Evan Stratton (17) is ready to throw a pitch with Nebraska Cornhusker Dylan Carey (15) leading off in the third during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay outfielder Isaac Wachsmann (6) makes a catch for an out against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the third during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Drew Grego (10) singles scoring Dylan Carey in the third against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Dylan Carey (15) rounds third to run home against the Creighton Bluejays in the third inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Dylan Carey (15) gives Rhett Stokes five after scoring a run against the Creighton Bluejays in the third inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Jett Buck (1) scores from an Overbeek single in the third against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker infielder Josh Overbeek (4) hits a one-run single in the third against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Drew Grego (10) scores from Stokes' single in the third against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker basketball player Pryce Sandfort poses for a photo with a fan during a college baseball game against the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker softball player Lauren Camenzind is calling the game against the Creighton Bluejays for the student radio station during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher Caleb Clark (24) cleans up the mound before pitching against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher Caleb Clark (24) throws a pitch against the Creighton Bluejays in the fifth inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay pitcher Ian Koosman (24) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
6148 in attendance for the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball game against the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher J'shawn Unger (37) celebrates striking out Creighton Bluejay Chris Baillargeon for the third out during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Creighton Bluejay pitcher JT Adams (37) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb.. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher J'shawn Unger (37) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb.. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker infielder Dylan Carey (15) throws to first against the Creighton Bluejays in the ninth inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker infielder Case Sanderson (14) makes the out at first in the ninth inning against the Creighton Bluejay Nick Venteicher (12) during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher J'shawn Unger (37) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher J'shawn Unger (37) celebrates the win over the Creighton Bluejays in the ninth inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb.. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker pitcher J'shawn Unger (37) celebrates the win over the Creighton Bluejays in the ninth inning during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up after the win against the Creighton Bluejays during a college baseball game on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.